Jennings, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KPLC TV

BioLab holds grand reopening of Westlake facility

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - We all remember the thick black smoke billowing from a chemical fire at BioLab in Westlake. After 26 long months, the ribbon was cut on a new BioLab facility, another sign of recovery for Southwest Louisiana. “Well when you take into consideration what we’ve done in...
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

LCPD: Avoid E. Prien Lake at Common and Deaton for 6 hours due to accident

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid East Prien Lake Road at Common and Deaton streets until 10 p.m. due to an accident. A driver had a medical condition and hit multiple cars at the intersection of Common and Prien Lake Road, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said. The vehicle stopped after hitting a utility pole at Deaton Street.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Reed’s Metals seeking nominations for a recipient of a free roof

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - This holiday season, Reed’s Metals will be donating a free metal roof to one Sulphur family in need as part of the Covering the Community program. Submissions are recommended to write a compelling story and provide photos of the damaged roof. All submissions will be...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

I-10 E on-ramp at Hwy 165 closure to start Sunday

Iowa, La. (KPLC) - A major construction project on I-10 through Iowa is set to move forward on Nov. 6. The I-10 East on-ramp at U.S. Hwy 165 is expected to remain closed from Sunday until mid-summer 2023. The closure will allow for the construction on the outside I-10 East...
IOWA, LA
KPLC TV

City announces plans for Light up the Lake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Halloween is over, which means we are heading full swing into the holiday season. The City of Lake Charles has announced this year’s free holiday events in the city, including the Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration. Light up the Lake will be held...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Ellender Bridge suffered “minor structural damage” when hit by a a barge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ellender Bridge was struck by a tugboat pushing a barge eastward Monday, according to the State Department of Transportation. State officials said the bridge’s capacity was not affected and the bridge remains open. The Ellender Bridge crosses the Intracoastal Waterway south of Sulphur.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA fire departments issue reminders about outdoor burning

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Though we have seen some rain over the past few days, most of SWLA is still under a burn ban. Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Vernon Parishes remain under burn bans as of Oct. 31, but some fire departments are relaxing their restrictions. The...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles native turns event center into a haunted house

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just in time for Halloween, a Lake Charles native returned from his new home in San Diego, Calif., and turned an old building on Broad Street into a haunted house. Carl Abram returned to the Lake Area to bring a good scare to the community...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory issued for Ragley area

Ragley, La. (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory for some customers in the Ragley area. The advisory affects residents in the following areas:. West side of Hwy 171 between addresses 17442 and 17886. L.A. McFatter Road. John McFatter Road.
RAGLEY, LA
KPLC TV

Green Coast Enterprises redeveloping historic Lake Charles building

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Real estate developer Green Coast Enterprises is investing $16 million into the redevelopment of a historic building in downtown Lake Charles. The three-story, 40,000 square foot building residing in the 700 block of Ryan Street used to be home to Luna Live and Zephyrs. The...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

‘There’s a lightness’: Celebrations return to hurricane-battered Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES — When musician Dominique Darbonne stepped on stage at the recent Chuck Fest music festival, she felt overwhelmed. In a good way, that is. The festival returned to the streets of downtown Lake Charles on Oct. 22 for the first time after being on hiatus for two years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the city’s ongoing struggle to recover from a series of natural disasters.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles adds Chicken Salad Chick to the menu

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Why did the chicken cross the road? Probably to check out “Chicken Salad Chick.”. The restaurant held its grand opening in Lake Charles at 3723 Nelson Rd. on Nov. 1, 2022, and had people lining up at 8 p.m. the night prior. Why all...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 31, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 31, 2022. Kaylee Danielle Orr, 26, Reeves: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more. Chad David Williams, 48, Abbeville: Unlawful presence of a sex offender. Valerie Ann Tabb, 39, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule V drug; contempt...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

