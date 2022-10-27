American Heart Association researchers found heart rhythms in the first pig-to-human heart transplant changed from what is expected from a pig heart. The first pig-to-human heart transplant was performed in January. Researchers then took electrocardiograms for each of the 61 days the patient survived. Pig hearts in pig bodies show a short PR interval of 50 to 120 milliseconds, a short QRS of 70 to 90 milliseconds, and a short QT of 260 to 380 milliseconds, according to an Oct. 31 news release from the AHA.

21 HOURS AGO