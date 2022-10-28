Read full article on original website
Bishop McDevitt stays red hot in 68-14 win over Lower Dauphin - video highlights
Senior night for the Bishop McDevitt Crusaders was filled with highlights as the Crusaders cruised to a 68-14 victory over the Lower Dauphin Falcons. Stone Saunders continued his dominance throwing for 360 yards and 6 touchdowns on the evening. Big-time recruit Rico Scott finished the game with 4 receptions for 164 yards and 3 touchdowns. Senior Tyshawn Russell continued his breakout season going for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Princeton Dent looks to lead the New Cumberland Colts to CFA Superbowl
At 13 years old Princeton Dent is one of the top youth football players in the midstate. The 5-foot-10,155 pound running back can do it all on the football field. Dent has a unique combination of speed and strength that gives him the ability to run through arm tackles but also fast enough to outrun most defenders. Princeton plays with a toughness about him that you just can’t teach.
Harrisburg native, 4-star 2024 guard Malachi Palmer says he will play closer to home, alongside a familiar face, this year
Malachi Palmer is on the move again, and this time the four-star Class of 2024 guard has come back closer to his Harrisburg home. After spending a year in Arizona with Hillcrest Prep, Palmer told PennLive he has transferred and is playing this year at Mt. Zion Prep in Lanham, Maryland.
Crash cleared on I-83 near Route 581 in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A crash caused backups at a busy interchange in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-83 about half a mile south of the Lemoyne Exit/41B, which is near the interchange with Route 581. A shoulder on southbound...
Coatesville High School Football Players Show Amazing Act of Kindness Toward Opponent Battling Cancer
Coatesville High School football players — along with other students, teachers, parents, and staff — showed an incredible act of kindness toward an opposing player after their game against Avon Grove last Friday night, writes Mark Walsh for the Daily Local News. Avon Grove’s Gavin Picard was recently...
State police looking for missing Dauphin County man
A 34-year-old man last seen Monday in Dauphin County has been reported missing, Pennsylvania State Police said. Matthew W. Bachman, of Hummelstown, has not been seen or heard from since about 2:30 p.m. Monday in South Hanover Township, according to state police. He was believed to be heading to a...
Elizabethtown College names Betty Rider as its president
Elizabethtown College trustees on Wednesday appointed Betty Rider to serve as the school’s 16th president, effective immediately. Rider had been serving as transitional president since January following the abrupt resignation of Cecilia McCormick following two-and-a-half year tenure. Trustees appointed Rider to a term that runs through June 30, 2025, with the opportunity for it to be extended after that.
Fall Turkey season closed for WMU 5A
The fall 2022 turkey season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A will again be closed. Because half of the fall harvest is typically hen turkeys and turkeys are a short-lived species (average life expectancy is 3 years in Pennsylvania), closing the fall season for a few years can substantially boost the population, especially after summers like this one where reproduction was excellent.
Step Back in Time at the Timeline Arcade in PA
A couple of generations grew up spending all their quarters and time at the local arcade. However, handheld devices and high-definition screens have replaced quarter-eating machines. Kids these days can stay home and play games all day long and not go out. Unfortunately, in many places these days, you can’t find a pinball machine or large game machines. However, Timeline Arcade is the perfect place for those who want to step back in time.
Cumberland County home with cathedral ceiling, open floor plan for $627K: Cool Spaces
This new model home, The Ariel, by Garman Builders, in Forgedale Crossing, fits perfectly into the neighborhood with the triple gable front elevation, large covered front porch, a pair of dormers and the all-white facade of shutters and siding. The 3,070-square-foot home opens to a first floor made roomy with...
A gift from her father 48 years ago, a Corvette rode in homecoming, now as Ms. Pa. Senior
A gift from her father in 1974, Delma Rivera-Lytle rode it for Central York's 1975 homecoming and as Grand Marshal for the 2022 York Halloween Parade.
Outdoor Adventure Day offered at Wildwood Park by Temple University Harrisburg’s HOOT program
The HOOT program - Healing Ourselves Outdoors Together – at Temple University’s Harrisburg Campus will offer a Big Adventure Day for local families from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, November 6, at Wildwood Park, Harrisburg. HOOT is intended as a way for the university to create safe spaces for outdoor...
Chambersburg Police searching for driver who caused multiple accidents
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Police are looking for a suspect who they say caused multiple accidents and then fled the scene. According to Chambersburg Police, on Oct. 20 at around 2:30 p.m., a tan Ford Passenger caused an accident on Lincoln Way East at Second Street before fleeing the area.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/29/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 29. Gregory A. Reichenbach, 74, of Liverpool entered eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. He was born April 11, 1948, in Liverpool to the late Donald and Hazel (Dietz) Reichenbach. He was a graduate of Lock Haven University, earning a...
Dog hurt in Cumberland County hit-and-run crash
A woman crashed into a dog Tuesday in Upper Allen Township, then fled the scene, police said. Township police said witnesses reportedly saw a silver sedan with a female driver crash into the dog around 11 a.m. on the 2300 block of South Market Street. The dog belongs to a...
New Hersheypark rollercoaster has been announced for summer 2023
Heads up, thrill-seekers: a new rollercoaster is coming to Hersheypark. The amusement park has announced a new ride to replace the recently-decommissioned Wildcat rollercoaster. Fittingly, the new ride has been dubbed Wildcat’s Revenge, and it will restore the park’s full number of rollercoasters to 15.
Character of 1762 Kitchen & Cocktails at Warwick is part of Hummelstown’s charm
His business doesn’t own him, symbolically or in any other way. David Deimler is very much his own man, a proprietor, an entrepreneur, a restauranteur. But Deimler does honor his personal sense of obligation, to the establishment’s past, to his family, to his town and to his community. In that way, the 1762 Kitchen and Cocktails at the Warwick Hotel makes Deimler and his family’s hometown a better place to live.
In addition to Nike, another big name retailer is coming to Tanger Outlets Hershey
Columbia Sportswear is coming to the Hershey area. The Columbia Factory Store will open on Nov. 11 at Tanger Outlets Hershey, the shopping center announced. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Children’s Lake drained as $4.3 million rebuilding project underway in Boiling Springs
Children’s Lake, described as the community centerpiece of Boiling Springs in Cumberland County, has been closed to the public since the middle of September as a $4.3 million rebuilding project gets underway. The project includes building a new dam, spillway and retaining wall for the six-acre lake, upgrading the...
New owners take over Colony House restaurant in Mechanicsburg
New life is being breathed into a longstanding Cumberland County restaurant that closed earlier this year. Spice Restaurant & Bar is targeted to open in the coming weeks at the former Colony House Restaurant at 125 W. Main St. It will specialize in Indian and Nepali cuisines. “I think a...
