GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - There are many people in Gallatin County who have not received their ballot due to slow mail in the area. There are a couple solutions for folks, first, you can go to the Gallatin County Elections Office which is located on the second floor of the Gallatin County Courthouse to pick up a replacement ballot. If you are unable to pick it up yourself you can designate someone to pick it up for you.

GALLATIN COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO