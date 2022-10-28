ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Fairfield Sun Times

With States Hands-Off, Homeschooling Takes Off

South Dakota epitomizes the rapid growth of homeschooling in America."¯ Guided by the principle that parents, not the government, have the right to determine what and how their kids are taught, homeschooling families have overturned existing rules and batted down attempts over the last decade to impose new ones in many states, including South Dakota.
IOWA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

More savings, more family options for marketplace insurance during open enrollment

Healthcare navigators want Montanans to remember that there’s a reason it’s called the “Affordable Care Act.”. It’s not just a clever naming convention. This year, as open enrollment begins on Tuesday, premium costs for insurance plans on the Montana marketplace have mostly lowered, thanks to tax credits from Congress as parts of the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act.
Field & Stream

Montana Land Board Approves Purchase of Thousands of Acres of Prime Deer and Elk Habitat

A recent vote by the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Land Board will set aside 5,700 acres of state-managed public land in the Big Sky State. The new public land will provide access to an additional 100,000 acres owned by both the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the United States Forest Service (USFS). The land sits in the central part of Montana at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains. It is being sold to the state for $8.2 million by a local children’s hospital.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Energy rates to rise for some Montana residents

MISSOULA, Mont. — NBC Montana reached out to the electricity co-ops and Northwestern Energy to find out if and when Montanans might see a change in their electric bills. We found out that customers of Northwestern Energy will see a 12.6% rate increase on their bill that went into effect this month. For residential households that use an average of 750 kilo-watt hours per month, this increase will tack on anywhere from $11-$15 to your monthly bill.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Groups sue Montana alleging FWP fails to count wolves accurately

Gray wolves ( Photo by Steve Jurvetson of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services | Creative Commons). Two groups have sued the State of Montana, specifically the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department, for ignoring science and adopting a wolf management plan that fails to protect gray wolves as required since Montana and Idaho took over state management.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Florida Teachers' Union Bleeding Members

The Florida Education Association (FEA) lost more than 4,500 members – a 3.3 percent drop – in just the 2020-21 school year. By comparison, the National Education Association (NEA) and American Federation of Teachers (AFT) lost 2.3 and 2.1 percent of their memberships, respectively, in the same single school year.
FLORIDA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Arizona's Most Dangerous Highways

Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous. I-10 between Blythe, California, and Quartzsite, Arizona.By Chevy111 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.
ARIZONA STATE
The Stranger

Washington State Democrats No Longer Fear a Red Wave

As voters begin to fill out their ballots across the state, Washington’s Democrats are singing a much more optimistic tune than they were before the August primaries. It’s not just singing, either. The major state Democratic and Republican PACs are spending the vast majority of their campaign cash on just a handful of districts. Even if Republican candidates win the races where they’re spending the most, it won’t be enough to dislodge the Democratic triumvirate in Olympia.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

What to do if you haven't received an absentee ballot

GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - There are many people in Gallatin County who have not received their ballot due to slow mail in the area. There are a couple solutions for folks, first, you can go to the Gallatin County Elections Office which is located on the second floor of the Gallatin County Courthouse to pick up a replacement ballot. If you are unable to pick it up yourself you can designate someone to pick it up for you.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Millionaire tickets sell out in just over a day

HELENA, Mont. - Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in a little more than 24 hours Wednesday, according to Montana State Lottery's Facebook post. The following Montana Millionaire drawings are on the following dates:. Nov. 25: $100,000. Dec. 16: $25,000. After Dec.25: Grand Prize Drawings. "You surely blew our minds. We...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Snowy, scattered wet road conditions impacting roads in Flathead Valley

KALISPELL, Mont. - Snow is impacting road conditions in the Flathead Valley Wednesday morning. According to the Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report, road conditions are snow and ice on Highway 93 from Junction Montana 28-Elmo to Junction Montana 82 East-Somers. Continuing on Highway 93 from Junction Montana...
KALISPELL, MT
KX News

“Super weed” found in three more North Dakota counties

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties. That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called “super weed,” also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?

A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
MONTANA STATE

