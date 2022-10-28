ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt stays red hot in 68-14 win over Lower Dauphin - video highlights

Senior night for the Bishop McDevitt Crusaders was filled with highlights as the Crusaders cruised to a 68-14 victory over the Lower Dauphin Falcons. Stone Saunders continued his dominance throwing for 360 yards and 6 touchdowns on the evening. Big-time recruit Rico Scott finished the game with 4 receptions for 164 yards and 3 touchdowns. Senior Tyshawn Russell continued his breakout season going for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Princeton Dent looks to lead the New Cumberland Colts to CFA Superbowl

At 13 years old Princeton Dent is one of the top youth football players in the midstate. The 5-foot-10,155 pound running back can do it all on the football field. Dent has a unique combination of speed and strength that gives him the ability to run through arm tackles but also fast enough to outrun most defenders. Princeton plays with a toughness about him that you just can’t teach.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 near Route 581 in Cumberland County

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A crash caused backups at a busy interchange in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-83 about half a mile south of the Lemoyne Exit/41B, which is near the interchange with Route 581. A shoulder on southbound...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Elizabethtown College names Betty Rider as its president

Elizabethtown College trustees on Wednesday appointed Betty Rider to serve as the school’s 16th president, effective immediately. Rider had been serving as transitional president since January following the abrupt resignation of Cecilia McCormick following two-and-a-half year tenure. Trustees appointed Rider to a term that runs through June 30, 2025, with the opportunity for it to be extended after that.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
fcfreepress

Fall Turkey season closed for WMU 5A

The fall 2022 turkey season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A will again be closed. Because half of the fall harvest is typically hen turkeys and turkeys are a short-lived species (average life expectancy is 3 years in Pennsylvania), closing the fall season for a few years can substantially boost the population, especially after summers like this one where reproduction was excellent.
YORK COUNTY, PA
hwy.co

Step Back in Time at the Timeline Arcade in PA

A couple of generations grew up spending all their quarters and time at the local arcade. However, handheld devices and high-definition screens have replaced quarter-eating machines. Kids these days can stay home and play games all day long and not go out. Unfortunately, in many places these days, you can’t find a pinball machine or large game machines. However, Timeline Arcade is the perfect place for those who want to step back in time.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/29/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 29. Gregory A. Reichenbach, 74, of Liverpool entered eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. He was born April 11, 1948, in Liverpool to the late Donald and Hazel (Dietz) Reichenbach. He was a graduate of Lock Haven University, earning a...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Character of 1762 Kitchen & Cocktails at Warwick is part of Hummelstown’s charm

His business doesn’t own him, symbolically or in any other way. David Deimler is very much his own man, a proprietor, an entrepreneur, a restauranteur. But Deimler does honor his personal sense of obligation, to the establishment’s past, to his family, to his town and to his community. In that way, the 1762 Kitchen and Cocktails at the Warwick Hotel makes Deimler and his family’s hometown a better place to live.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

