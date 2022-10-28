Read full article on original website
School funding, property taxes & 'Parental Bill of Rights' on the line in Pa. gov race
Changes, some of them dramatic, could be coming to public education in the commonwealth under its next governor. Proposals outlined by GOP nominee Doug Mastriano would represent a radical departure from the eight-year status quo of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. The Republican state senator has discussed — then walked back — a measure to eliminate property taxes overnight with significant cuts to public education, and has pledged a ban on race and gender theory studies.
Shapiro keeps double digit lead over Mastriano in new Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Democrat Josh Shapiro is maintaining a double digit lead over Republican Doug Mastriano in the latest Pennsylvania Governor race polling. The survey released by Muhlenberg College/Morning Call shows Shapiro with 54% support to Mastriano’s 40%. There were just 2% of voters planning to select a third party candidate and 4% undecided. Support for […]
Pennsylvania ballot-box stuffing conspiracy theory is false
By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Three mail-in ballot boxes in Centre County – home to State College – already had a total 18 of mail-in ballots inside them when the official period to return ballots began. What happened? "There were a few folks who were a bit too eager to get their voted and secure mail-in or absentee ballots into our drop boxes," said Michael Pipe (D), the county's commission chair and chair of its election board. Because they were returned improperly, the ballots couldn't count. But Pipe said county election workers have been getting in touch with the voters in...
82K Lehigh Valley voters are using mail-in ballots. Return them ASAP, Pa. State Department says.
Nearly 1.5 million Pennsylvania voters, including about 82,000 in the Lehigh Valley, have requested a mail-in or absentee ballot for the 2022 midterm election. Of those, more than 900,000 ballots statewide and 50,000 locally already have been returned. To the rest, the acting secretary of state says: Don’t wait.
In W.Pa’s 17th Congressional District, a nail-biting race goes down to the wire
Republicans are looking for a referendum. They might not get it. The post In W.Pa’s 17th Congressional District, a nail-biting race goes down to the wire appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
More new Pennsylvania voters registered as Democrat, but will they vote that way?
Democrats led a spike in new voters as midterm elections near. Pennsylvania now has more than 4 million registered Democrats and 3.48 million Republicans. But there are more Republicans in the 2022 midterms than there were in 2018. In a midterm election where Pennsylvania has become a battleground state for...
‘A healthy democracy depends on widespread participation’: Pa. elections chief says as Nov. 8 approaches
HARRISBURG, PA – State officials are doing everything they can to ensure a safe and secure election on Nov. 8, Pennsylvania’s top election official said Monday. But those same officials continue to fight election misinformation as the critical midterm elections approach. “Transparency and confidence is the objective of...
Pa. hunters expected to have more options than pink envelopes to buy doe licenses in 2023
Pennsylvania doe hunters should have more options when purchasing an antlerless deer license in 2023. Gov. Tom Wolf is reviewing Senate Bill 431 which would allow hunters to purchase doe tags through any vendor that sells hunting licenses. For more than four decades, hunters have been required to mail unique pink envelopes to county treasurers to purchase antlerless licenses.
Local faith leaders reject rising Christian nationalism movement
As a Black man in America, the Rev. Richard Freeman is used to right-wing extremism. He’s seen it firsthand. But he’s seen it gain new prominence in the past decade, and more and more, he’s seen it spread by those who claim to represent his faith. “I...
Why are undated mail ballots such a big deal in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is expected to soon rule on a case that could decide whether undated mail ballots can be counted in the quickly approaching Nov. 8 election. The case comes after years of highly partisan litigation that yielded no firm legal consensus on how counties...
Fetterman campaigns in Harrisburg in final election push
HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – With Election Day 2022 just over a week away, candidates for Pennsylvania’s United States Senate Seat are making their final pleas to voters in an effort to convince them they should be the person to represent the Commonwealth in Washington. The push comes nine days before millions across the state cast […]
Turkey prices; Powerball numbers; World Series schedule: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. High: 70; Low: 51. Cloudy with showers. Turkey prices: If you can find the turkey you want, your Thanksgiving centerpiece could cost more than usual, thanks to avian flu and inflation. $10M hole: An affordable housing complex in Harrisburg is...
Pa. election 2022: How redistricting could alter control of the legislature and other changes to watch Nov. 8
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — It’s showtime for Pennsylvania’s brand-new legislative districts. The revamped state House and Senate lines were approved by a commission made up of legislative leaders and an independent chair, and unanimously upheld by Pennsylvania’s highest court as part of...
Last Chance For Pennsylvania Voters To Receive Mail-In Ballots
Election Day is right around the corner, are you prepared to vote?. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | November 1st at 5 PM is the deadline to apply for a mail ballot for the November 8 general election.
Pa. Republicans don’t support these initiatives. Something to consider when voting. | Letter
Mid-term elections provide a unique opportunity for voters, regardless of political party, to support their own parochial issues, as opposed to dealing with presidential elections and their political ramifications. Republicans oppose the following proposals, all of which Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro supports:. In August, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed...
Pennsylvania State forest campsites to get new registration system
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says state forest campsites will be switching to a modernized registration system. DCNR Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, and State Forester, Ellen Shultzabarger, announced Tuesday that state forest campsites will be updating their registration systems to a more user-friendly, modernized version on Thursday, November 3.
Pennsylvanians love to get fast food at these chains above any others: study | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Questions about Pennsylvania elections? Ask our politics reporter anything on Reddit
Pennsylvanians and political observers from all over will have the opportunity to discuss the upcoming midterms with the USA TODAY Network during an "ask me anything" Reddit session on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The AMA will be hosted by Bruce Siwy, a reporter for the Pennsylvania state capital bureau, from 10...
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra paid $30K to take 2 state politicians to Europe
HARRISBURG — In the waning days of summer, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra embarked on a whirlwind, nine-city European tour — its first international journey since the pandemic. The orchestra traveled to Germany, Slovenia, and Austria, where it closed the world-renowned Salzburg Festival. It was the only American orchestra...
I'm Doug Mastriano: This is why I want Pennsylvania's vote in the midterm election
I'm Doug Mastriano. I want Pennsylvania's vote in the midterm election because I will restore law and order on our streets and rebuild our economy.
