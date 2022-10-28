Real estate mogul convicted in “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal

Beverly Hills real estate developer Robert Flaxman committed suicide at his Serra Retreat home last week. The 66-year-old was convicted in 2019 in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal. He pled guilty to conspiring with Rick Singer, the college consultant who orchestrated fraud by either doctoring SAT scores or unlawful payments to buy students coveted admission to elite colleges and universities.

Flaxman was among three dozen parents charged with crimes. He served one month at a federal prison in Arizona and was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine as well as perform 250 hours of community service. A statement from his company, Crown Realty & Development read, “There are no words of comfort at this time for his family and friends. It is a huge loss for all of us.” If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

