Casper, WY

104.7 KISS FM

Casper Fire-EMS Releases Information About Friday Fire

According to a press release by Casper Fire-EMS, firefighters responded to several fires over the Halloween weekend. While two reports of unattended cooking on Oct. 28 and 30 only resulted in smoke in two different buildings, the third fire on Oct. 28 was a little more serious. At around 10:15...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Arrest Log (10/28/22 – 10/31/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School

The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Glenrock Resident Federally Charged With Drug, Gun Crimes

A Glenrock man allegedly involved in an area illicit drug conspiracy heard two felony counts against him during his initial appearance in federal court in Casper on Friday. Chaney Yates Jones is charged with one count possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Shichich said.
GLENROCK, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Police Warn of Scam Using Captain’s Name for Extortion

The Casper Police Department recently made residents aware of a scam that was designed to extort money from a Casper community member. That's according to a release from the CPD, who wrote that they'd been "notified of a potential scammer trying to utilize the name of one of our Captains, Richard Brown, in the attempt to extort money from a member of our community."
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

A Unique Casper Business Closing Shop After 8 Solid Years

It's always sad to see a good, solid, unique business close, but this closing isn't really a sad situation. It's more of a cheers to the next step situation. The Funky Junk District has sure made an impact on the folks of Casper in their years in business. The Funky Junk Spring and Fall festivals have been huge over the last few years and brought many people together to celebrate the arts.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Happy Trick-or-treating Weather with Snow Coming Mid-Week

The weather's going to be exceptionally kind to trick-or-treaters today with a high near 60 degrees. Tonight's low is around 39 degrees, with wind gusts up to 28 mph. The National Weather forecast predicts snow mid-week, coming in after midnight and lasting till Thursday around noon. Long Lines, Big Smiles...
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
