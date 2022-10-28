Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKTV
Oneida County studying impact of COVID-19 pandemic on local students
A Youth Assessment Study revealed a number of behavioral changes students experienced during the pandemic. Here are some of the top negative impacts: 62% of youth experienced changes in sleeping habits. 55% in their eating habits. 51% reported school had become more difficult, and 41% had a loss of interest in the things they usually enjoy doing. Oneida County Planning Commissioner James Genovese talked about some of the findings.
WKTV
Local schools receive piano donations from Rick Zuccaro
UTICA, N.Y. -- Some local schools have been on the receiving end of Rick Zuccaro's, Digital Piano Donation Program. Holland Patent, New York Mills Elementary, Conkling Elementary, Whitesboro Middle School, Clinton Elementary and Sauquoit Elementary are just some of the local schools that have received a piano. "There is a...
WKTV
Utica Curling Club hosting Senior Women's Friendship Tour
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Curling Club (UCC) will host the Senior Women’s Friendship Tour on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Four teams of 16 curlers each from 12 different clubs located in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario are part of the event, sponsored by the United States Women’s Curling Association and Curling Canada.
WKTV
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Students
Throughout the pandemic Junior High and High School students experienced a number of adverse behavioral changes, so Oneida County and SUNY Poly conducted a study to examine the mental health and well-being of that age group. Oneida County studying impact of COVID-19 pandemic on local students. Throughout the pandemic Junior...
WKTV
Herkimer foundation selling wreaths to support student scholarships
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer Region College & Career Scholarship Foundation are having its annual wreath sale from Monday until Nov. 10. The money raised goes to support scholarships for local students. Each wreath is 16 to 18 inches large and professionally decorated with a large bow. They cost $20...
WKTV
Upstate Family Health Center partnering with other businesses to collect food donations during '30 Days of Giving'
UTICA, N.Y. – Upstate Family Health Center is partnering with local businesses to collect food donations this November to help those in need this upcoming holiday season. UFHC kicked off its "30 Days of Giving" campaign on Nov. 1 and will collect food items like canned vegetables, stuffing mix, peanut butter, soup and pasta through the end of the month.
WKTV
New Director of K-12 Connections at Herkimer College appointed
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- New Director of K-12 Connections at Herkimer College, Matthew Babula, of Marcy, has been appointed to the position. "Babula holds an associate degree in general studies from Mohawk Valley Community College, a bachelor's degree in psychology from SUNY Institute of Technology, and a master's degree in school counseling from The College of Saint Rose," a statement from the Herkimer public relations office, said.
WKTV
YWCA Mohawk Valley held annual "Take Back the Night" event
UTICA, N.Y. - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and the YWCA Mohawk Valley (YWCA MV) held it's annual "Take Back the Night" on Oct. 20 in observance. The event included a march on Genesee Street, a story-sharing session and a candlelight vigil to honor those who did not make it out of their situations alive.
WKTV
Rome Health hosting public tour of new medical center Thursday
ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health will have an open house on Thursday, open to the public to tour its new $11.4 million Medical Center. The new Medical Center will bring primary care, surgical specialists, diagnostic testing and a pharmacy to one location. Providers from the hospital’s off-campus locations will move...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley EDGE honors industry leaders with annual awards
OLD FORGE, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley EDGE is recognizing local businesses for being leaders in their industry and boosting the local economy. Each day this week, one of the award winners will be featured on NEWSChannel 2.
WKTV
Oneida Indian Nation honors more than 400 local veterans for their service
VERONA, N.Y. – The Oneida Indian Nation honored more than 400 local veterans during its annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony Tuesday morning. Army Maj. Gen. Greg Anderson and Syracuse University professor, Robert Murrett, were the two guest speakers at the event, which was held at Turning Stone Resort Casino. The...
WKTV
Annual award banquet honoring horses, owners and breeders set for Nov. 13
Vernon, N.Y. -- The annual awards banquet honoring horses, their owners and breeders, will take place on Nov. 13 at Vernon Downs Casino Hotel. A cocktail reception is being hosted by USTA District 8 and will begin at 5 p.m. with the banquet right after at 6 p.m. Tickets are...
WKTV
Drive-thru collection at Sangertown to benefit local veterans and their families
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- A drive-thru food collection to benefit local veterans and their families will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sangertown Square. The mall is collecting non-perishable items and ready-made meals such as cereal, pasta, sauce, canned fruit, tuna, peanut butter, boxed potatoes, ramen, soups, boxed rice, and more.
WKTV
TR Proctor Park to get new playground
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mayor Robert Palmieri joined by Councilman Frank Meola, Tuesday, unveiled a design for a new playground, at Thomas R. Proctor Park. The new playground is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and will replace the old one, which is outdated and falling apart. “The City...
WKTV
Utica Proud app offers rewards for shopping at local small businesses
UTICA, N.Y. – Patrons of small businesses in Utica can soon earn rewards through a new app called Utica Proud. The free app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play starting Thursday, Nov. 3, will reward local purchases with “Halfmoons," which are points that can be redeemed as cash credits toward future purchases.
WKTV
Volunteers sought to help seniors with shoveling this winter
With winter around the corner, the Oneida County Office for the Aging and 50 Forward Mohawk Valley are partnering again to connect seniors with volunteers willing to shovel the entrances and walkways around their homes when it snows. "There is a great need for this service and we had some...
WKTV
Adirondack Regional Airport receives $8.5 million for updates
SARANAC, N.Y. -- The Adirondack Regional Airport received $8.5 million in state funding for the revitalization of its terminal building, which will improve the flow of people inside. The Syracuse Hancock International Airport also received $20 million in state funding to make improvements, modernize operations and promote environmental resilience. Syracuse...
WKTV
Proctor High School increases weapons detection system sensitivity following stabbing
ROME, N.Y. – Utica police and school officials say it appears the knife a Proctor High School student used to stab a classmate on Monday made it into the building through the school’s new weapons detection system. The systems were placed in all Utica city schools at the...
WKTV
New fence installed at Rome Lab
The Air Force Research Laboratory in Rome has a new security perimeter after years of planning. Upgraded security features unveiled at Rome's Air Force Research Laboratory. A long-awaited perimeter security system was unveiled at the Air Force Research Laboratory in Rome on Tuesday.
WKTV
Catalyst Group to host 8th annual Jingle Jam in December
UTICA, N.Y. --The 8th annual Jingle Jam 'funraiser" was announced Tuesday by the Catalyst Group of the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce. The event will feature music, basket raffles, drinks, and food specials as well as many other holiday surprises! Admission costs $25 per person and includes one drink. Tickets can be purchased online at the Chamber of Commerce website.
