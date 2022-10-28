SUPERIOR, WI – Flu season is here and if you are still interested in getting your flu shot this year, there is still time. Essentia Health is providing flu shots for everyone six years old and up during a two-day clinic at the Superior Douglas County YMCA. This morning they had about 20 people show up, but they will be back on Thursday from 5 pm until 8 pm for those who want to receive the flu shot.

1 HOUR AGO