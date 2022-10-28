ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

School funding, property taxes & 'Parental Bill of Rights' on the line in Pa. gov race

Changes, some of them dramatic, could be coming to public education in the commonwealth under its next governor. Proposals outlined by GOP nominee Doug Mastriano would represent a radical departure from the eight-year status quo of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. The Republican state senator has discussed — then walked back — a measure to eliminate property taxes overnight with significant cuts to public education, and has pledged a ban on race and gender theory studies.
Pennsylvania ballot-box stuffing conspiracy theory is false

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Three mail-in ballot boxes in Centre County – home to State College – already had a total 18 of mail-in ballots inside them when the official period to return ballots began. What happened? "There were a few folks who were a bit too eager to get their voted and secure mail-in or absentee ballots into our drop boxes," said Michael Pipe (D), the county's commission chair and chair of its election board. Because they were returned improperly, the ballots couldn't count. But Pipe said county election workers have been getting in touch with the voters in...
Pa. hunters expected to have more options than pink envelopes to buy doe licenses in 2023

Pennsylvania doe hunters should have more options when purchasing an antlerless deer license in 2023. Gov. Tom Wolf is reviewing Senate Bill 431 which would allow hunters to purchase doe tags through any vendor that sells hunting licenses. For more than four decades, hunters have been required to mail unique pink envelopes to county treasurers to purchase antlerless licenses.
Fetterman campaigns in Harrisburg in final election push

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – With Election Day 2022 just over a week away, candidates for Pennsylvania’s United States Senate Seat are making their final pleas to voters in an effort to convince them they should be the person to represent the Commonwealth in Washington. The push comes nine days before millions across the state cast […]
Pa. election 2022: How redistricting could alter control of the legislature and other changes to watch Nov. 8

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — It’s showtime for Pennsylvania’s brand-new legislative districts. The revamped state House and Senate lines were approved by a commission made up of legislative leaders and an independent chair, and unanimously upheld by Pennsylvania’s highest court as part of...
Pa. Republicans don’t support these initiatives. Something to consider when voting. | Letter

Mid-term elections provide a unique opportunity for voters, regardless of political party, to support their own parochial issues, as opposed to dealing with presidential elections and their political ramifications. Republicans oppose the following proposals, all of which Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro supports:. In August, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed...
Pennsylvania State forest campsites to get new registration system

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says state forest campsites will be switching to a modernized registration system. DCNR Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, and State Forester, Ellen Shultzabarger, announced Tuesday that state forest campsites will be updating their registration systems to a more user-friendly, modernized version on Thursday, November 3.
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra paid $30K to take 2 state politicians to Europe

HARRISBURG — In the waning days of summer, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra embarked on a whirlwind, nine-city European tour — its first international journey since the pandemic. The orchestra traveled to Germany, Slovenia, and Austria, where it closed the world-renowned Salzburg Festival. It was the only American orchestra...
