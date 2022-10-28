A new $227M business building is coming to the University of Tennessee. Here's what we know

The Haslam College of Business, home to more than 6,000 undergraduate students and 150 full-time faculty members at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, is expanding its footprint on campus.

The business school is booming with enrollment up 31% from 2016, according to the UT's Office of Institutional Research and Assessment. UT estimates up to 8% growth in the college annually.

To help make room for all those students, UT is building a 306,000-square-foot space at the corner of Cumberland Avenue and Volunteer Boulevard, pending approval from the UT System Board of Trustees on Friday.

Here's what we know about the new building.

Where will the new business building be on campus?

The new building will be placed where Dunford, Greve and Henson Halls currently stand: 821 Volunteer Blvd. It's just across the street from the other two business buildings: the Stokely Management Center and the James A. Haslam II Business Building.

What will happen to Dunford, Greve and Henson Halls?

The three buildings, which sit in horseshoe pattern, will be demolished. Chris Cimino, the senior vice chancellor for finance and administration at UT, told Knox News earlier this month that the decision to raze the buildings "is not taken lightly and is studied carefully."

These buildings that were once dormitories currently hold offices for various university departments and initiatives, like the College of Social Work, the history department and Big Orange Pantry.

"The campus recognizes the inconvenience that comes with the destruction of three buildings and the impact this will have on faculty and staff currently working in those facilities," the university wrote in its request to the board.

To accommodate faculty and staff, UT administrators are exploring several options on and off campus.

How much will the project cost?

The new business building was initially estimated to cost $100 million when it was approved by the Board of Trustees last year.

But plans have changed, and so has the cost.

The university is asking to increase the project cost by $127.35 million for a total budget of $227.35 million. The UT Board of Trustees Finance and Administration committee recommended approving the project cost increase Thursday.

Here's a breakdown of where that $227.35 million is coming from:

$100 million in gifts

$83 million in state appropriations

$44.35 million in institutional funds

The university also asked for approval to use up to $100 million in gifts donated specifically for the building construction and completion.

What will the new business building look like?

The state-of-the-art building will have a footprint of more than 306,000 square feet. With 32 new classrooms, here how the space will be divided up:

50% classroom space

29% office and meeting space

12% public and amenity space

8% research and innovation space

1% building support space

The building itself will mimic the campus' brick Collegiate "Tennessee" Gothic style, as seen on buildings like Ayers Hall, the existing Haslam II Business Building, Strong Hall, the Student Union and others.

How long will construction take?

The demolition of the three buildings could begin as early as fall 2023. UT anticipates completing the project by the end of 2027.