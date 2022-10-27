Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 treatments for immunocompromised people are on the decline
With coronavirus mutations splintering like shrapnel, some COVID-19 treatments are facing decreased efficacy — but the decision to pull a therapy off the market can get murky, The Atlantic reported Oct. 29. FDA data shows that AstraZeneca's Evusheld is waning in efficacy. The drug is the only treatment that's...
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
A new study suggests vaccinating pregnant women protects their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 presents unique challenges for caregivers, study finds
COVID-19 presents unique challenges for caregivers not present in other patients including in managing infection, engaging support services and patient independence, a study done by researchers at Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan found. Researchers surveyed COVID-19 intensive care unit patients hospitalized in Southeastern Michigan between the start of the U.S....
beckershospitalreview.com
Study participant died during Eisai's Alzheimer's drug trial
A volunteer died during an Alzeheimer's drug trial run by Tokyo-based drugmaker Eisai and Cambridge, Mass.-based Biogen. Eisai said the cause of death is unclear. "Eisai takes seriously its responsibility to protect the privacy of patients who contribute to medical science by participating in our studies," a spokesperson told Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
Domestic abuse increases heart attack, stroke risk, study finds
American Heart Association researchers found exposure to domestic violence was associated with at least a 34 percent higher risk for cardiovascular events and 30 percent increased risk of death. The study analyzed data from the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults study, which started in 1985, according to an...
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 admissions to remain stable through mid-November, CDC forecasts
Although COVID-19 hospitalizations ticked up slightly last week, national disease modeling paints a foggy picture of whether this metric will continue to rise as highly transmissible omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 spread nationwide. Daily COVID-19 hospital admissions are projected to remain stable or have an uncertain trend in the U.S....
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA confirms amoxicillin shortage
The FDA listed 23 amoxicillin products on its current drug shortages webpage Oct. 28, confirming earlier reports from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. Increased demand is causing the shortage that has hit five drugmakers, according to the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals "is continuing to produce to planned demand" for nine...
beckershospitalreview.com
1st human-pig heart transplant unexpectedly changed heart's electrical system, research suggests
American Heart Association researchers found heart rhythms in the first pig-to-human heart transplant changed from what is expected from a pig heart. The first pig-to-human heart transplant was performed in January. Researchers then took electrocardiograms for each of the 61 days the patient survived. Pig hearts in pig bodies show a short PR interval of 50 to 120 milliseconds, a short QRS of 70 to 90 milliseconds, and a short QT of 260 to 380 milliseconds, according to an Oct. 31 news release from the AHA.
A happy relationship enhances heart health, claims new study
A happy marriage helps heart attack patients recover faster, according to a new study. Scientists at Yale University have found that a harmonious relationship may reduce younger patients chances of hospital readmission and chest pain. Conversely, more fractious relationships were found to negatively impact recovery. Study authors claim that their findings could see professionals adopting a more holistic approach to heart health which takes into consideration mental health and a patient’s personal circumstances.While earlier research found that psychological and social stress could result in a slower recovery from heart disease, the impact of conjugal relations has not previously been...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cumulative flu hospitalization rate hits 13-year high
The CDC estimates there have already been nearly 7,000 flu hospitalizations in the U.S. this season, according to estimates in its latest FluView report. Not since the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic have cumulative hospitalizations been so high this early in the season. The agency also estimates there have been...
beckershospitalreview.com
Integrating specialty pharmacists into health systems facilitates better care: study
Madison, Wis.-based William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital found integrating specialty pharmacists into the system helped promote safe and effective use of biologic treatments, the American Journal of Managed Care reported Oct. 30. The study, published in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association, assessed the cost and effectiveness of...
beckershospitalreview.com
At Massachusetts General, 800 patients wait for psychiatric care
Massachusetts General Hospital is among the mental health providers across the U.S. that has experienced an overwhelming demand for psychiatric services, The Washington Post reported Oct. 29. The Boston-based teaching hospital reported 800 patients on its psychiatry wait list this summer. As a result, the organization asked physicians Aug. 18...
beckershospitalreview.com
US News adds transparency metric to Best Hospitals ranking
The next edition of U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals list will include a new public transparency metric for the pulmonology and lung surgery ranking, the organization said Oct. 31. The new measure will assess whether hospitals' performance data for lobectomy has been publicly reported to a database maintained...
beckershospitalreview.com
Florida medical board pursues ban on gender-affirming care for minors
The Florida Board of Medicine on Oct. 28 voted to start drafting a rule that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in the state, making it the first medical board in the U.S. to pursue such action, NBC News reported Oct. 29. The new rule would prevent Florida minors from...
beckershospitalreview.com
VillageMD eyeing Summit Health in possible $5B-$10B merger
Primary care disruptor VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, is eyeing a possible deal to merge with physician practice group Summit Health, in what would create a company valued at $5 billion to $10 billion, Bloomberg reported Oct. 30. An agreement could be reached in the coming...
J&J to buy cardiovascular technology Abiomed in $16.6B deal
Johnson & Johnson is spending about $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed and build up its medical device division
beckershospitalreview.com
Maryland allocates $25M for hospitals to boost pediatric ICU staffing amid RSV surge
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Oct. 28 announced a series of actions to address a surge in respiratory syncytial virus, including a directive for hospitals to utilize $25 million in state funding to boost the hiring and recruitment of pediatric intensive care unit staff. The $25 million comes from an...
Comments / 0