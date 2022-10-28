ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Browns' Amari Cooper calls his interception vs. Bengals 'an abomination,' says he'll 'stick to getting open'

Just about everything went right for the Cleveland Browns during their 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween night, but not everything. On the Browns' second possession of the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski dialed up a trick-or-treat play, in which star wideout Amari Cooper would throw a pass off of a reverse. Instead of hitting his intended wideout, Michael Woods II, he threw the ball directly to Bengals safety Vonn Bell.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38

Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Details around Zimmer's death are unclear at this time. Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday

Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Browns' Nick Chubb: Tops century mark with two TDs

Chubb rushed 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals. He also caught his only target for three yards and ran in a two-point conversion. Chubb found the end zone from three yards out on a direct snap to get the scoring started...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Slated to miss time

Bateman is in line to miss time with a foot injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The foot injury that Bateman suffered this past Thursday against the Buccaneers ended up being more serious than initially thought, with coach John Harbaugh noting Monday that "It looks like it's going to be a few weeks" for the wideout. In Bateman's looming absence, added snaps will be available for Demarcus Robinson and James Proche alongside Devin Duvernay.
CBS Sports

Broncos' Latavius Murray: Role may shrink with Edmonds pickup

Murray and Melvin Gordon could see their opportunities out of the Denver backfield take a hit after the Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver and Miami executed a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, with Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Byron Jones: Remains on PUP list

Jones (Achilles) won't be activated ahead of Week 9, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports. Jones will miss a ninth straight game to start the season while he rehabs from offseason Achilles surgery. It's unclear when he'll return to practice, but it's starting to appear like he may be in danger of missing the entire campaign.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries

Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rams' Cam Akers: May not return to L.A. after all

Akers (personal) is "hoping for a fair resolution" to his tenure with the Rams and prefers not to suit up for the team again in 2022 after he wasn't traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. Though Akers is due a manageable $1.45 million for the...
CBS Sports

Bills' Matt Milano: Dealing with injury

Milano suffered an oblique injury in Monday night's win over the Packers, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Milano was able to play 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the contest, and he walked away with five tackles, a pass defensed and an interception. However, he apparently picked up the injury at some point during the game, which will need further evaluation before determining the extent of it.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: ACL tear confirmed, out for season

Awuzie suffered a torn ACL during Monday's loss to the Browns and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Awuize has been the Bengals' top cornerback over the last two seasons, so his absence will be a huge blow to Cincinnati's defense. With Awuize no longer in the picture, Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers and Cam Taylor-Britt are all candidates for increased roles opposite of Eli Apple (hamstring).
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Return to active roster imminent

The Ravens are expected to activate Bowser (Achilles) from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports. Bowser will re-join Baltimore's 53-man roster in the near future after being designated to return Oct. 12. The 27-year-old has been working his way back from a torn Achilles suffered in last year's regular-season finale, and his first opportunity to play again will come next Monday against the Saints. Bowser totaled career highs in sacks (seven) and tackles (59) last season, and he should help bolster the Ravens' depleted pass-rushing unit when healthy.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks

Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: In line to log practice reps

Tannehill (ankle/illness), who was inactive this past Sunday against the Texans, is in line to take some practice reps Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. According to Wyatt, the quarterback confirmed Wednesday that it was his ankle injury rather than the illness that keep him off the...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Bruins' David Krejci: Lands on injured reserve

Krejci (upper body) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site Monday. Krejci has already been ruled out versus the Penguins on Tuesday and is also a long shot to face the Rangers on Thursday. Still, the veteran center is traveling with the team and should jump right back into the lineup once cleared to play. Prior to his absence, the Czech had put together a strong start to the year with eight points in eight games, including four power-play points.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Remains starting running back

GM George Paton said Tuesday that Gordon still is the Broncos' starting running back, despite the Broncos acquiring Chase Edmonds in the Bradley Chubb trade with the Dolphins, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Since Javonte Williams went down with a torn ACL in Week 4, Gordon has seen at least...
BOONE, CO
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9, 2022: Model says start Travis Etienne, sit Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Knowing the advantageous Fantasy football matchups is key, and you can expect to see several members of the Green Bay Packers high in the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Packers take on the Detroit Lions, a team that's giving up 32.1 points per game this season, the most in the NFL. That means players like quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Aaron Jones could be among the top Week 9 Fantasy football picks. But can you trust a player like Romeo Doubs, who finished with four receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 27-17 loss to the Bills last Sunday?

Comments / 0

Community Policy