A Youth Assessment Study revealed a number of behavioral changes students experienced during the pandemic. Here are some of the top negative impacts: 62% of youth experienced changes in sleeping habits. 55% in their eating habits. 51% reported school had become more difficult, and 41% had a loss of interest in the things they usually enjoy doing. Oneida County Planning Commissioner James Genovese talked about some of the findings.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO