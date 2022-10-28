ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lps.org

October 31st

LUNCH MONDAY (10/31): Orange Chicken, Turkey Hot Dog on Bun, Chef Salad. MEATLESS OPTION: Orange Chik’n on Rice, Cheese Chef Salad. TICK Awards: Congratulations to the following students for winning the T.I.C.K. Student of the Week Award. 6th Graders: Betzabeth Ortiz-Ramirez, Valeria Cardenas Loera, Mahdi Mahdi, Marissa Ramirez, Zoephia...
Student Bulletin 11-1-22

TODAY’S ENTRÉE: Nacho Grande Meat with Tortilla Rounds, Stuffed Crust Turkey Pepperoni Pizza, or Bean & Cheese Burrito. TOMORROW’S ENTRÉE: Corn Puppies, Spicy Chicken Patty on a Bun, or Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks with Marinara. TOMORROW’S BREAKFAST: Chocolate Chip French Toast S’mores Flavored Bar, or Cinnamon...

