crowdfundinsider.com
Indonesia Stock Exchange Signs MoU with Green Fintech MVGX
Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), the country’s national securities exchange and among the “fastest growing” in the continent, is exploring the possibility of working with MetaVerse Green Exchange (MVGX), a digital green exchange licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), “to develop Indonesia’s carbon exchange system.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Hong Kong Issues Statement Supporting “Virtual Assets,” ZA International Aims to be Leading Digital Asset Platform
Hong Kong has publicly asserted its interest in digital assets or “virtual assets” in a statement issued by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau. The document states:. “As an international financial centre, Hong Kong is open and inclusive towards the global community of innovators engaging in VA...
crowdfundinsider.com
Top Singapore Bank DBS Pursues Programmable Digital Dollar (DSGD)
DBS, a top financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets and based in Singapore, has announced an initiative to create a programmable digital Singapore dollars (DSGD). The project has the defacto approval of the Singapore government which recently indicated its support of privately issued stablecoins. The...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Rapyd Introduces Multi-Currency Treasury Platform
Rapyd, the fintech platform for global payments, payouts and business everywhere, has announced the launch of a multi-currency Treasury Solution, which is reportedly the “first of its kind” for the APAC area. This solution is described as a collection of cash management features/solutions that optimize the cost and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain Software Dev Firm Secures $3.9M to Build dWallet Apps
Fun, a blockchain software development company building applications that leverage dynamic and decentralized wallet (dWallet) technology, announced it “raised $3.9M in a pre-seed funding round led by JAM Fund, and joined by SOMA Capital, NOMO Ventures, and Great Oaks Venture Capital, as well as prominent early-stage technology investor Cory Levy.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Hong Kong: Steering Group Welcomes Launch of HKEX’s Core Climate Initiative
The Green and Sustainable Finance Cross-Agency Steering Group welcomes the launch of Core Climate, the international carbon marketplace “set up by the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX).”. Core Climate will “provide effective and transparent trading of voluntary carbon credits and instruments across Asia and beyond to connect...
crowdfundinsider.com
Valereum Gains Approval to Acquire Gibraltar Stock Exchange
Valereum plc (AQSE: VLRM) has been approved to acquire the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX). The consent was provided by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC). The deal was first revealed in the fall of 2021. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023. According to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Sterling Trading Tech Selected by Avenue Securities to Bring Brazilian Investors Access to US Markets
Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a provider of order management systems, risk and margin tools and trading platforms to the capital markets worldwide, today announced it has signed with Avenue Securities, a U.S. digital brokerage serving retail investors in Brazil, “to provide its suite of technology solutions to offer Brazilian investors sophisticated trading tools and functionality to trade the U.S. markets.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Berlin’s AAZZUR, Channel Capital Enter Embedded Lending Partnership
Embedded finance integrator AAZZUR and alternative asset manager Channel Capital have formed “an embedded lending partnership.”. The multi-faceted partnership will “see AAZZUR supporting Channel’s digital SME lending strategy.”. Channel has invested significantly in “developing proprietary systems using APIs, Open Banking and cloud-based technologies to provide much-needed finance...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Molo Finance Teams Up with Brilliant Solutions
Molo Finance has partnered with Brilliant Solutions, a distributor of mortgages that sits between mortgage brokers and lenders. This partnership “further underlines Molo’s ambitions to offer fully-digital mortgages on a larger scale and it will provide Brilliant Solutions’ membership of directly authorized (DA) brokers with access to Molo’s extensive specialised buy-to-let product range.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Ashman Bank, nCino to Enhance Banking Experience for UK Property SMEs
NCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), which claims to be a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, announced its partnership with Ashman Bank, a new entrant bank with plans “to transform the banking experience for UK property SMEs, a £90bn market opportunity.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Banking Circle Is Reportedly Settling Over 10% of Europe’s B2C E-Commerce Flow
Banking Circle S.A. is set to help US payments providers expand out of the domestic market with low-cost and fast cross-border payments across 25 currencies. Underlining the momentum it has gained as an alternative to correspondent banking for cross-border payments, Banking Circle S.A. is “forecasting a significant uplift in its payments flow for 2022.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Mastercard Report Highlights Fintech Growth in Africa
While Africa is frequently overlooked in regard to tech development, Fintech is one sector that has boomed in the continent. A recent report distributed by Mastercard highlights the growth of innovation in financial services in the region, calling it a “funding powerhouse.”. The report notes that in the Sub-Saharan...
crowdfundinsider.com
Swedish Fintech Payer, American Express to Support B2B Payments Across the Nordics
Payer, the B2B technology company specializing in digital conversion, payments, and finance automation, with a mission to digitalize the B2B industry wherever payments play a central role, has announced that it will now facilitate American Express payments “across the Nordics in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.”. This means that...
crowdfundinsider.com
Let’s Debunk Some Recent Myth-Making About Blockchain
Blockchain seems to be an endless source of misunderstanding and myth-making, to the extent that sometimes it is treated as a form of magic. Blockchain is awfully cool, it solves an important issue for the internet age, and it is creating a huge amount of economic activity by rearchitecting the internet. None of it, however, is magic, or even sleight-of-hand (after all, transparency is a key part of what makes blockchains work). This article uses simple explanations to debunk recent myth-making from both opponents and proponents of blockchain and decentralization.
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Cashfree Payments Introduces Lending Solution to Help Financial Services Firms
Cashfree Payments, India’s payments and API banking solutions company, has rolled out their Disbursement and Collections solution for Lending, “to enable NBFCs and their partner LSPs to comply with the new Digital Lending guidelines.”. Cashfree Payments will “facilitate both digital lending and co-lending use cases through their solution.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Group Payment App Collctiv Launches in the US
Collctiv, a group payment app that allows friends, families, businesses, charities, and community groups to collect money together, has launched operations in the US. Due to steady demand, an “eager” waiting list of users in the US who have previously watched on from afar, will now be able to avail all the benefits of Collctiv.
crowdfundinsider.com
Alpha Venture DAO, Sei to Support DeFi Innovations
Sei, a first sector specific Layer 1 specialized for trading and fastest chain to finality, joins together with Alpha Venture DAO, a Web 3.0 venture builder, “to deliver the most competitive incubation program, ‘Alpha Incubate Batch 2’ to DeFi builders.”. They are collaborating to give innovators hands-on...
