Obituary: Herbert Aubrey Calloway Jr.

Celebration of Life for Dan Calloway, age 79, of Cullman, will be from 3 – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Sammy and Tina Calloway’s residence, 111 County Road 1138, Cullman, AL 35057.

Mr. Calloway passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born Jan. 31, 1943, in Cullman, Alabama, to the late Herbert and Lois Calloway.

Survivors include his daughter: Kristin Calloway; daughter: Emily Calloway (Rocky) Goodall; grandchildren: Reagan Goodall and Roman Goodall; brothers: Sammy (Tina) Calloway and Randy (Tess) Calloway; and nephew: Robert Calloway.