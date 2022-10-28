ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHON2

Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi

When Fun Factory meets Johnny Rockets, you get Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi in Kapolei. Amanda Brown is the Construction Executive Assistant and Facility Manager and she helped design the space where all the fun happens. “We have two party packages that includes food and game...
KAPOLEI, HI
travelweekly.com

Surf's up for Oahu watersports park

A new surf destination and watersports recreation park is opening Feb. 10 in Ewa Beach on the west side of Oahu. Called Wai Kai, the park will feature a 52-acre lagoon, three restaurants, event lawns, a waterman's club and retail shops. It also is constructing the world's largest deep-water wave pool, called the Wai Kai Wave.
EWA BEACH, HI
KHON2

Manta ray tours popularity prompts regulation

Manta ray viewing is a popular tourist attraction, but the state’s Department of Land and Natural Resources [DLNR] said it has led to overcrowding, safety concerns and environmental impacts. Officials now want to regulate the tours, but some tour operators disagree with some of the proposed rules.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays creeping up, an upcoming community event puts a fun twist on the swap-meet concept. It’s being called the “Aloha Giveaway” and it’s run by the Facebook group “Buy Nothing Oahu 2.0.″. People can come and bring items they don’t...
KANEOHE, HI
KHON2

Food 2Go – Stonefish Grill

We’re checking in with a local restaurant on the North Shore in Haleiwa that’s continuing its great food experience with some brand-new menu options. We’re talking about the Stonefish Grill. Joining us with all the details is Kanani Oury, co-owner of Stonefish Grill.
HALEIWA, HI
KHON2

Halloween Family-Fun at the Town Center of Mililani

The Town Center of Mililani’s annual family friendly trick-or-treat event is happening this weekend! The event is free, open to the public and will be held on Sunday, October 30 from 11am-2pm. Shelley Morisaki, Senior Property Manager and Broker In Charge at Town Center of Mililani, joined us to talk about all of the Halloween fun!
MILILANI, HI
KITV.com

Chinatown's popular street festival Hallowbaloo is back this weekend, but not everyone's happy

Come tomorrow night the promoters of the Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival say these streets will be filled with thousands of people, but not all businesses are on board. "People can get a drink anywhere. Look at Chinatown so many drunks and you want to push alcohol to the limit -- come and get wasted in Chinatown," said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, head of the Chinatown Business & Community Association. "We try so hard to clean up Chinatown."
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Family-friendly event happening on Halloween night in Kakaako

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Pumpkin Paina is back at SALT at our Kakaako!. The event will be held at The Barn at SALT on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can bring your whole family for Trick-or-Treating at participating merchant locations, while supplies last, and also enjoy an exciting Passport Adventure!
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Red Bull Foam Wreckers coming to Oahu

It’s the world’s most fun foam surfboard competition series and it’s coming to Sandy Beach. It’s called the Red Bull Foam Wreckers competition. Joining us with more details is the ambassador, pro-surfer, YouTube star, pipeline champion and more titles to name — Jamie O Brien.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Explore the many varieties of plumeria at Koko Crater Botanical Garden

Frangipani, melia, or plumeria. Whatever you call this fragrant bloom, it's coming to the end of its growing season. The trees will enter a dormant period. Leaves will drop and so will their watering needs until it gets close to spring. The Conversation took a trip to the Koko Crater...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Maryknoll School Open House 2022

Maryknoll School is proud to be celebrating 95 years of coed Catholic education. They serve students from pre-kindergarten through grade 12, on two campuses in Honolulu. The school offers welcoming community that values academic excellence and service to others and prepare students for success in college, and beyond, and inspire them to make a difference in their communities. It may be the perfect fit for the children in your family! Today, we learned more about the school from Camille Michel, Director of Enrollment Management, and two current Maryknoll students.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
