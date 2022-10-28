Obituary: Sherry Ann Wood Hutchens

Graveside Service for Sherry Ann Woods Hutchens, age 59, of Vinemont, will be at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Friendship Cemetery.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Hutchens passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at her residence. She was born February 6, 1963, to Edward Arnold and Virginia Annette Woods.

She was preceded in death by her father: Edward Arnold Woods; and husband: Jim Hutchens.

Survivors include her mother: Virginia Woods; sisters: Carol (Jerry) Wren and Teresa Woods; nieces: Christy Dooley (Shon) and Natasha Duncan; great-nephews: Dustin, Dakota, and Christian; and great-nieces: Breanna and Faith.