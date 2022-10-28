Read full article on original website
Proctor/Hermantown’s Hannah Graves Commits to Bemidji State
BEMIDJI, Minn.- A current Proctor/Hermantown Mirage standout announced the next step in her hockey career. Hannah Graves is committing to Bemidji State. She made the announcement via her own personal twitter account. Just last season, Graves tallied a total of 28 points. 16 goals and 12 assists to help the...
Cloquet Football Makes First Section Championship Appearance Since 2018
CLOQUET, Minn.- Saturday the Cloquet football team defeated one seeded Grand Rapids in the Section 7AAAA semi-finals, earning a spot in the championship game for the first time since 2018. The Lumberjacks have just three losses on the season (7-3). One of those came just three weeks ago against the...
C-E-C Boys Soccer Finishes 3rd at Class AA State Tournament
ST. PAUL, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team ended their season on Wednesday with a win, defeating Richfield 3-0 in the Class AA 3rd place game. Elijah Aultman would score all three goals to lead the Lumberjacks offensively. C-E-C finishes the season with an 18-3 overall record.
C-E-C Boys Soccer Falls to DeLaSalle in Class AA Semifinals 4-0
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team would see their state title dreams come to a close on Tuesday, falling to DeLaSalle 4-0 in the Class AA semifinals. The Lumberjacks will get one more game to play this season. As they will face Richfield in the 3rd place game on...
Enger Park Golf Course Closing For The Season
DULUTH, Minn. — Enger Park Golf Course is on their final stroke before the season comes to an end. Enger Park announced Friday, the golf course itself, as well as the driving range will close for the season on Wednesday. However, with the holidays quickly approaching, the Clubhouse will remain open to anyone looking to get something for that special golfer in your life.
UWS Lake Superior Research Institute Floating Classroom Expected For 2024
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A classroom on water? Students at University of Wisconsin-Superior can expect to take their research on the lake by the spring of 2024. Those that are enrolled in UWS’ Lake Superior Research Institute will have the opportunity to study right on the waves. A 65-foot...
Coffee Conversation: Singer/Songwriter Austin Castle Performs Live
DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota native and country artist, Austin Castle, performed live on the FOX21 morning show. You’ll have a chance to hear him play at Ursa Minor Brewing in Duluth on November 12. His latest album, “Northwoods,” is available for streaming on Spotify, SoundCloud, and Apple Music....
Lucas Dudden, 38, Missing From Carlton
CARLTON, Minn. — The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to keep an eye out for a missing man. He’s 38-year-old Lucas Dudden. Authorities say he left Carlton on October 25th but hasn’t been seen since. His vehicle and personal items have been found...
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Junk Hunt Returns for 10th Year Anniversary
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Junk Hunt is a three-day indoor market filled with vintage goodness. This year, it’s celebrating 10 years of success. Event organizer, Emily Broman, joined FOX21 in studio to preview the event. There will be over 100 booths and vendors from across the state.
Duluth Downtown Task Force Holds News Conference To Reveal Recommendations
DULUTH, Minn. — Many people who care about Downtown Duluth have been worried about its future, but Tuesday there were 27 recommendations on how to make it better. The backdrop was the Minnesota Surplus Store on Superior Street. A 15-member task force has been meeting since April, after Mayor Emily Larson made downtown a priority in her State of the City Address. Almost half the recommendations deal with safety.
Haunted Ship Wrecks Past Attendance Records
DULUTH, Minn. — How many people can the Haunted Ship scare? Well, apparently a record-breaking amount. Thousands trekked through the tank of terror this October, 29,525 to be exact, and that’s not counting ghosts. A new single day record was also set at more than 4,000 people. This...
The DECC Kicks Off New Weekly Vinyl Happy Hour Event
DULUTH, Minn.–The DECC kicked off their Vinyl Happy Hour series with some old tunes and refreshments. Executive Director Dan Hartman wanted to hold an event showcasing the newly remodeled Symphony Hall Mezzanine, as well as the harbor views their Turf Deck has to offer. This part of the DECC was built in 1966. In order to embrace the history of the structure, Hartman brought in some mid-century modern furniture along with a vintage record player.
Essentia Holding Flu Shot Clinic at Superior YMCA
SUPERIOR, WI – Flu season is here and if you are still interested in getting your flu shot this year, there is still time. Essentia Health is providing flu shots for everyone six years old and up during a two-day clinic at the Superior Douglas County YMCA. This morning they had about 20 people show up, but they will be back on Thursday from 5 pm until 8 pm for those who want to receive the flu shot.
Coffee Conversation: Duluth East Presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth East presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid performance. Greyson Holste (Prince Eric) and Mia Patronas (Skuttle) joined FOX21 in-studio to preview their upcoming show. The show is taking place at Duluth East High School; November 3-5 at 7pm and Nov 6 Sunday at 1 pm.
Christmas Assistance Applications Now Accepted At Salvation Army In West Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Those who may need some help celebrating Christmas this year can sign up for assistance starting Tuesday. At the Duluth Salvation Army, families can apply for different types of assistance for the holidays. Applications for the Salvation Army’s Christmas dinner package can sign up November 1...
Animal Allies Looks To Clear The Kennels With Discounted Dog Adoption Fees This Week
DULUTH, Minn. — November might be known for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but if you love dogs, you don’t want to miss a deal happening this week in Duluth. Animal Allies says its shelter is overflowing with dogs, with more than 25 looking for...
Duluth Public Library Hosts Halloween Parade For Younger Kids
DULUTH, Minn. — Monday morning, little dinosaurs and princesses got to parade through the Duluth Public Library for some Halloween fun. “Halloween at the Library” is an event for infants to preschool age kids to dress up and be in a parade for non-candy prizes. The library has...
Love-A-Pet Adoption Weekend Finds Homes For More Than 100 Animals
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — For those thinking about adopting a dog, the perfect event was held on Sunday at Miller Hill Subaru in Hermantown. The event was put on by Animal Allies and was filled with fully checked-up pups that families had the opportunity to meet. With discounted adoption fees,...
Garfield Avenue Closed Earlier Due To Oversized Truck Being Stuck
DULUTH, Minn. — A main road in Duluth was closed earlier Monday due to an oversized truck load being stuck. It was blocking the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Helberg Drive. As a result, shortly before 12:30 p.m., the closure backed up any Duluth-bound vehicles trying to come off the bridge.
“Cruise For Cancer” Holds Classic Car Trunk-Or-Treat
DULUTH, Minn. — We’ve all heard of trunk-or-treat, but Cruise For Cancer put a twist on it on Sunday, bringing in more than 50 classic cars to the Heritage Center with drivers handing out buckets of candy. Kids and families arrived in all kinds of costumes and were...
