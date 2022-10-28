ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, AL

Obituary: Larry Dale Howse

By Nichols Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago

Larry Dale Howse, age 76 of Addison, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born March 8, 1946, in Cullman Alabama. He was a hardworking man who loved anything outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sardis #2 Baptist Church in Addison, where services will be held Saturday Oct. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Sardis #2 Baptist Church Cemetery. Brothers Tim Box and William McClellan will officiate.

Larry is survived by his wife: Brenda Howse; daughters: Kristi (Jeffery) Wiggins, Amanda (Rusty) Wilson, and Lynsey (Andrew) Trussell; son: Jim Howse; grandchildren: Haley (Kyle) Elliott, Holly Wiggins and her fiancé (Caleb Williamson), Peyton (Piper) Wilson, Cassie Wilson, Ivey (Ethan) Page, Ellie Howse, Eli Howse, Dallie Trussell, and Della Trussell; great grandchildren: Easton Elliott, Allie Elliott, and Paislee Wilson; sisters, Janette (Billy Jack) Fuller, and Juanita Box.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Hershel “Shine” and Nona Howse.

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lamarr Gordon Moore

A private gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Lamarr Gordon Moore, 71, of Cullman will be held at a later date. Cullman Funeral Home was honored to handle the arrangements for Mr. Moore. Lamarr passed away Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022, at his residence.  He was born Aug. 11, 1951, to Bradford Gordon & Della Jane Zollman Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sisters: Carol Davis and Shirley Scott; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Kendra Leigh Green

Memorial Visitation for Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, of Arab, will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Guntersville Senior Center, 1500 Sunset Drive, Guntersville, AL 35976. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Ms. Green passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. She was born March 24, 1997, in Alabama to Kim Story and Michael James Green. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Debra Green. Survivors include her mother: Kim (Paul) Story; father: Michael Green; son: Stephen Walls; sister: Tristen White; brothers: Clay Coltrain, Paul Story II, Andrew Story, Christopher Story, Kaiden Story, and Braxton Green; sister: Ivy Green; stepbrother: Hunter White; stepsister: Brianna White; grandfather: Bobby Green; grandmother: Linda (Johnny) Feemster; and grandfather: Jimmy (Brenda) Selvage. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to her son’s trust fund.
ARAB, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Darian Keith White

Darian Keith White, 56 of Arley, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Lakeland Community Hospital.  No services are planned at this time. Darian was preceded in death by his parents: Hubert Theo White and Madge Lee Brown White; and his wife: Danita White. Darian is survived by his sister: Teresa Elliott; sons: Dylan Henson and Levi Henson; grandsons: Liam Henson and Kayden Henson; nephew: Michael Bowen; and nieces: Shannon Hill and Tracey Bowen.
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Bobbie Dale Hunt

Bobbie Dale Hunt, 78, of Joppa, passed from this life on Oct. 30, 2022, at his residence.  No services are planned for Mr. Hunt at this time. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hunt family. Mr. Hunt was born Nov. 16, 1943, to Paul & Creado Bell Hunt. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother: Dub; and three sisters: Connie, Bonnie, and Darlene. Mr. Hunt is survived by his son, Bob (Norma) Hunt; his daughter: Sharon (Bryan) Wayne; his granddaughter: Heather Hunt; a great granddaughter, Cora Hunt; his dog: Daisy; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
JOPPA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Margie Ann Hill

Margie Ann Hill, 71, of Holly Pond passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Woodland Village Health Care Center. She was born June 12, 1951, in Blount County, Alabama. She is survived by her daughters: Lisa (Wes) Arrowood, Michelle (Daniel) Todd and Windy (Stephen) Todd; son: Ricky Farr; sisters: Linda Sue (Herman) Haney, Betty (Ricky) Smith and Bonnie Watkins; brothers: John Watkins and Randy Watkins; grandchildren: Kimberly Smith, Brian Heffner, Larry Heffner, Kara Heffner, Kortney Moore, Emily (Chris) Grimes, Jeremy (Shaye) Todd, Lana Todd and Evan Todd; six great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; aunt: Mary White; and a host of nieces and nephews that she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her parents: Archie Watkins and Onzell Watkins; brother: Robert Watkins; and grandson: Dewayne Beck. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel; Burial will follow in Bethlehem Methodist Cemetery. Pallbearers are Daniel Todd, Stephen Todd, Wes Arrowood, Cedric Smith, Robert Smith and Joseph Reed.
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sarah Clark Duke

Sarah Clark Duke, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Oct. 29, 2022, at the age of 75. Mrs. Duke was born in Cullman County, Alabama, on March 20, 1947, to Earl and Kala Mae Kuykendall Clark. Sarah and her husband, Willie, were members of Oak Level Baptist Church. Mrs. Duke enjoyed gardening. She also loved cooking and food. Sarah enjoyed reruns of Gunsmoke, and she watched them daily.  Mrs. Duke will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Sarah is preceded in death by her parents: Earl and Kala Mae Clark; son: Jeremy Lynn Duke; stepson: Glenn Allen Duke; and brother: Earston Clark. Those surviving Mrs. Duke are husband: Willie Horace Duke; son: Zackery Evan Duke; stepdaughter: Donna Kay Fanning and husband Robert; sister: Charlotte Stidham; granddaughter: Chryssa Fanning and her husband; and four great-grandsons. Funeral services for Mrs. Duke are 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Etsell Riddle officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Level Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, 2022, at the funeral home, from 5 until 7 p.m. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duke family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Keith Hill

Keith Hill, 64 of Addison, entered into rest on Oct. 29, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 15, 1958, in Haleyville, Alabama. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, from 4-5 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where a memorial service will be held at 5. Brother Mike Turner will officiate. Keith is survived by his wife: Kim Hill; sons: Justin Hill and his wife Lacey, and Daniel Hill; grandsons: Casen Hill, Brooks Hill, Abram Hill, Brenton Hill and Ellie Hill; mother: Edna Hill; and sisters: Barbara Elliott and Charlotte Edwards. He was preceded in death by his father: Eugene Hill.
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Rev. Dillon Burl Calvert

A funeral service for Reverend Dillon Burl Calvert of Bremen will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1st at Bremen Baptist Church. Rev. Calvert will lie-in-state at the church on Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Ryan’s Creek Cemetery in Bremen. Reverend Junior Garmon and Reverend Randall Waldrep will be officiating. Visitation for the public will be on Monday, Oct. 31st at Bremen Baptist Church from 6 to 8 p.m. Rev. Calvert was born on Nov. 13, 1937, in Cullman County to the late William Riley and Bertha (Stricklin) Calvert. He died at the age of...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Charles Mack Hale

Charles Mack Hale, 86, of Cullman passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Cullman, Alabama. He is survived by his wife of 67 years: Carolyn Reese Hale; children: Cassandra Hale Bowen (Rick), Steven Charles Hale (Stacy) and Sabrina Joy Hale; grandchildren: Lacey Bowen Golden (David), Richard Austin Bowen, Jonathan Tyler Hale (Shelby), Jacob Garrett Hale (Stephanie Scott) and Jackson Caleb Hale; great grandchildren: Bowen Joseph Golden, Brady Joshua Golden, Ari Charles Hale and Oliver Nathan Hale; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents: Carl & Lillie White Hale; and his brothers: Wilbern Edsel Hale, Leonard Dwight Hale, Jackie Dean Hale and Huel Hale. Funeral Services will be held on Monday Oct. 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Moss Service Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Jones Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m. on Monday prior to the service.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Christopher Joseph Moody

Funeral Service for Christopher Joseph Moody, age 53 of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Delbert Freeman officiating; burial at Cullman City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 -8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Moody passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Cullman Regional. He was born, Jan. 28, 1969, to Daniel Luther and Juliet Moody. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother: Stephen Moody. Survivors include his wife: Jamie Moody; sons: Tyler Moody, Zane Moody and Isaac Moody; grandchildren: Bryson Moody and Brileigh Bradley; brothers: Terry (Mary) Moody and Danny (Janet) Moody; sisters: Susan (Johnny) Smith and Tammy (Ronald) Parker; sister-in-law: Penny Moody, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Penny Lee Knight

Penny Lee Knight, 63 of Double Springs, entered into rest on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Walker Baptist Medical Center surrounded by her family. Penny was born on Jan. 13, 1959, in Decatur Alabama. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville, Alabama. O.D. Bolan will officiate. Penny is survived by her daughter: Haley (Zach) Rutledge; grandchildren: Sydney Rutledge, Ella Katherine Rutledge, and Lucas Rutledge; her mother: Joyce Mullican; brothers: Murphy Mullican and Tim Mullican; and sister: Beverly Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her father: Ennis Alton Mullican; and her husband: Kim Knight. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Free State Four Paws, 1567 County Road 2, Double Springs, Al 35553 or via Paypal at freestatefourpaws@yahoo.com.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Gail S. Brasher

Gail S. Brasher, age 68, of Cullman passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at her residence. She was born Nov. 22, 1953, in Alabama to Edgar Eugene Stidham and Nellie Ruth Tyree. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother: Jack Stidham. Survivors include her husband: Kenneth “Sonny” Roy Brasher; daughter: Brandy (Benjamin) Gunn; grandchild: Dallas Gunn; stepsons: David (Lavonya) Brasher, Wayne Brasher, and Ryan Etherton; stepdaughter: Paula (Bobby) Herndon; many grandchildren; sister: Brenda Barton; sister-in-law: Margaret Stidham; a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sharon Lea Lawrence

Funeral service for Sharon Lea Lawrence, 80, of Arab will be at 12 noon, Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Battleground Cemetery, Bro. Steven Payne and Lyana Rallo officiating.  Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10-12 on Saturday. Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Lawrence passed away Oct. 26, 2022.  She was born April 14, 1942, to Harry and Alberta Clark Rossow.  She loved ceramics, cooking, her cat, Charlie, and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Jack W. Lawrence; son: Jack Edward Lawrence; brothers: Jim Rossow, Walter Rossow; great-grandson: Kevin Rallo. Survivors include a son: Steve Verra; daughters: Debra Kerwood, Lyana (Thomas) Rallo, Cindy (Shawn) Chandler; grandchildren: Thomas John Rallo, II, Amanda Rallo, Bryce (Edith) Rallo, Felicia Cashman, Lyana Lee Lance, Brandy Cashman, Brittany Cashman, Teresa Abbott; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
ARAB, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Winford Rickey McGukin

Winford Rickey McGukin, age 71 of Falkville, AL. died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. He is survived by his wife: Glenda McGukin; mother: Wilene McGukin; daughter: Vickie Nix; and granddaughter: Maddie McIntyre. The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. until the Celebration of Rickey’s life that will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery.
FALKVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Charles and Connie Johnson

Rev. Charles Johnson, 71, and Connie Calvert Johnson, 74, of Crane Hill both passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Charles was born Dec. 9, 1950, to Troy Johnson and Azalee Phillips Johnson. Connie was born Jan. 13, 1948, to Athel Calvert and Lois White Calvert. They are both survived by their sons: Jason Johnson and Matt (Valerie) Johnson; grandchildren: Ava Cate Johnson and Adalynn Johnson; Charles’ brother and sisters: Donald (Kathy) Johnson, Ludie (Joe) Crook and Janice (C.L.) Sweatmon; Connie’s sister: Libby Calvert Edmondson; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Hope Baptist Church in Crane Hill. They will lie in state from noon to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
CRANE HILL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sherry Ann Wood Hutchens

Graveside Service for Sherry Ann Woods Hutchens, age 59, of Vinemont, will be at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Friendship Cemetery. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Hutchens passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at her residence. She was born February 6, 1963, to Edward Arnold and Virginia Annette Woods. She was preceded in death by her father: Edward Arnold Woods; and husband: Jim Hutchens. Survivors include her mother: Virginia Woods; sisters: Carol (Jerry) Wren and Teresa Woods; nieces: Christy Dooley (Shon) and Natasha Duncan; great-nephews: Dustin, Dakota, and Christian; and great-nieces: Breanna and Faith.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Edna Laura Calvert Graves

Edna Laura Calvert Graves, age 107, of Jasper, Alabama passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. She was born Sept. 12, 1915, in Cullman to James Jackson and Sarah Jane Livingston Calvert. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years: Eulas Ronmon Graves; son: Blair Graves; her parents; six sisters and two brothers. Funeral services are Saturday Oct. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow services in Johnson Grove Cemetery in Bremen. Survivors are son: Donald (Barbara) Graves of Jasper; daughter-in-law: Frances Graves of Jasper; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation is Saturday Oct. 29, 2022, from 12 noon until service time at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home.
JASPER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Odie Davis Curvin

Funeral service for Rev. Odie Davis Curvin, 85, of Hanceville will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Flint Creek Baptist Cemetery, Rev. Steve Rodgers and Rev. Michael Smith officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday evening at Cullman Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Curvin family. Bro. Curvin passed away Sunday, Oct. 23rd, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 5, 1937, to William M. & Gertrude Vaughn Curvin. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church and served in the ministry for...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Clara Mae Hollingsworth

Clara Mae Hollingsworth, 82, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Oct. 23, 2022. Clara, or Jitter as she was lovingly called by her father from childhood, was born to Oscar and Florence Baird Hollingsworth on August 14, 1940. Ms. Hollingsworth was a member of New Home Missionary Baptist Church. Before retiring, Clara worked many years for Bell South. She loved Alabama football, and she enjoyed tending her plants and garden, as well as cooking for those she loved. Clara adored her many nieces and nephews as though they were her own children. Jitter will be missed greatly by many. Clara is preceded in death by her parents: Oscar and Florence Hollingsworth; as well as her brothers and sisters: Calvin Hollingsworth, John Hollingsworth, Mary Clark, and June Shedd. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Clara are 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at New Home Missionary Baptist Church, with Bobby Murphree and Mike Clark officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation, at the church, two hours prior to service time, beginning at 11 a.m. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hollingsworth family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

