AZFamily
Phoenix nun honored by Gov. Ducey for 60 years of teaching
Mesa officials recommended that there be limits on the number of drive-thru's, including no more than two drive-thru's can be located next to one another. State Sen. Nancy Barto is calling for more oversight after three employees were assaulted at Arizona State Hospital.
AZFamily
Gift and Thrift is a little consignment shop worth checking out in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nadeen and Steven do it all. They create local art, and local music, are raising young kids, throwing vendor markets, and running businesses. They used to make jewelry and resin art they sold at various markets and consignment shops around Mesa. When one of those...
AZFamily
Want to learn about Arizona’s haunted history? Check out this tour group
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Halloween is here! Among the young kids dressed up and bowls filled with candy, there is a rich history of spirits in Arizona. Ian Schwartz tagged along with paranormal investigators and experienced some things that made the hair stand up on the back of his neck.
AZFamily
Fall dining in the desert? Check out some of the best patios around the Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As temperatures in metro Phoenix get a little cooler, more of us will want to bask in the fresh, and at times, brisk autumn air. So Good Morning Arizona is making a round-up of the best places around the Valley for dining al fresco (that’s an Italian phrase for outdoor dining). The list is being updated daily all this week.
AZFamily
Valley celebrates Dia de los Muertos with library exhibit
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Valley residents from all over are celebrating Dia de los Muertos with special cultural events and more, including one very unique library exhibit. “As a public library, we want to really reflect our community, and we want people to come to the library and see themselves,” said Lee Franklin, community relations manager with the Phoenix Library District. “We wanted to honor local cultural references, and what’s better than honoring those who have passed?”
AZFamily
Phoenix-area Dutch Bros locations are raising money to support foster youth
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you need a reason to get your fix of sugar and coffee in one delicious beverage, here it is. On Friday, Nov. 4, participating Phoenix-area Dutch Bros locations and a location in Payson will be donating $1 from every drink sold to benefit Thrive AZ, a group that works with the Arizona Department of Child Safety to support those in foster care. The group also works to help those that are aging out of the system.
AZFamily
Former Mesa police officer released from security guard position at a Valley high school
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former Mesa police officer accused of sexual misconduct had been working as a security guard at a Valley high school. Arizona’s Family first reported on Officer Young Chang last week. After that story aired, Gilbert Public Schools District confirmed they parted ways with...
AZFamily
City of Mesa holds public meeting on drive-thru regulations
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Changing how drive-thru’s do business has been something the City of Mesa has been looking into for months. But not all in Mesa are on board with this plan. This evening, a public meeting was held to discuss the city’s latest recommendations. “We are not eliminating drive-thru’s,” City of Mesa Development Services Director Nana Appiah said. “The target is not to elminate drive-thru’s.”
AZFamily
Triple shooting leaves man dead at east Mesa apartment complex
Experts predict the Federal Reserve will once again hike interest rates, leading Valley homebuilders to get a little more aggressive with potential buyers. Former President Obama will rally for Democrat Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly at an event in Phoenix today in an effort to drum up support for Democrats in Arizona.
AZFamily
Alleged fake utility worker arrested for string of burglaries at Phoenix homes
Just a week until election day, Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for running to become the next AZ Governor, lays out her plan for Arizona if she wins the election. Mesa officials recommended that there be limits on the number of drive-thru's, including no more than two drive-thru's can be located next to one another.
AZFamily
Homebuilders offering more incentives as interest rates rise
Former President Obama will rally for Democrat Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly at an event in Phoenix today in an effort to drum up support for Democrats in Arizona. Nicole Dupuis-Witt spoke to Arizona's Family in her first interview since starting the job.
AZFamily
Teen who loves cats and has sense of adventure seeking forever home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — November is National Adoption Month and the need is so great here in Arizona. That’s why Arizona’s Family started our Finding Forever series, where we try to connect eligible kids to loving homes. Today we introduce you to a young girl who loves...
AZFamily
Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s cancer uncovered as serial scammer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother has been accused of fraud after pretending her baby had brain cancer to rip off donors on GoFundMe. Police said Monique Coria made out with thousands of dollars and spent donated cash on luxury items like a Gucci wallet and a $600 dollar blow dryer. Arizona’s Family has learned of two more fraudulent schemes allegedly carried out by Coria. Karissa Sanchez became friends with Coria in July of 2021. She said Coria told her that she worked for Live Nation ticket company and had the connection for cheap tickets. “She could get a discounted price,” Sanchez said. “She could get $800 dollar tickets for $300.”
AZFamily
Trick-or-Treating in Scottsdale's Grayhawk neighborhood
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff.
AZFamily
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say
AZFamily
Tempe grandmother suggests 3D artwork at freeway exit ramps as a way to stop wrong-way crashes
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Judith Lupnacca devotes a lot of time to her artwork, but the Tempe grandmother is also passionate about saving lives and finding a way to stop wrong-way crashes across Arizona. “It breaks my heart,” said Lupnacca. “I am thinking, what is wrong with the freeway system?” The Tempe artist reached out to Arizona’s Family to share her idea of making Arizona freeways safer.
AZFamily
Valley woman saying thanks to Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley woman is giving back and saying thanks to Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies. MCSO shared this photo on social media when District Three’s Captain went to Chipotle with his staff after a meeting. Sherry Herman, a local woman also grabbing lunch, insisted that she pay for all of their meals. The photo caption reads:
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of secretly recording teen girl, others inside changing rooms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of secretly recording a teen girl and others inside changing rooms after police found videos on his phone last Friday. Around 7 p.m., police say 53-year-old Juan Eusebio-Hernandez was recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at a clearance store near 16th Street and Camelback Road. Court documents say the teen girl was in the room when she noticed an iPhone leaning behind some shoes, looking through the divider. She then reportedly noticed the screen wasn’t turning off and saw it was recording. She then told her mom, who alerted asset protection staff.
AZFamily
Tempe mayor expects property owners, renters will be fined after shooting at Airbnb
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Halloween house party near Arizona State University spiraled out of control to the point where dozens of gunshots were fired. No one was injured at the party, which took place at a Tempe Airbnb; now, neighbors are furious. “This was a very traumatic incident,”...
AZFamily
New Valley-based affordable housing project breaking ground in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New Valley-based affordable housing project company Greenlight Communities broke ground on a new project in Phoenix called Streamliner 67th, alongside Mayor Kate Gallego and National Hall of Fame Teacher Kareem Neal. The project is a joint venture with Stockbridge, a private equity real estate firm. Rent...
