Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police identify victim in downtown Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a man who was found shot to death in downtown Tulsa on Thursday. Police identified the victim as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found dead near Interstate 244 and North Boston Avenue. Police said he was shot in the head. Police said Jaheim...
krcgtv.com
Documents show Oklahoma family killed in suspected murder-suicide was thousands in debt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — KTUL learned that a family at the center of a murder-suicide in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, was thousands of dollars in debt. Through public documents, KTUL discovered Brian and Brittney Nelson filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Dec. 31, 2020. Documents also show that at the...
Man arrested for shooting with intent to kill in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man they say shot another man with a rifle in midtown Tulsa. Officers responded to a call Tuesday about shots fired near South Lewis Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard. They say several calls came into dispatch claiming a man wearing a black hoodie had unloaded a full magazine at a silver Nissan.
Police: Duo in Halloween masks involved in Owasso stabbing
OWASSO, Okla. — Two men were arrested for stabbing a man after they were reportedly trying to scare him, according to Owasso police. Logan Wade Owens, 18, of Claremore, and Alexander Michael Canady, 19, of Owasso, each face an assault with a dangerous weapon charge in connection with the incident.
Man Injured In Overnight Shooting, Police Search For Suspect
An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting sent one person to the hospital. Deputies say they were called to a house between Sand Springs City limits and Tulsa City limits at around 11 p.m. on Monday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to the hospital.
Train collides with car in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A train and a car crashed Wednesday morning in Broken Arrow. Police said they were called to the collision at East Highway 51 near South 225th East Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said a Dodge Charger crossed its front end out into the train track...
“I just don’t understand,” Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week's killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, family members say.
170,000 doses of fentanyl, large amounts of meth pulled off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. — Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Investigations Division has recovered 330 grams of fentanyl and 90 grams of methamphetamine. 330 grams of fentanyl averages out to 170,000 doses. $11,500 in cash was also recovered during the search. According to the Tulsa Police Department, more...
Teenage suspect in McLain High School deadly shooting pleads not guilty
TULSA, Okla. — The 16-year-old suspect in September’s deadly shooting at McLain High School pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday. Niavien Golden has been charged with three counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of first-degree murder. Golden is accused of shooting 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough...
Man arrested after impersonating tow truck driver in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after stealing multiple vehicles from a Tulsa parking lot while impersonating a tow truck driver, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, TPD received a call concerning a stolen vehicle from a parking lot near...
Stillwater PD searches for man last heard from Oct. 18
The Stillwater Police Department (SPD) is hoping to locate a local man whom family hasn't heard from since since Oct. 18. SPD officials say Thomas Lee was last known to be homeless and living in Stillwater.
Humane Society of Tulsa rescues 46 animals in one week
TULSA, Okla. — Last week, the Humane Society of Tulsa rescued 46 animals, not including scheduled owner surrenders, according to the Humane Society of Tulsa Facebook page. In a post made on Sunday evening, the Humane Society of Tulsa said the animals were rescued from “two heartbreaking cases of animal neglect and cruelty.”
Broken Arrow man reflects on time living across from family found dead in burning home
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — As authorities in Broken Arrow investigate the deaths of a family of eight as a murder-suicide, FOX23 spoke with a man who knew the family and used to live near them. On Thursday night, Shaun Kucera turned on FOX23 News and saw what he had...
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old last seen in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman last seen on Monday around 3:20 p.m. in Muskogee, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Carolyn Manies weighs 180 lbs. and is 5′4″ tall. They also said she has blue eyes.
KOCO
Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Police confirm ‘body’ found in north Tulsa QuikTrip dumpster actually deer carcass
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after reports of a body found inside a dumpster came in at a north Tulsa QuikTrip Friday night. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw organs by the dumpster at the QuikTrip near I-244 and N Sheridan. Police told FOX23 that inside...
2 people stabbed at Halloween house party in Sapulpa
SAPULPA Okla. — Two people were stabbed outside a Halloween house party early Sunday in Sapulpa, police said. Captain Troy Foreman with Sapulpa police said they were called to a home on West 77th Street around 4 a.m. When police arrived, they reported “hundreds” of attendees, Foreman said....
Teen, 17, shot in the foot during bonfire
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot during a bonfire Friday night, Tulsa police said. Police said they received a report of a shooting victim at an urgent care. Police went to the bonfire in a field just east of the Titan Sports Complex near...
2 Arrested Following Burglary At AT&T Store In Tulsa
Two men have been arrested in connection to a burglary that happened Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to police. Tulsa Police said they responded to the scene at around 7:50 a.m. at an AT&T store near 71st and Mingo after the alarm went off. Officers said when they arrived they...
Comments / 0