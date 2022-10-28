SpaceX rocket launch seen across SoCal sky as sun sets

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket into the Southern California sky just as the sun was setting, making for a picturesque view on Thursday.

The launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base happened around 6:15 p.m. and made for an incredible sight as the rocket soared over the Pacific Ocean.

The mission will transport 53 Starlink satellites into orbit, helping further provide internet service around the world.

The launch could be seen from as far as Nevada and Arizona.

Similar rocket launches usually prompts Southern California residents to post pictures and videos of the sighting on social media. It was the case this time, too.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk even posted a picture with the caption: "Falcon rockets to orbit as seen from LA."

The Falcon 9's reusable first stage successfully touched down on a seagoing landing platform in the Pacific Ocean.

Starlink is a space-based broadband internet system with thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit.