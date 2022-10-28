Read full article on original website
Driver Inattention Possible Cause for Traffic Fatality Near Casper on Halloween
According to a preliminary report by Wyoming Highway Patrol, an unidentified 15-year-old male Wyoming resident died at the scene of a car accident on Monday near Casper. In the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, a 1993 International commercial-style dump truck was driving east while a 2001 Mitsubishi Galant was driving west on Highway 220.
Casper Fire-EMS Releases Information About Friday Fire
According to a press release by Casper Fire-EMS, firefighters responded to several fires over the Halloween weekend. While two reports of unattended cooking on Oct. 28 and 30 only resulted in smoke in two different buildings, the third fire on Oct. 28 was a little more serious. At around 10:15...
Natrona County Arrest Log (10/28/22 – 10/31/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Responded to Five Accidents in One Hour on I-25 in Casper
Icy bridge decks caused five wrecks in one hour on Monday. That's according to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, who wrote that "On October 24, 2022, WHP Troopers responded to five motor vehicle crashes with injuries within an hour on the Interstate 25 corridor in Casper. Most of these crashes were due to icy bridge decks."
Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School
The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
PHOTOS: Trick-or-treaters Hit the Streets in Casper on Halloween Night
Every year on October 31st, even on a school night, doorknobs and dogs sound the alarm. It was a BOO-tiful night in Natrona County. An army of little monsters was out and about collecting their dues. Other cities shift towards new traditions and less trick-or-treating, but not this one. Halloween...
Quick! Casper Landfill Accepts Fall Foliage for the Compost Heap
Looking to get rid of your fall foliage before it's blanketed with snow?. The compost yard is part of the regional solid waste facility (1886 Station Rd, Casper, WY 82609). Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The facility may have reduced hours or be closed on certain holidays.
Glenrock Resident Federally Charged With Drug, Gun Crimes
A Glenrock man allegedly involved in an area illicit drug conspiracy heard two felony counts against him during his initial appearance in federal court in Casper on Friday. Chaney Yates Jones is charged with one count possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Shichich said.
Casper Police Warn of Scam Using Captain’s Name for Extortion
The Casper Police Department recently made residents aware of a scam that was designed to extort money from a Casper community member. That's according to a release from the CPD, who wrote that they'd been "notified of a potential scammer trying to utilize the name of one of our Captains, Richard Brown, in the attempt to extort money from a member of our community."
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year
Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
Find Thrills, Chills, Soaps and Suds at Haunted Car Wash in Casper This Weekend
We love a good haunted house. Truth be told, we love a good haunted anything. Like, put us in a haunted daycare, or a haunted dentist's office, or a haunted anything, really, and we're as happy as a clam. But even we have to admit we've never considered the possibility...
Don’t Pack up Your Culottes Yet; Warm Weekend in Natrona County
The National Weather Service predicts sunny skies for the next seven days. Temps range between 30 and 60 degrees with a light breeze to boot. Day Weather Podcast said, "Pretty quiet weather Friday through Halloween..." Wyoming Ghost Busters. New BBQ Supply Store Opens in Casper Just in Time for Grilling...
PHOTOS: Hundreds Turn Out For Downtown Casper Trick or Treating
If you were living in Downtown Casper and looked out your window on Saturday morning, you'd see a procession line of children, walking slowly, smiling broadly, accepting treats from strangers. It was the 2022 Downtown Casper Trick or Treat event and hundreds upon hundreds of little ghosts and goblins gathered...
A Unique Casper Business Closing Shop After 8 Solid Years
It's always sad to see a good, solid, unique business close, but this closing isn't really a sad situation. It's more of a cheers to the next step situation. The Funky Junk District has sure made an impact on the folks of Casper in their years in business. The Funky Junk Spring and Fall festivals have been huge over the last few years and brought many people together to celebrate the arts.
Give Yourself A Better Beard With Casper’s Shop For Him
Who knew that having a beard could score you a National Championship?. I know it sounds like something you could only hope for, right?. The realization is that November 12th at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, your beard could do just that. The 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and...
PHOTOS: Long Lines, Big Smiles at 2022 Trick or Treat Trail
Twas the night before Halloween, and all through the center. The mood was so-so, but would eventually get better. We had just brought the kids to get a Halloween snack. The line was quite long, but the costumes were plenty. By the time we got in, we were much more...
Do Casper Dads Get the Shaft When it Comes to Gifts?
It is no secret that the mothers get more love in our society, and rightfully so. They carry the babies for nine months, they also have to go through the pain of labor, and that's just off the top of the head. So it's no surprise Mother's Day is the...
The McRib Is Back at Casper McDonald’s, But Is This the Last Time?
You know the year is coming close to an end when McDonald's brings back the McRib, but this year, they're saying it might be the last. The official McDonald's Twitter account teased the return of the McRib coming back on Halloween 2022, but the Casper locations actually had it few days before.
Happy Trick-or-treating Weather with Snow Coming Mid-Week
The weather's going to be exceptionally kind to trick-or-treaters today with a high near 60 degrees. Tonight's low is around 39 degrees, with wind gusts up to 28 mph. The National Weather forecast predicts snow mid-week, coming in after midnight and lasting till Thursday around noon. Long Lines, Big Smiles...
