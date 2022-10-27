ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Matthew Perry Says Most of His ‘Friends’ Costars ‘Won’t Care’ to Read His Memoir: ‘Why Would They?’

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KM3J_0ipVlzVN00

The one that nobody read? Matthew Perry gets candid about the cast of Friends in his memoir — but he still doesn’t think they'll read it.

Matthew Perry’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

Read article

“Why would they read it? I don’t know,” Perry, 53, told GQ in an interview published on Thursday, October 27. “Because, you know, who cares? Addicts are going to care about this, and fans of Friends are going to care about this. But the cast is not going to really care about this.”

The Fools Rush In actor starred as Chandler Bing in the hit NBC comedy from 1994 to 2004 opposite Jennifer Aniston , Courteney Cox , David Schwimmer , Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow .

While Perry says that none of his former castmates will take interest in his new book, titled Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing , a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week that Aniston, 53, is someone the 17 Again star has been able to lean on in the past.

“She always took time to listen to him, even when she was busy or had her own issues to deal with,” the insider shared, noting that Perry feels like the “people who stood by him when the chips were down” — including the Morning Show actress — are the ones who “saved his life” and “gave him the will to carry on.”

Julia! Neve! All of Matthew Perry’s Loves and Flings Over the Years

Read article

The Three to Tango actor, for his part, has been open about how Aniston checked in on him more than his other Friends costars over the years. “She was the one that reached out the most,” Perry told Diane Sawyer during his October 21 interview with ABC. “I’m really grateful to her for that.”

The Breakup star was also the first person to confront the Massachusetts native about his drinking habits while they were shooting the hit sitcom.

“Jen thought of the cast as her family. She still does, but back then even more so because they were together all the time and making it on the fame ladder together, ” a second insider exclusively revealed to Us . “They all had their demons and temptations to manage in one way or other, but for Matthew especially it boiled down to  getting a grip on his addictions.”

The source added that Perry was “ by far the most fragile member of the cast ,” which made Aniston worry for him “enormously.”

Everything the ‘Friends’ Cast Has Said About Matthew Perry’s Struggles

Read article

While the Birds of America actor isn’t sure the Horrible Bosses star will read his book, one Friends alum already has. Kudrow, 59, wrote the forward for the memoir, which is set to hit stores on November 1.

“It’s a hideous disease, and he has a tough version of it. What’s not changing is his will to keep going, keep fighting and keep living,” the Easy A star told the New York Times for a story published on Sunday, October 23. “I love Matthew a lot. We’re part of a family. I’m basically ending this with ‘I’ll be there for you’ [the Friends theme song], but it’s true. I’ll always be there for him.”

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

"Mortified" Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Kissing Claim

Watch: Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional About Late Eddie Van Halen. The one where Matthew Perry spills the beans on his steamy make-out with Valerie Bertinelli. After the Friends alum recalled his encounter with the One Day at a Time star, during which she was still married to Eddie Van Halen, Valerie posted a TikTok that appears to be a response to the whole situation. In the Oct. 27 TikTok, Valerie waves at the camera and smiles, before facepalming and shaking her head as the lyrics "It's me / Hi / I'm the problem, it's me" from Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" play in the background.
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
A.V. Club

Tony Danza officially boards And Just Like That in previously teased role

Tony Danza (of Taxi and Who’s The Boss? fame) officially joins the Sex And The City universe as... himself, kind of. Per Deadline, Danza boards the cast of And Just Like That as the actor playing Che Diaz’s father in their forthcoming sitcom based on their life. So he’ll be playing himself but sometimes playing the fictional version of someone’s father. Cool.
TODAY.com

Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'

Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
The Independent

Katy Perry worries fans, sparks theories after her eyelid appears paralysed during concert

Katy Perry has fans doing a double-take after her eyelid appeared to get stuck during a recent concert in Las Vegas.The 38-year-old singer was filmed during a performance at her Las Vegas residency and seemingly suffered an eye “glitch” while on stage. The video has since received more than 19m views since it was posted to TikTok on Sunday.In the viral clip, Perry stared into the audience as she struggled to lift her right eyelid. The “Roar” singer – who was wearing a can-inspired silver dress – used her hand to try and lift her eyelid back into its...
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Dax Shepard Says He and Kristen Bell Didn't Want a Second Child, Shares What Changed Their Mind

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share two daughters, Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9 Dax Shepard is opening up about how his family of four came to be. Appearing on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, the Armchair Expert podcast host, 47, shared how he and wife Kristen Bell came to have two kids after having their minds set on just one. While sharing advice with a caller debating on growing their own family, Shepard said that he and Bell "did not want a second child,...
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Reveals Multiple Exes Used Him For His Money: 'I Got Burned'

Though Matthew Perry is eager to find true love, he admitted his past relationships can make him hesitant to meet potential suitors. While chatting about the contents of his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor revealed he's encountered more than one woman who used him for his bank account.When asked what he looks for in a partner, he made note that he wants "somebody who's self-supporting. In every way, but monetarily especially because I got burned a few times by women who wanted my money, not really caring about me."Though the TV star, 53, didn't...
Distractify

Matthew Perry Takes Several Digs at Keanu Reeves in His Memoir, but Why?

Few actors in Hollywood are more universally beloved than Keanu Reeves, who has been a movie star for 30 years but still seems remarkably grounded. However, in a new memoir called Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry takes a couple of shots at the Speed actor that led some to wonder whether the Friends alum has something against him.
OK! Magazine

Moment Of Reflection? Monica Lewinsky Says She's Had 'Issues' With 'Unavailable Men' For Years

Monica Lewinsky is looking back on her issues with dating over the years. The former White House intern took to Instagram on Thursday, October 27, in a now deleted post to poke fun at her infamous affair with married President Bill Clinton and her relationship patterns. "Looks like i had issues w/ unavailable men from an early age," Lewinsky reportedly penned alongside Bert from Sesame Street and Snoopy. MONICA LEWINSKY REVEALS HER GREATEST REGRET MORE THAN TWO DECADES AFTER HER INFAMOUS AFFAIR WITH BILL CLINTONThe writer and the 42nd President began their affair in 1995 when Lewinsky was only 22-years-old...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

236K+
Followers
23K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy