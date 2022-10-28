ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

How much snow will Indiana get this winter?

By Brian Wilkes - Chief Meteorologist
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZm12_0ipVjwmm00

Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have?

INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a kid, did you EVER have a bad snow day?

Sure, an occasional storm and shots of arctic air often bring some big headaches too, but recent winters don’t measure up to those in the 70s.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

FOX59 Weather Alerts

The decade of the 1970s is often called the “mini ice age” and when the nastiest winter storm on record ravaged the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fYdMv_0ipVjwmm00

But recently snow and cold have been rather hard to come by. Six of the past seven winters have produced above-normal temperatures while each of the last seven had sub-normal snowfall. Honestly, the last real winter was 2013-2014, the 3 rd snowiest on record.

Generally, most of the snows that fall are within the one-to-three-inch range, and those usually bring on the most accidents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBZJg_0ipVjwmm00
How much snowfall Indianapolis sees per snow event

Indiana’s 2021-2022 Winter Season

Last year, we had only two one-inch snows. The first and the worst came February 3 rd when 8-12″ fell across central Indiana. That was the storm that surged from the panhandle of Oklahoma. That one storm accounted for nearly all the season’s snow. We had one more and that came in mid-April! For a mere total of 11” of snow. Half the normal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDSdi_0ipVjwmm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQ6pi_0ipVjwmm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZCa0_0ipVjwmm00
The February snowstorm delivered some totals of 15″ or more in north-central Indiana.

La Niña winter drives the jet stream

Ocean temperatures could dictate what kind of winter we can expect again this year and phases of warm and cool ocean temperatures impact the upper-level winds that steer our weather patterns here. The current phase is a cold one or what meteorologists call a La Niña. While these spells have been identified over the years, research shows that winters here typically favor milder temperatures and above-normal precipitation. This will be the THIRD straight winter where these conditions occur, so will this winter be just like last? The short answer is yes, probably, or at least that’s what we are thinking!

No two or three La Niña winters are the same, but evidence supports a chilly open to the season then warming or above normal warmth in January. Like last year, the back half of the winter may bring greater snowfall – remember our largest storms over the past two seasons came in FEBRUARY!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N4lsI_0ipVjwmm00

The first snowflakes of the season have already arrived, a full four weeks earlier than last year but the winter weather pattern we’ve recently experienced could be the default for the entire season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AzC2m_0ipVjwmm00

That means high volatility, large temperature swings, more likely “clipper” storms diving in from the north and stretches of mild weather followed by brief cold blasts. Could we even experience some severe thunderstorms? While the seasonal outlooks are often fun to forecast, it can be a flip of the coin. One thing we will do is stay ahead of these changes, scanning sophisticated long-range forecast models, that are highly accurate out to nearly two weeks. For now, sharpen the snow shovel and keep it handy, though it may gather some dust before really being put to use.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 41

patnancy2
5d ago

I was a senior in high school when the storm of 1978 hit. My buddies still talk about it when we get together it was a great time.

Reply(2)
5
Jeff Wiseman
5d ago

What's with the graphic showing a 3-day total from that storm of 15.5 inches? It was over 3 feet! You don't get 20 foot snowdrifts from 15". The storm itself may have produced that much the first day, but it was followed by 2 days of a massive lake effect blizzard. My '69 GTO, which got stuck in the middle of Taylor Street in SB, was totally buried ... only thing visible was its antenna!

Reply(1)
5
Robert Summerlot
5d ago

mother nature is racist. snow is white. 🥰☠️🤣🤣🤣🤣☠️🤣

Reply(7)
12
Related
WISH-TV

Extended November outlook for Indiana weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Long lasting unseasonable warmth expected for the Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS – Near-record warmth is coming to the Midwest and Indiana will be no exception. Beyond highs in the mid 70s, it’s the longevity of this warm stretch that will have it feeling more like late September than early November!. Highs return to the 70s!. Our last stretch...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Southern Indiana expected to experience above average precipitation this winter

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released their official weather forecast for December 2022 through February 2023, which predicts Indiana will experience more rain and snow this winter. According to NOAA's forecast, southern Indiana is predicted to see precipitation probabilities 33% to 40% higher than average. Other areas of...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Near record warmth by the end of the week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with some patchy fog in spots but a mild start with temperatures in the 50s. As we head into the afternoon and the rest of the week, temperatures will gradually warm back up into the upper 60s and eventually middle 70s!  Sunny, mild Tuesday  For the rest of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wibqam.com

Need firewood? Indiana state park offering $10 loads

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) — If you’re willing to put in the work, one Indiana state park is offering truckloads of firewood for just $10. Indiana DNR said Tuesday that the public was invited to cut up and remove downed trees at Summit Lake State Park in New Castle. The cost of one pickup load is $10.
NEW CASTLE, IN
buildingindiana.com

Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility

Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
RUSHVILLE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Indiana Gas Tax Rises With Start Of New Month

INDIANAPOLIS – A monthly gas sales tax will rise beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Indiana, after a brief autumnal reprieve, to 23.1 cents per gallon. That’s up a cent from last month and up more than 5 cents from November last year. The sales tax is recalculated each...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Chicago

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana on Monday night became $1 million richer. No, they didn't match all six numbers to win the massive $1 billion jackpot in Monday's Powerball drawing. However, a ticket that matched five of the winning numbers was sold in Indiana. The reward? A cool $1 million. According to...
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
106.7 WTLC

Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana

  INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That’s right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to find out what time trick-or-treating takes place in your area this year. Unless noted, all times are on Halloween, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy