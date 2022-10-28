Read full article on original website
Settlement reached in ethics case against Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A county commissioner is seemingly in the clear after admitting to opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for two wealthy zip codes in Manatee County. The case against Vanessa Baugh, then Manatee County commission chair, may be over. More than a year since Baugh's intentions came...
Confusion over Hillsborough transportation referendum likely grounds for appeal, expert says
TAMPA, Fla. — First, Hillsborough County’s transportation referendum was on the ballot. Then, it wasn’t going to count after a judge said the language was too confusing. After that, an appeals court said it could remain on the ballot and votes could be tabulated while they decide whether to overturn the circuit court’s ruling. And then, that decision could be appealed.
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death heads to trial in Tampa
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of Matthew Terry, the man accused of killing a Hillsborough County teacher in May. The Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Court on Aug. 8 announced that recently appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez filed notice that her office will seek the death penalty for Terry "because of his despicable murder" of 43-year-old Kay Baker.
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office employee accused of hitting fiancée during argument
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say hit his fiancée during an argument. According to deputies, 26-year-old Devan Machado was arguing with his fiancée at their home in Seminole when it became physical. The fiancée reportedly ended up with a bruise above her right eye.
Sculpture in Siesta Key highlights Manatee Awareness Month
SIESTA KEY, Fla. — November marks the start of Manatee Awareness Month. To highlight the need to protect Florida's sea cows, Ocean Conservancy unveiled a "Florida Loves Manatees" sand sculpture in Siesta Key, a news release announced. Hurricane Ian stirred up the southwest coast of Florida, contributing to red...
Tampa city leaders meet with community members to address violent crimes
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders addressed violence in the city with residents hoping to find solutions to stop it. On Tuesday, the Tampa Police Department announced they have more funding to reduce violent crimes with a $1.5 million grant through the Department of Justice. The City of Tampa...
Brewery co-owner 'walking away' from business after alleged rude, discriminatory comments
TAMPA, Fla. — A popular restaurant and brewery in Tampa were short-staffed Monday night after its co-owner allegedly made rude and discriminatory comments to waitstaff and a manager. The comments made by John Doble led employees of Tampa Bay Brewing Company in Ybor City to walk out on Saturday...
DOJ: Pinellas County man indicted for hiring a hitman to kill witnesses
TAMPA, Fla. — A Pinellas County man was arrested after officials from the Department of Justice said he hired a hitman to kill witnesses. United States Attorney Roger Handberg announced Thursday the indictment charging 24-year-old Alexander Leszczynski of North Redington Beach with one count of murder-for-hire and one count of obstruction of justice.
Tropicana Field to be used as D-SNAP location in Pinellas County beginning Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will open in Pinellas County on Thursday. The location will be at Tropicana Field and begin operation on Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5 to help...
FEMA hiring positions to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is looking to hire people for more than 300 available jobs to help those in southwest Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts. People with experience in customer service, emergency management, engineering, environmental protection and logistics are encouraged...
'Your vote is your voice': Charlie Crist votes early in St. Pete; reminds people to cast ballot
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With only eight days remaining until the 2022 general election, Democrat Charlie Crist, who's looking to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, made a trip to St. Petersburg to cast his ballot early. Kicking off his campaign's "Choose Freedom Bus Tour," Crist spoke alongside community...
Pedestrian killed in crash on US 41 in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after being hit by a driver in Sarasota, the sheriff's office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on southbound U.S. 41 at Upper Glencoe Avenue. The Florida Highway Patrol says a 35-year-old man was walking...
Escaped felon out of Pinellas County recaptured, back in custody
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies were able to capture the escaped inmate and take him back into custody Friday afternoon. The recapture of 21-year-old Daniel Sawyer comes about seven hours after he escaped Friday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. Sawyer ran off from a Florida Department...
Molestation trial of former mosque volunteer delayed again
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The trial of a former youth program volunteer accused of drugging and molesting boys has been delayed a second time, a court spokesperson confirmed to 10 Investigates. Ehab Ghoneim’s trial was scheduled for Nov. 1 and had already been delayed once before. His trial was...
Florida candidates visit Tampa Bay area days before midterm election
TAMPA, Fla. — If there was any question about just how important the Tampa Bay region is for political campaigns as we head into the stretch of the upcoming midterm election, this should put any doubt to rest. Several candidates that will be on the ballot on Nov. 8...
Expanding The Dalí is on the St. Pete ballot: Here are both sides of the argument
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When St. Petersburg voters head to the polls, the future of one of the city's most renowned establishments will be on the ballot. The Dalí Museum is planning a $55 million expansion and because the upgrades take place on city-owned waterfront property, voters have a say through a referendum on the November ballot.
High school student shot, killed; another injured at Halloween party in Thonotosassa
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A Bloomingdale High School student was killed after shots rang out at a Halloween party overnight in Thonotosassa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded around 2:15 a.m. to a home on Harney Road near U.S. 301 after receiving multiple calls about a shooting....
Deputies: Teen arrested for shooting, killing man after argument in Brandon
BRANDON, Fla. — A 16-year-old was arrested after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Brandon. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded just before 9 p.m. to reports of a shooting on Harmony Lane near East Brandon Boulevard. Once on scene, they reportedly found...
Sarasota County reimplements red tide warnings at multiple beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County health leaders have issued another red tide warning just days after lifting it. Water samples now show elevated levels at Venice Beach, Service Club Park, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, Caspersen Beach, Manasota Key and Blind Pass. Sarasota Department of Health officials recommend...
Tampa police release sketch of person accused shooting, killing dog during armed robbery
TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives with the Tampa Police Department say they have generated a sketch of the person who is accused of shooting and killing a dog during an attempted armed robbery on Friday. The person in the sketch is described as a thin male about 6-foot-4. He was...
