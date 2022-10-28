Obituary: Larry Dale Howse

Larry Dale Howse, age 76 of Addison, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born March 8, 1946, in Cullman Alabama. He was a hardworking man who loved anything outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sardis #2 Baptist Church in Addison, where services will be held Saturday Oct. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Sardis #2 Baptist Church Cemetery. Brothers Tim Box and William McClellan will officiate.

Larry is survived by his wife: Brenda Howse; daughters: Kristi (Jeffery) Wiggins, Amanda (Rusty) Wilson, and Lynsey (Andrew) Trussell; son: Jim Howse; grandchildren: Haley (Kyle) Elliott, Holly Wiggins and her fiancé (Caleb Williamson), Peyton (Piper) Wilson, Cassie Wilson, Ivey (Ethan) Page, Ellie Howse, Eli Howse, Dallie Trussell, and Della Trussell; great grandchildren: Easton Elliott, Allie Elliott, and Paislee Wilson; sisters, Janette (Billy Jack) Fuller, and Juanita Box.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Hershel “Shine” and Nona Howse.