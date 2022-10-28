Obituary: Charles and Connie Johnson

Rev. Charles Johnson, 71, and Connie Calvert Johnson, 74, of Crane Hill both passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Charles was born Dec. 9, 1950, to Troy Johnson and Azalee Phillips Johnson. Connie was born Jan. 13, 1948, to Athel Calvert and Lois White Calvert.

They are both survived by their sons: Jason Johnson and Matt (Valerie) Johnson; grandchildren: Ava Cate Johnson and Adalynn Johnson; Charles’ brother and sisters: Donald (Kathy) Johnson, Ludie (Joe) Crook and Janice (C.L.) Sweatmon; Connie’s sister: Libby Calvert Edmondson; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Hope Baptist Church in Crane Hill. They will lie in state from noon to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery.