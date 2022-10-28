Drive 25, Keep a Kid Alive: Plaque to honor teen killed on Halloween 2020

Halloween is a tough time of year for Chuck Isbell of La Vergne.

He and his son, Nate Isbell, shared a love of all things Halloween – the costumes and the characters from comic books they cosplayed.

Two years ago, on a night when drivers are encouraged to be aware of trick-or-treaters, his 13-year-old son, Nate Isbell, was hit and killed while skateboarding.

To remind motorists to drive safely – not just on Halloween – the Nashville chapter of Families for Safe Streets will present a plaque in honor of Nate Isbell. The presentation will take place at 2 p.m. on Oct. 30 at his school, Rock Springs Middle, located at 3301 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna.

“I don’t want people to forget him,” Chuck Isbell said. “I want to talk a lot about this and about him. I want people to know who he was and if we don’t talk about it.”

Since then, Chuck Isbell and his former wife, Janeesa Perkins, of La Vergne, have made it their mission to change speed limits in residential areas to 25 mph with the campaign, “Drive 25, Keep a Kid Alive.”

Chuck Isbell has posters and yard signs. He talks to citizens, civic groups, and local lawmakers – anyone who will listen.

In 2021, Isbell and Perkins lobbied the Rutherford County Commission, whose members voted unanimously to lower the speed limit to 25 mph in residential areas on Halloween night.

“I don’t want another parent to ever have to go through what we did,” Isbell said.

Memories of the days leading up to the teenager’s death are bittersweet.

The day before Nate was killed was a special one. His then 3-year-old niece, Lily, spent the night and they carved pumpkins. She curled up on her uncle that night and they fell asleep on the loveseat.

“You would have thought she was his kid,” Chuck Isbell said.

Nate was in a garage band and went to visit his mates that night. The group had gone skateboarding near the intersection of Powell’s Chapel Road. They were headed back home at dusk.

A motorist driving 43 mph in a 35 mph zone hit him, launching him over 120 feet. Chuck Isbell said doctors told the family their son likely died on impact.

The driver was never charged with wrongdoing. The area where the accident happened is an old country road where the speed limit changes from 45 to 35 and it’s hard to see.

“If she had been going 25, he would have had a 95% chance of survival,” Isbell said. “That’s the whole reason for dropping the speed limit.”

Smyrna already has the 25 mph speed limit in place for residential streets, confirmed town manager Brian Hercules. Many subdivisions in La Vergne have posted 25 mph speed limits, although no ordinance has been prepared to officially change the municipal code. Murfreesboro residential areas are 30 mph.

Rutherford County municipalities have to be on board to change speed limits to 25 mph before Isbell can present the request to the Rutherford County Commission for a permanent change.

Chuck Isbell wants them all 25 mph. He’s not talking speed bumps, he’s not suggesting main thoroughfares be 25 mph. But areas, where there could be children and other pedestrians, should be the lower speeds.

“It’s not a fix-all,” he said. “But I’d like to see this thing become a state law.”

Keith Bratcher, Rutherford County Road Board member for Zone 2 where Powell’s Chapel Road is located, said signs are “not going to change” the situation.

“People are going to speed,” Bratcher said. “Blanketing all the subdivisions to 25 mph, I don’t think, is necessarily the answer. More than anything, I think we need to educate the public.”

Changing speed limits and mindsets of drivers is a big challenge, however, Bratcher said.

“This county is growing by leaps and bounds,” Bratcher said. “We need to slow down just a little bit in planning. … You have to make sure you put that money in your development to improve those roads to get there (to new subdivisions in the county).”

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com.