Obituary: Sharon Lea Lawrence

Cullman Funeral Home
 5 days ago

Funeral service for Sharon Lea Lawrence, 80, of Arab will be at 12 noon, Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Battleground Cemetery, Bro. Steven Payne and Lyana Rallo officiating.  Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10-12 on Saturday.

Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Lawrence passed away Oct. 26, 2022.  She was born April 14, 1942, to Harry and Alberta Clark Rossow.  She loved ceramics, cooking, her cat, Charlie, and her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Jack W. Lawrence; son: Jack Edward Lawrence; brothers: Jim Rossow, Walter Rossow; great-grandson: Kevin Rallo.

Survivors include a son: Steve Verra; daughters: Debra Kerwood, Lyana (Thomas) Rallo, Cindy (Shawn) Chandler; grandchildren: Thomas John Rallo, II, Amanda Rallo, Bryce (Edith) Rallo, Felicia Cashman, Lyana Lee Lance, Brandy Cashman, Brittany Cashman, Teresa Abbott; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lamarr Gordon Moore

A private gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Lamarr Gordon Moore, 71, of Cullman will be held at a later date. Cullman Funeral Home was honored to handle the arrangements for Mr. Moore. Lamarr passed away Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022, at his residence.  He was born Aug. 11, 1951, to Bradford Gordon & Della Jane Zollman Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sisters: Carol Davis and Shirley Scott; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Kendra Leigh Green

Memorial Visitation for Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, of Arab, will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Guntersville Senior Center, 1500 Sunset Drive, Guntersville, AL 35976. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Ms. Green passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. She was born March 24, 1997, in Alabama to Kim Story and Michael James Green. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Debra Green. Survivors include her mother: Kim (Paul) Story; father: Michael Green; son: Stephen Walls; sister: Tristen White; brothers: Clay Coltrain, Paul Story II, Andrew Story, Christopher Story, Kaiden Story, and Braxton Green; sister: Ivy Green; stepbrother: Hunter White; stepsister: Brianna White; grandfather: Bobby Green; grandmother: Linda (Johnny) Feemster; and grandfather: Jimmy (Brenda) Selvage. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to her son’s trust fund.
ARAB, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Darian Keith White

Darian Keith White, 56 of Arley, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Lakeland Community Hospital.  No services are planned at this time. Darian was preceded in death by his parents: Hubert Theo White and Madge Lee Brown White; and his wife: Danita White. Darian is survived by his sister: Teresa Elliott; sons: Dylan Henson and Levi Henson; grandsons: Liam Henson and Kayden Henson; nephew: Michael Bowen; and nieces: Shannon Hill and Tracey Bowen.
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Margie Ann Hill

Margie Ann Hill, 71, of Holly Pond passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Woodland Village Health Care Center. She was born June 12, 1951, in Blount County, Alabama. She is survived by her daughters: Lisa (Wes) Arrowood, Michelle (Daniel) Todd and Windy (Stephen) Todd; son: Ricky Farr; sisters: Linda Sue (Herman) Haney, Betty (Ricky) Smith and Bonnie Watkins; brothers: John Watkins and Randy Watkins; grandchildren: Kimberly Smith, Brian Heffner, Larry Heffner, Kara Heffner, Kortney Moore, Emily (Chris) Grimes, Jeremy (Shaye) Todd, Lana Todd and Evan Todd; six great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; aunt: Mary White; and a host of nieces and nephews that she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her parents: Archie Watkins and Onzell Watkins; brother: Robert Watkins; and grandson: Dewayne Beck. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel; Burial will follow in Bethlehem Methodist Cemetery. Pallbearers are Daniel Todd, Stephen Todd, Wes Arrowood, Cedric Smith, Robert Smith and Joseph Reed.
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sarah Clark Duke

Sarah Clark Duke, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Oct. 29, 2022, at the age of 75. Mrs. Duke was born in Cullman County, Alabama, on March 20, 1947, to Earl and Kala Mae Kuykendall Clark. Sarah and her husband, Willie, were members of Oak Level Baptist Church. Mrs. Duke enjoyed gardening. She also loved cooking and food. Sarah enjoyed reruns of Gunsmoke, and she watched them daily.  Mrs. Duke will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Sarah is preceded in death by her parents: Earl and Kala Mae Clark; son: Jeremy Lynn Duke; stepson: Glenn Allen Duke; and brother: Earston Clark. Those surviving Mrs. Duke are husband: Willie Horace Duke; son: Zackery Evan Duke; stepdaughter: Donna Kay Fanning and husband Robert; sister: Charlotte Stidham; granddaughter: Chryssa Fanning and her husband; and four great-grandsons. Funeral services for Mrs. Duke are 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Etsell Riddle officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Level Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, 2022, at the funeral home, from 5 until 7 p.m. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duke family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Rev. Dillon Burl Calvert

A funeral service for Reverend Dillon Burl Calvert of Bremen will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1st at Bremen Baptist Church. Rev. Calvert will lie-in-state at the church on Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Ryan’s Creek Cemetery in Bremen. Reverend Junior Garmon and Reverend Randall Waldrep will be officiating. Visitation for the public will be on Monday, Oct. 31st at Bremen Baptist Church from 6 to 8 p.m. Rev. Calvert was born on Nov. 13, 1937, in Cullman County to the late William Riley and Bertha (Stricklin) Calvert. He died at the age of...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Breatha Ilouise Williams

Funeral service for Breatha Ilouise Puckett DeMonia Williams, 94, of Vinemont will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30th, 2022, at Mt. Olive Providence Primitive Baptist Church with interment in the adjoining cemetery.  Ministers will be Rev. Brandon Stripling, Chaplain of Hospice by Kindred and Elder Ricky Harcrow, pastor of Mt. Olive Providence Primitive Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1-2 prior to the service. Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Williams passed away Friday, Oct. 28th, 2022, at her residence.  She was born fourth of five children, July 6, 1928, to Harvey Frank Puckett and...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Penny Lee Knight

Penny Lee Knight, 63 of Double Springs, entered into rest on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Walker Baptist Medical Center surrounded by her family. Penny was born on Jan. 13, 1959, in Decatur Alabama. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville, Alabama. O.D. Bolan will officiate. Penny is survived by her daughter: Haley (Zach) Rutledge; grandchildren: Sydney Rutledge, Ella Katherine Rutledge, and Lucas Rutledge; her mother: Joyce Mullican; brothers: Murphy Mullican and Tim Mullican; and sister: Beverly Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her father: Ennis Alton Mullican; and her husband: Kim Knight. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Free State Four Paws, 1567 County Road 2, Double Springs, Al 35553 or via Paypal at freestatefourpaws@yahoo.com.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Gail S. Brasher

Gail S. Brasher, age 68, of Cullman passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at her residence. She was born Nov. 22, 1953, in Alabama to Edgar Eugene Stidham and Nellie Ruth Tyree. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother: Jack Stidham. Survivors include her husband: Kenneth “Sonny” Roy Brasher; daughter: Brandy (Benjamin) Gunn; grandchild: Dallas Gunn; stepsons: David (Lavonya) Brasher, Wayne Brasher, and Ryan Etherton; stepdaughter: Paula (Bobby) Herndon; many grandchildren; sister: Brenda Barton; sister-in-law: Margaret Stidham; a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Winford Rickey McGukin

Winford Rickey McGukin, age 71 of Falkville, AL. died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. He is survived by his wife: Glenda McGukin; mother: Wilene McGukin; daughter: Vickie Nix; and granddaughter: Maddie McIntyre. The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. until the Celebration of Rickey’s life that will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery.
FALKVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Larry Dale Howse

Larry Dale Howse, age 76 of Addison, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born March 8, 1946, in Cullman Alabama. He was a hardworking man who loved anything outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sardis #2 Baptist Church in Addison, where services will be held Saturday Oct. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Sardis #2 Baptist Church Cemetery. Brothers Tim Box and William McClellan will officiate. Larry is survived by his wife: Brenda Howse; daughters: Kristi (Jeffery) Wiggins, Amanda (Rusty) Wilson, and Lynsey (Andrew) Trussell; son: Jim Howse; grandchildren: Haley (Kyle) Elliott, Holly Wiggins and her fiancé (Caleb Williamson), Peyton (Piper) Wilson, Cassie Wilson, Ivey (Ethan) Page, Ellie Howse, Eli Howse, Dallie Trussell, and Della Trussell; great grandchildren: Easton Elliott, Allie Elliott, and Paislee Wilson; sisters, Janette (Billy Jack) Fuller, and Juanita Box. He was preceded in death by his parents: Hershel “Shine” and Nona Howse.
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sherry Ann Wood Hutchens

Graveside Service for Sherry Ann Woods Hutchens, age 59, of Vinemont, will be at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Friendship Cemetery. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Hutchens passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at her residence. She was born February 6, 1963, to Edward Arnold and Virginia Annette Woods. She was preceded in death by her father: Edward Arnold Woods; and husband: Jim Hutchens. Survivors include her mother: Virginia Woods; sisters: Carol (Jerry) Wren and Teresa Woods; nieces: Christy Dooley (Shon) and Natasha Duncan; great-nephews: Dustin, Dakota, and Christian; and great-nieces: Breanna and Faith.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Edna Laura Calvert Graves

Edna Laura Calvert Graves, age 107, of Jasper, Alabama passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. She was born Sept. 12, 1915, in Cullman to James Jackson and Sarah Jane Livingston Calvert. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years: Eulas Ronmon Graves; son: Blair Graves; her parents; six sisters and two brothers. Funeral services are Saturday Oct. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow services in Johnson Grove Cemetery in Bremen. Survivors are son: Donald (Barbara) Graves of Jasper; daughter-in-law: Frances Graves of Jasper; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation is Saturday Oct. 29, 2022, from 12 noon until service time at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home.
JASPER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Henry Alan Bailey

Memorial visitation for Henry Alan Bailey, of Eva, will be Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 10 a.m.- noon, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Mr. Bailey passed away at his residence on Oct. 24, 2022. He was born Aug. 23, 1959, in Illinois to Charlie and Alice Mae Bailey. He proudly served in the United States Navy and retired from Golden Flake. He will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Thomas Earl Bailey and Marshall Lee Bailey; and sisters: Marie Bailey and Mary Bailey. Survivors include brothers: Jerry (Cindy) Bailey and Lynn (Kim) Bailey; sisters-in-law: Tammie Bailey and Kathy Bailey; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
EVA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Mary Frances Brooks

Mary Frances Brooks, age 83, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Cullman, Alabama to Freda Irene Hafer and Everett Vermon Burks. Frances is survived by son: Paul Brooks; son: Alton Brooks Jr.; son: John Eubanks; son: Tim Eubanks; daughter: Becky Eubanks; daughter: Karen Eubanks; her grandchildren: Mandie Begley Kyker, Jarrod Eubanks, Jonathan Eubanks, Lindsey Hale, Adam Marsh. Frances was preceded in death by her father: Everett Vermon Burks; mother: Freda Irene Hafer Burks; brother: Dwight Burks; and granddaughter: Candy Bedley Hargrove. A celebration of life visitation for Frances will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd Avenue, N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055, followed by a celebration of life service at 5 p.m.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Melvaleen Roseberry

A private graveside service will be held for Melvaleen Roseberry, 84, who passed from this life on Oct. 23, 2022, at Woodland Village Nursing and Rehab.  Mrs. Roseberry was born April 7, 1938, to Melvin & Vennis Stidham McClendon.  Melvaleen was the kind of person who never met a stranger and she loved everyone she met. She was a good mother and a great grandmother. “The best great grandmother you could ever have,” according to her grands. Melvaleen was the 2018 Mrs. Woodland Village and was also the 1st alternate for the Alabama State Senior Pageant. Cullman Funeral Home is honored...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Odie Davis Curvin

Funeral service for Rev. Odie Davis Curvin, 85, of Hanceville will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Flint Creek Baptist Cemetery, Rev. Steve Rodgers and Rev. Michael Smith officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday evening at Cullman Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Curvin family. Bro. Curvin passed away Sunday, Oct. 23rd, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 5, 1937, to William M. & Gertrude Vaughn Curvin. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church and served in the ministry for...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Donna Kay Adams Dudley

Donna Kay Adams Dudley, age 82 of Hayden, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 2, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan to Donald and Etha Parker Adams. Donna was the office manager of a nursing home in California before moving to Alabama after retirement. Donna is survived by her son: Richard Dudley of Oregon; sisters: Lucy Kuhl of Michigan and Diane Smith of Hayden, Al; three grandchildren; three great granchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband: Bob Dudley; son: Bobby Faron Dudley; parents: Donald and Etha Adams; brothers: Gary, Robert, James and Richard Adams. The family has chosen cremation and no services are planned at this time. Hanceville Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Dudley Family.
HAYDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Melvin Timothy Purvis

Funeral service for Melvin Timothy Purvis, age 59, will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon -2 p.m. prior to the service. Mr. Purvis passed away on 10/21/2022 at his home in Crane Hill, Alabama following a long illness. Born March 3, 1963, in Birmingham, to Melvin Purvis and Frances Blackwell Purvis, he was preceded in death by both parents. Survived by his daughter: Jessica Coursey of Atlanta (CJ Coursey); granddaughter: Addilyn Coursey; sister: Karen Harris (Ed Harris); brother: Craig Purvis; and a host of nieces and nephews: John Harris,...
CULLMAN, AL
