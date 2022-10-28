ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police identify victim in downtown Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a man who was found shot to death in downtown Tulsa on Thursday. Police identified the victim as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found dead near Interstate 244 and North Boston Avenue. Police said he was shot in the head. Police said Jaheim...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested for shooting with intent to kill in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man they say shot another man with a rifle in midtown Tulsa. Officers responded to a call Tuesday about shots fired near South Lewis Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard. They say several calls came into dispatch claiming a man wearing a black hoodie had unloaded a full magazine at a silver Nissan.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Train collides with car in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A train and a car crashed Wednesday morning in Broken Arrow. Police said they were called to the collision at East Highway 51 near South 225th East Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said a Dodge Charger crossed its front end out into the train track...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Humane Society of Tulsa rescues 46 animals in one week

TULSA, Okla. — Last week, the Humane Society of Tulsa rescued 46 animals, not including scheduled owner surrenders, according to the Humane Society of Tulsa Facebook page. In a post made on Sunday evening, the Humane Society of Tulsa said the animals were rescued from “two heartbreaking cases of animal neglect and cruelty.”
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 people stabbed at Halloween house party in Sapulpa

SAPULPA Okla. — Two people were stabbed outside a Halloween house party early Sunday in Sapulpa, police said. Captain Troy Foreman with Sapulpa police said they were called to a home on West 77th Street around 4 a.m. When police arrived, they reported “hundreds” of attendees, Foreman said....
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Teen, 17, shot in the foot during bonfire

TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot during a bonfire Friday night, Tulsa police said. Police said they received a report of a shooting victim at an urgent care. Police went to the bonfire in a field just east of the Titan Sports Complex near...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy