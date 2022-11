Clara Mae Hollingsworth, 82, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Oct. 23, 2022. Clara, or Jitter as she was lovingly called by her father from childhood, was born to Oscar and Florence Baird Hollingsworth on August 14, 1940. Ms. Hollingsworth was a member of New Home Missionary Baptist Church. Before retiring, Clara worked many years for Bell South. She loved Alabama football, and she enjoyed tending her plants and garden, as well as cooking for those she loved. Clara adored her many nieces and nephews as though they were her own children. Jitter will be missed greatly by many. Clara is preceded in death by her parents: Oscar and Florence Hollingsworth; as well as her brothers and sisters: Calvin Hollingsworth, John Hollingsworth, Mary Clark, and June Shedd. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Clara are 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at New Home Missionary Baptist Church, with Bobby Murphree and Mike Clark officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation, at the church, two hours prior to service time, beginning at 11 a.m. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hollingsworth family.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO