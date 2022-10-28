ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Who is SWAC if I Ain't SWAC' shirts are hot items for Jackson State fans. How to get them

By Joshua Williams, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 5 days ago
Coming off an intense 26-12 victory against Alabama State earlier this season, Jackson State coach Deion Sanders asked the question "Who is SWAC if I ain't SWAC" in a media press conference. That came after Hornets head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. took a shot at Sanders, saying, "He ain't SWAC."

Sanders and JSU have quickly pounced on that opportunity and have started selling gear around the area that says, "Who is SWAC If I Ain't SWAC." It's part of a bigger strategy to capitalize on JSU football success.

Attending College GameDay?Planning to attend ESPN College GameDay for Jackson State-Southern? What you need to know

That catchphrase has gone viral, even becoming a song. The popularity has also fueled merchandise sales.

Since the incident, Sanders and the Tigers have continued their undefeated winning streak as the No.1 team in their conference giving emphasis to his new catchphrase.

Not only has the phrase rung bells throughout the football aspect, but it has become a movement, which led to T-shirts, being sold at the JSU bookstore and online. The gear was a popular item at the JSU homecoming parade last weekend.

You better be quick and you better save up if you want one. Officials at the JSU bookstore said they are selling fast.

"Who is SWAC If I Ain't SWAC" T-shirts are sold for $32 in the JSU bookstore on campus and on the school's website online.

If T-shirts are sold out on campus, you can purchase T-shirts on Amazon.com for $16.99 in 10 different colors, T-shirts purchases can be made on Etsy for $20.99, $19.59 for hoodies, and $15.29 for sweatshirts.

Officials said the shirts are selling out in preparation for gameday against SWAC rival Southern at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The added excitement around ESPN College GameDay has added to the attention this game is receiving.

Officials said the bookstore will receive another shipment soon, hopefully before gameday. A total number has yet to be calculated.

