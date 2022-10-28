Read full article on original website
The Xbox Series S is doing exactly what Microsoft wanted
The Game Pass machine is bringing new people into the Xbox ecosystem
TechRadar
New Avatar: The Way of Water trailer proves it could be the best movie of 2022
The official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released online – and we don't think there'll be a more beautiful film to arrive in theaters for a long time. The latest teaser for the long overdue Avatar sequel reveals a bit more about its family-based drama at the heart of its story. Much like its predecessor, which is the highest-grossing movie of all-time, though, it's Avatar: The Way of Water's awe-inspiring visuals that'll have viewers replaying the trailer until the movie's release later this year.
Unlike PlayStation and Nintendo, Xbox still loses money when it sells a new console
Microsoft loses up to $200 on each new-gen Xbox
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
The PSVR2 price is crazy, but not insane
We finally have a price and release date for PSVR2 - can you afford it?
Xbox boss Phil Spencer wants to "treat Call of Duty like Minecraft" and bring it to more platforms
Spencer specifically mentioned Call of Duty on Switch as something he'd like to see
Android Authority
The PSVR 2 finally gets a price and release date
The PSVR 2 will sell for $550 and release in February. PlayStation has revealed the price and release date for the PSVR 2. The virtual reality headset will sell for $549.99, €599.99, £529.99, ¥74,980. It is scheduled for launch on February 22, 2023. For the last several...
TechRadar
Worried about Nvidia RTX 4090 melting cables? Leaked RDNA 3 flagship pics could prove a tonic
A prototype AMD graphics card has been spotted – purportedly a Navi 31 model, presumably the RX 7900 (we’ll come back to that point) – and it shows that the GPU will run with a pair of 8-pin power connectors. The image was aired on Twitter by...
TechRadar
Apple’s announcement may spell the end for passwords – and the beginning for biometrics
Apple is no stranger to making headlines around its annual WWDC Conference (opens in new tab) back in June 2022. While its products reach consumers and businesses all over the world, one of the biggest headlines from the 2022 conference were not about a slimmer, faster new iPhone, but the company’s planned replacement for passwords that will be coming soon to Safari and iOS; a plan to make even the best password managers (opens in new tab) all but obsolete.
TechRadar
These Microsoft servers are helping fuel massive DDoS attacks
More than 12,000 poorly configured Microsoft servers have been discovered being abused to conduct impressively potent distributed denial of service (DDoS (opens in new tab)) attacks. Cybersecurity researchers from Black Lotus Labs uncovered a total of 12,142 servers sporting Microsoft domain controllers hosting the company’s Active Directory services that were...
TechRadar
Buying an iPhone 14 Pro for the holidays? You may have to settle
If you are thinking of buying a new Apple iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max any time before the holiday season, you may have to settle for a color or a storage size you didn’t prefer. Reuters (opens in new tab) is reporting that manufacturing is down...
TechRadar
Most of us are still reusing passwords, despite all the warnings
Despite the vast majority of people - 89% - knowing the risks of reusing the same password, 62% of consumers are still choosing to use repeat passwords, according to new research from LastPass. In addition, the report found that only 12% of respondents use different passwords for different accounts. The...
TechRadar
Why HBO Max is the best streaming service of 2022 – but can't rest on its laurels
Sorry, Netflix, there's a new streaming king in town. After what seemed like an insurmountable challenge, one of Netflix's biggest rivals – HBO Max – has wrestled the "best streaming service" crown from its competitor. Well, in our opinion anyway. We've picked Warner Bros' streaming platform out as the TV streamer of the year in the TechRadar Choice Awards 2022 sponsored by Sky Broadband, meaning Netflix's dominance has come to an end after years at the top.
TechRadar
Virgin Media is giving users a free speed upgrade – here's how to get it
Virgin Media O2 is getting into the Christmas spirit early by handing out free broadband speed boosts to thousands of its customers. The company’s M100 and M200 broadband packages have been upgraded to M125 and M250 packages, respectively. Existing M100 customers will see their max internet speed increase by 22% (from 108Mbps to 132Mbps), while those subscribed to the M200 service will enjoy a 24% boost (from 213Mbps to 264Mbps).
TechRadar
ScalaCube vs Shockbyte: Which Minecraft server host is better?
Although ScalaCube has only been around since 2019, it’s built a good name for itself. The company is headquartered in Vesivarava (Estonia) and is passionate about gaming, centering its services on designing game servers with a soft spot for Minecraft. Free-forever plan presents a great way to enter the...
TechRadar
Did Xiaomi’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus rival just leak in full?
Things are quiet on the new phone front right now, but another busy period is right around the corner, with the Xiaomi 13 line likely to be among the first of an influx of new handsets, and we now have a good idea of what to expect from the Pro model.
TechRadar
Best free logo designer in 2022
The best free logo designers let you brand your business with your own inimitable style - whatever your budget. Today’s marketplace has never been more competitive. That means, with so many businesses and entrepreneurs competing for attention, rising above the crowd has never been more important. And the best logo designers offer one of the best ways to effortlessly build a recognizable online presence.
TechRadar
Facebook makes it easier to earn money from Reels online
Meta has updated its professional mode setting to help its users monetize the content they create. Some of the new features available now allow content creators to build a public following, boost SEO, and earn money from various programs on existing Facebook profiles. With building an online presence in mind,...
