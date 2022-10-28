Read full article on original website
Top Singapore Bank DBS Pursues Programmable Digital Dollar (DSGD)
DBS, a top financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets and based in Singapore, has announced an initiative to create a programmable digital Singapore dollars (DSGD). The project has the defacto approval of the Singapore government which recently indicated its support of privately issued stablecoins. The...
Fintech Adyen Introduces Embedded Financial Products
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) has broadened its offering by taking live two new embedded financial products – Capital and Accounts – which are now “available to platform and marketplace businesses in the US and Europe via Adyen’s single integration.”. Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice...
Hong Kong Issues Statement Supporting “Virtual Assets,” ZA International Aims to be Leading Digital Asset Platform
Hong Kong has publicly asserted its interest in digital assets or “virtual assets” in a statement issued by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau. The document states:. “As an international financial centre, Hong Kong is open and inclusive towards the global community of innovators engaging in VA...
Singapore: DBS Tests FX Trading, Government Securities Using Blockchain
DBS, a Singapore-based financial institution that operates across Asia, has announced that it has utilized permissioned DeFi liquidity pools on a public blockchain to test FX trading and government securities transactions. According to DBS, the first industry pilot included JP Morgan, and SBI Digital Asset Holdings with a trade comprised...
Airwallex to Allow Merchants to Accept Buy Now Pay Later Payments via Atome Partnership
Global fintech platform Airwallex announced a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) functionality in partnership with Atome, Asia’s lBNPL brand. Announced recently, the collaboration will “enable Airwallex merchants to offer BNPL as a payment option to shoppers across Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.”. The partnership is Airwallex’s first...
Banking Circle Is Reportedly Settling Over 10% of Europe’s B2C E-Commerce Flow
Banking Circle S.A. is set to help US payments providers expand out of the domestic market with low-cost and fast cross-border payments across 25 currencies. Underlining the momentum it has gained as an alternative to correspondent banking for cross-border payments, Banking Circle S.A. is “forecasting a significant uplift in its payments flow for 2022.”
Fintech EBANX Appoints Greg Cornwell as VP of Business Development
EBANX, a fintech company that specializes in international payments in rising markets, announced the appointment of Greg Cornwell “as the Brazilian unicorn’s new Vice President of Business Development.”. He will “report directly to EBANX President of Global Payments, Paula Bellizia, and play a key role in co-leading the...
Berlin’s AAZZUR, Channel Capital Enter Embedded Lending Partnership
Embedded finance integrator AAZZUR and alternative asset manager Channel Capital have formed “an embedded lending partnership.”. The multi-faceted partnership will “see AAZZUR supporting Channel’s digital SME lending strategy.”. Channel has invested significantly in “developing proprietary systems using APIs, Open Banking and cloud-based technologies to provide much-needed finance...
TIFIN’s Wealth Division Announces AI Platform for Client Personalization
TIFIN, the Fintech platform known for its highly engaging products fueled by advanced data science and machine learning, has launched what it claims to be “a first-of-its-kind platform for client personalization.”. The platform “to facilitate modern personalization will be offered by its TIFIN Wealth division to financial intermediaries in...
Ashman Bank, nCino to Enhance Banking Experience for UK Property SMEs
NCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), which claims to be a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, announced its partnership with Ashman Bank, a new entrant bank with plans “to transform the banking experience for UK property SMEs, a £90bn market opportunity.”
Mastercard Report Highlights Fintech Growth in Africa
While Africa is frequently overlooked in regard to tech development, Fintech is one sector that has boomed in the continent. A recent report distributed by Mastercard highlights the growth of innovation in financial services in the region, calling it a “funding powerhouse.”. The report notes that in the Sub-Saharan...
Embedded Insurance Platform Cover Genius Raises $70 Million Series D
Insurtech Cover Genius has raised $70 million in a Series D round led by Dawn Capital. New investors Atlas Merchant Capital joined with existing investors GSquared and King River Capital to fund the round. The round was said to be oversubscribed and came at a “significant valuation uplift” in comparison to its Series C. The company did not provide a valuation.
Capchase Expands Into Germany
Capchase has announced its expansion into Germany. Based in New York City, Capchase provides debt capital to SaaS companies. The company reports that since launching in 2020, it has worked with 3,000 customers, providing over $1.5 billion in funding available. Miguel Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Capchase, said that since...
Change starts at the top: FCA Looks to Embed Competitiveness, Leverage More Regtech
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) CEO Nikhil Rathi delivered a speech last week that reflected upon the ever-changing regulatory environment. Rathi re-affirmed the FCA’s mission of fostering competition stating, “we will continue to embed competitiveness throughout our regulatory approach,” while noting this will not come to the detriment of protection.
Fintech Firm Veritran Launches Small Business Solution for Financial Institutions
Veritran, a global financial technology solutions provider, launched Fusion by Veritran, a Small Business Solution for the United States market at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas. The flagship solution of the tech company is “designed for freelancers, independent professionals and owners of small businesses, allowing them to better handle their personal and business finances all in one comprehensive solution.”
Blockchain Software Dev Firm Secures $3.9M to Build dWallet Apps
Fun, a blockchain software development company building applications that leverage dynamic and decentralized wallet (dWallet) technology, announced it “raised $3.9M in a pre-seed funding round led by JAM Fund, and joined by SOMA Capital, NOMO Ventures, and Great Oaks Venture Capital, as well as prominent early-stage technology investor Cory Levy.”
Wefunder Over $2.6 Million on Reg CF Round on HoneyComb
Wefunder, one of the leading funding portals raising money for early-stage firms, is nearing the close of its most recent Reg CF investment crowdfunding round. The round is being hosted on HoneyComb Credit – another funding portal that typically provides small business loans. Currently, the offering page indicates the...
1inch Teams Up with Neobank Revolut to Launch Crypto Learn and Earn Course
The ‘Learn & Earn’ course launched with Revolut will “broaden newcomers’ understanding of DeFi and help to shape their decentralized future experience in an easy, fun and efficient way.”. Aiming to empower more people with DeFi knowledge, the 1inch Network is happy to announce “the launch...
India’s Cashfree Payments Introduces Lending Solution to Help Financial Services Firms
Cashfree Payments, India’s payments and API banking solutions company, has rolled out their Disbursement and Collections solution for Lending, “to enable NBFCs and their partner LSPs to comply with the new Digital Lending guidelines.”. Cashfree Payments will “facilitate both digital lending and co-lending use cases through their solution.”...
Group Payment App Collctiv Launches in the US
Collctiv, a group payment app that allows friends, families, businesses, charities, and community groups to collect money together, has launched operations in the US. Due to steady demand, an “eager” waiting list of users in the US who have previously watched on from afar, will now be able to avail all the benefits of Collctiv.
