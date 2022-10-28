Read full article on original website
BioLab holds grand reopening of Westlake facility
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - We all remember the thick black smoke billowing from a chemical fire at BioLab in Westlake. After 26 long months, the ribbon was cut on a new BioLab facility, another sign of recovery for Southwest Louisiana. “Well when you take into consideration what we’ve done in...
Pat’s Of Henderson In Lake Charles Back To Normal Hours And Full Menu
A few weeks ago, we reported that locally owned restaurant Pat's Of Henderson had reopened but with a limited menu and limited hours of operation. Since then, the popular Lake Charles eatery has been working hard on getting more staff and trying to open up to normal hours. Well, that...
LCPD: Avoid E. Prien Lake at Common and Deaton for 6 hours due to accident
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid East Prien Lake Road at Common and Deaton streets until 10 p.m. due to an accident. A driver had a medical condition and hit multiple cars at the intersection of Common and Prien Lake Road, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said. The vehicle stopped after hitting a utility pole at Deaton Street.
Reed’s Metals seeking nominations for a recipient of a free roof
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - This holiday season, Reed’s Metals will be donating a free metal roof to one Sulphur family in need as part of the Covering the Community program. Submissions are recommended to write a compelling story and provide photos of the damaged roof. All submissions will be...
I-10 E on-ramp at Hwy 165 closure to start Sunday
Iowa, La. (KPLC) - A major construction project on I-10 through Iowa is set to move forward on Nov. 6. The I-10 East on-ramp at U.S. Hwy 165 is expected to remain closed from Sunday until mid-summer 2023. The closure will allow for the construction on the outside I-10 East...
City announces plans for Light up the Lake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Halloween is over, which means we are heading full swing into the holiday season. The City of Lake Charles has announced this year’s free holiday events in the city, including the Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration. Light up the Lake will be held...
Altar of the dead on display at St. Henry’s Catholic Church
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - For many of the faithful, Tuesday marks All Saints Day, and Wednesday is All Souls Day. St. Henry’s Catholic Church on Eighth Avenue is celebrating All Souls Day with an altar of the dead. On the altar you will see photos of popes of...
Ellender Bridge suffered “minor structural damage” when hit by a a barge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ellender Bridge was struck by a tugboat pushing a barge eastward Monday, according to the State Department of Transportation. State officials said the bridge’s capacity was not affected and the bridge remains open. The Ellender Bridge crosses the Intracoastal Waterway south of Sulphur.
SWLA fire departments issue reminders about outdoor burning
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Though we have seen some rain over the past few days, most of SWLA is still under a burn ban. Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Vernon Parishes remain under burn bans as of Oct. 31, but some fire departments are relaxing their restrictions. The...
Lake Charles native turns event center into a haunted house
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just in time for Halloween, a Lake Charles native returned from his new home in San Diego, Calif., and turned an old building on Broad Street into a haunted house. Carl Abram returned to the Lake Area to bring a good scare to the community...
Boil advisory issued for Ragley area
Ragley, La. (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory for some customers in the Ragley area. The advisory affects residents in the following areas:. West side of Hwy 171 between addresses 17442 and 17886. L.A. McFatter Road. John McFatter Road.
Green Coast Enterprises redeveloping historic Lake Charles building
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Real estate developer Green Coast Enterprises is investing $16 million into the redevelopment of a historic building in downtown Lake Charles. The three-story, 40,000 square foot building residing in the 700 block of Ryan Street used to be home to Luna Live and Zephyrs. The...
HUD awards $7 million to Lake Charles for disaster recovery
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $841 million to Louisiana for housing needs related to 2021 natural disasters. $3,038,000 to Baton Rouge.
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
‘There’s a lightness’: Celebrations return to hurricane-battered Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES — When musician Dominique Darbonne stepped on stage at the recent Chuck Fest music festival, she felt overwhelmed. In a good way, that is. The festival returned to the streets of downtown Lake Charles on Oct. 22 for the first time after being on hiatus for two years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the city’s ongoing struggle to recover from a series of natural disasters.
Lake Charles adds Chicken Salad Chick to the menu
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Why did the chicken cross the road? Probably to check out “Chicken Salad Chick.”. The restaurant held its grand opening in Lake Charles at 3723 Nelson Rd. on Nov. 1, 2022, and had people lining up at 8 p.m. the night prior. Why all...
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 31, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 31, 2022. Kaylee Danielle Orr, 26, Reeves: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more. Chad David Williams, 48, Abbeville: Unlawful presence of a sex offender. Valerie Ann Tabb, 39, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule V drug; contempt...
Thousands of trick-or-treaters fill the mall for the Boo-Tastic Bash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Parks and Recreation department teamed up with the Prien Lake Mall and Healthy Blue for the Boo-Tastic Bash. Little Halloween ghouls and goblins made their way through the mall of the event dressed in costumes. Kids were welcomed to the...
Symposium held to educate SWLA healthcare professionals on providing trauma care
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System held a trauma symposium Wednesday at the SOWELA Regional Training Center to educate local healthcare professionals. The health system’s goal was to better equip nurses, doctors, EMS providers and other professionals to provide excellent trauma care in SWLA. Participants...
Local lottery winners: 2 Acadiana area tickets win big money
Congratulations to Kwik Stop on Church Point Highway in Church Point! They recently sold a $200,000 winning Blazing Suits scratch-off ticket!
