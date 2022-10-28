Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
The meteoric rise of CNN's Kaitlan Collins
Kaitlan Collins became CNN's youngest-ever chief White House correspondent last year, at age 28. Now she's taking on an even more prominent role: co-anchoring a morning news show with strategic importance for the network's future. How fast was Collins's rise? Just eight years ago, she was blogging about Miley Cyrus's...
Biden addresses nation on threats to democracy ahead of midterms - live
The president speaks against election deniers running for office, saying they are leading a path to ‘chaos in America’ – follow all the latest news
Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
WASHINGTON — (AP) — After weeks of reassuring talk about America's economy and inflation, President Joe Biden turned Wednesday night to a darker, more urgent message, warning in the final days of midterm election voting that democracy itself is under threat from former President Donald Trump's election-denying lies and the violence he said they inspire.
Houston Chronicle
Book World: How a forgotten American crisis led to democratic renewal
- - - Too many Americans are indifferent to their own history and know too little about it. This ignorance makes the present more baffling than it needs to be. Adam Hochschild has written a fine book about a grim period a century ago that has largely disappeared from national memory but seems painfully relevant to America in the 2020s. "American Midnight: The Great War, a Violent Peace, and Democracy's Forgotten Crisis" describes vividly a time when racism, white nationalism, and anti-foreign and anti-immigrant sentiment were rampant. Reading it is almost therapeutic. Realizing (thanks to this book) that American democracy survived that dark moment and a decade later began half a century of democratic renewal made this reader more hopeful than he has been in quite a while.
Lofgren demands answers from Capitol Police on Paul Pelosi attack
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) is demanding answers from the U.S. Capitol Police following the Friday home invasion attack on Paul Pelosi, which is sparking calls for greater protection of lawmakers. Lofgren — the chairwoman of the House Administration Committee, which oversees the Capitol Police — penned a letter to the...
Houston Chronicle
The British ambassador brings her unique style to Washington
WASHINGTON - Last month's Meridian Ball was a playful, black-tie take on a county fair - if the fair were full of diplomats, politicians and power brokers. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin greeted well-wishers near the Ferris wheel, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci posed for selfies by the carousel, and British Ambassador Karen Pierce spent much of the night next to the blue-ribbon pies, surrounded by people eager to meet arguably the most important ambassador in the nation's capital.
