Hawaii ghost tours where paranormal becomes normal
Mysteries of Hawaii offers four different ghost tours and experiences for people to take part in.
KHON2 staff dress for the occasion: Happy Halloween!
See our gallery and guess which costume took the top prize!
KHON2
Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi
When Fun Factory meets Johnny Rockets, you get Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi in Kapolei. Amanda Brown is the Construction Executive Assistant and Facility Manager and she helped design the space where all the fun happens. “We have two party packages that includes food and game...
mypearlcity.com
Pearl City Shopping Center and Chuck E. Cheese kick off Halloween fun with costume contest and trick or treat parade
Mahalo to all the keiki and their ohana who dressed up in their scariest and most creative Halloween costumes on Saturday and came out to the Pearl City Shopping Center’s Halloween Costume Contest & Trick or Treat Parade at Chuck E. Cheese. It was a lot of fun for...
Demand is high in Hawaii: Jo Koy adds another show
Both shows are on sale now -- no code is necessary.
travelweekly.com
Surf's up for Oahu watersports park
A new surf destination and watersports recreation park is opening Feb. 10 in Ewa Beach on the west side of Oahu. Called Wai Kai, the park will feature a 52-acre lagoon, three restaurants, event lawns, a waterman's club and retail shops. It also is constructing the world's largest deep-water wave pool, called the Wai Kai Wave.
Manta ray tours popularity prompts regulation
Manta ray viewing is a popular tourist attraction, but the state’s Department of Land and Natural Resources [DLNR] said it has led to overcrowding, safety concerns and environmental impacts. Officials now want to regulate the tours, but some tour operators disagree with some of the proposed rules.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays creeping up, an upcoming community event puts a fun twist on the swap-meet concept. It’s being called the “Aloha Giveaway” and it’s run by the Facebook group “Buy Nothing Oahu 2.0.″. People can come and bring items they don’t...
KHON2
Food 2Go – Stonefish Grill
We’re checking in with a local restaurant on the North Shore in Haleiwa that’s continuing its great food experience with some brand-new menu options. We’re talking about the Stonefish Grill. Joining us with all the details is Kanani Oury, co-owner of Stonefish Grill.
KHON2
Halloween Family-Fun at the Town Center of Mililani
The Town Center of Mililani’s annual family friendly trick-or-treat event is happening this weekend! The event is free, open to the public and will be held on Sunday, October 30 from 11am-2pm. Shelley Morisaki, Senior Property Manager and Broker In Charge at Town Center of Mililani, joined us to talk about all of the Halloween fun!
Families, pets invited to participate in annual PetWalk
Hawaiian Humane Society is hosting an annual fundraiser and community event to raise funds for more than 20,000 local animals.
KITV.com
Chinatown's popular street festival Hallowbaloo is back this weekend, but not everyone's happy
Come tomorrow night the promoters of the Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival say these streets will be filled with thousands of people, but not all businesses are on board. "People can get a drink anywhere. Look at Chinatown so many drunks and you want to push alcohol to the limit -- come and get wasted in Chinatown," said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, head of the Chinatown Business & Community Association. "We try so hard to clean up Chinatown."
KITV.com
On a Positive Note: Halloween Fun around Oahu
The Hallow-Zoo Scarevenger Hunt -- is happening tomorrow from 10 in the morning till 2 in the afternoon .. at the Honolulu Zoo.
KITV.com
Family-friendly event happening on Halloween night in Kakaako
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Pumpkin Paina is back at SALT at our Kakaako!. The event will be held at The Barn at SALT on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can bring your whole family for Trick-or-Treating at participating merchant locations, while supplies last, and also enjoy an exciting Passport Adventure!
Red Bull Foam Wreckers coming to Oahu
It’s the world’s most fun foam surfboard competition series and it’s coming to Sandy Beach. It’s called the Red Bull Foam Wreckers competition. Joining us with more details is the ambassador, pro-surfer, YouTube star, pipeline champion and more titles to name — Jamie O Brien.
Canes and Oahu SPCA to host adoption event
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will be hosting an adoption event at the Canes in Pearl City.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Explore the many varieties of plumeria at Koko Crater Botanical Garden
Frangipani, melia, or plumeria. Whatever you call this fragrant bloom, it's coming to the end of its growing season. The trees will enter a dormant period. Leaves will drop and so will their watering needs until it gets close to spring. The Conversation took a trip to the Koko Crater...
KHON2
Maryknoll School Open House 2022
Maryknoll School is proud to be celebrating 95 years of coed Catholic education. They serve students from pre-kindergarten through grade 12, on two campuses in Honolulu. The school offers welcoming community that values academic excellence and service to others and prepare students for success in college, and beyond, and inspire them to make a difference in their communities. It may be the perfect fit for the children in your family! Today, we learned more about the school from Camille Michel, Director of Enrollment Management, and two current Maryknoll students.
Which company is taking over the former Love’s Bakery building
The 92,400-square-foot building was built in 1960 and is located over three acres of industrial property.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
