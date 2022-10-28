Obituary: Sharon Lea Lawrence

Funeral service for Sharon Lea Lawrence, 80, of Arab will be at 12 noon, Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Battleground Cemetery, Bro. Steven Payne and Lyana Rallo officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10-12 on Saturday.

Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Lawrence passed away Oct. 26, 2022. She was born April 14, 1942, to Harry and Alberta Clark Rossow. She loved ceramics, cooking, her cat, Charlie, and her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Jack W. Lawrence; son: Jack Edward Lawrence; brothers: Jim Rossow, Walter Rossow; great-grandson: Kevin Rallo.

Survivors include a son: Steve Verra; daughters: Debra Kerwood, Lyana (Thomas) Rallo, Cindy (Shawn) Chandler; grandchildren: Thomas John Rallo, II, Amanda Rallo, Bryce (Edith) Rallo, Felicia Cashman, Lyana Lee Lance, Brandy Cashman, Brittany Cashman, Teresa Abbott; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.