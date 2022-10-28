ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Confusion over Hillsborough transportation referendum likely grounds for appeal, expert says

TAMPA, Fla. — First, Hillsborough County’s transportation referendum was on the ballot. Then, it wasn’t going to count after a judge said the language was too confusing. After that, an appeals court said it could remain on the ballot and votes could be tabulated while they decide whether to overturn the circuit court’s ruling. And then, that decision could be appealed.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death heads to trial in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of Matthew Terry, the man accused of killing a Hillsborough County teacher in May. The Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Court on Aug. 8 announced that recently appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez filed notice that her office will seek the death penalty for Terry "because of his despicable murder" of 43-year-old Kay Baker.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sculpture in Siesta Key highlights Manatee Awareness Month

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — November marks the start of Manatee Awareness Month. To highlight the need to protect Florida's sea cows, Ocean Conservancy unveiled a "Florida Loves Manatees" sand sculpture in Siesta Key, a news release announced. Hurricane Ian stirred up the southwest coast of Florida, contributing to red...
SIESTA KEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FEMA hiring positions to help with Hurricane Ian recovery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is looking to hire people for more than 300 available jobs to help those in southwest Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts. People with experience in customer service, emergency management, engineering, environmental protection and logistics are encouraged...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pedestrian killed in crash on US 41 in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after being hit by a driver in Sarasota, the sheriff's office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on southbound U.S. 41 at Upper Glencoe Avenue. The Florida Highway Patrol says a 35-year-old man was walking...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy