Champaign, IL

WCIA

Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner

UPDATE at 8:43 p.m. on 11/1/2022 The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Drive-thru flu clinic Friday in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Health Department will be holding a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic. The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on November 4, for those 18 years and older. Officials say the Flublok vaccine will be used for those 18 through 64 years...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Update: 16-year-old arrested for robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates on the U of I student who was robbed last month. University Police say a 16-year-old is responsible for threatening a student and taking their money. He was arrested on Sunday. The teenager pushed the student and demanded money. The student followed him to an ATM about […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

U of I student scammed out of $315,000

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating after a student was reportedly scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. We're told it happened after the student received a text message on October 20. The scammer claimed to be Chinese police who said that...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Central Illinois library collecting non-perishable food items

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Westville Public Library is collecting non-perishable food items. Donations will be accepted through December 14. If you donate food to the food drive you have a chance to get some of your library fines waived. A plastic bag of food can be up to $10...
WESTVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Savoy Board of Trustees passes resolution on behalf of Unit 4 families

SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — The Savoy Board of Trustees unanimously passed a resolution on behalf of parents and students in Unit 4 that reside in Savoy. The resolution encourages the board of education, Unit 4, to "implement neighborhood schools and focus on the equitable academic outcome for all students.”
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Man hurt in Danville drive-by shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after police officials said he was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of Hazel and Fairchild Streets at 5 p.m. Officers responded to that location after receiving a report of shots being fired and found […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Danville man convicted of 2019 murder

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A jury in Vermilion County found 24-year-old Denzel Aldridge guilty of first-degree murder of Roosevelt Anderson, 25 reported the News-Gazette. Anderson was killed in Danville by a gunshot to the head in April, 2019. The jury also found Aldridge guilty of unlawful use of a...
DANVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Aetna and Carle Health reach tentative agreement

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Carle Health and Aetna have reached a tentative agreement on an Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO contract. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, for Carle hospitals and provider offices in central Illinois and surrounding communities. This contract will allow medicare-eligible state retirees to continue to be seen by...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to the scene after a motorist entered a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection. Officers at the scene said the motorist drove around a closed road sign and drove into recently poured wet concrete. At which point, the motorist backed up and […]
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Black voters receiving texts with false polling info, county clerk says

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The Champaign County Clerk's Office is warning the public about text messages with incorrect information being sent to African American voters in the area. The text messages falsely advised voters where their polling location is. We're told the messages are not affiliated with the Champaign...
WCIA

U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigating Champaign mail theft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS)  is asking for help, and it could mean a $10,000 reward.  It’s in connection to a crime the Inspection Service said happened in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24 at the Downtown Champaign Post Office on Neil Street.  They’re actively investigating and looking […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

“Nervous about walking around”: Students talk recent assaults

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two sexual assaults this weekend on the University of Illinois campus have some students on edge. One happened at a fraternity house in the early morning on Friday. Police didn’t say which one. The other happened around 3 AM on Sunday between Sherman and Allen Halls. Neither one of the victims […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Urbana firefighters respond to fire by apartment complex

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a fire by the Melrose Village Cir. apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. Four engines, one ladder, and a command officer were initially dispatched, arriving on the scene within four minutes. Fire crews found smoke coming from a maintenance building on the north part of the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

U of I Police: Student scammed of $300k by fake police

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department reported on Wednesday that two students were recently scammed by people claiming to be law enforcement and threatening arrest. One of those students paid more than $300,000 to pay off the threat. The $300,000 scam happened on Oct. 20. Officials said the student received a […]
URBANA, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Judge denies hospital’s request for injunction against one of its former doctors

PAXTON — A Ford County judge recently denied Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services’ request for a preliminary injunction against one of its former doctors — Dr. Darrin Ray — that sought to temporarily prohibit his continued employment as a nursing home medical director and family physician within 25 miles of Gibson City or Farmer City.
GIBSON CITY, IL
Herald & Review

Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting

DECATUR— The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive. According to the police report, police...
DECATUR, IL

