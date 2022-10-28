Newly leaked spy emails from an alleged Kremlin insider suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from both early-stage Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes following months of rumors, speculation and concerns regarding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s allegedly deteriorating health.According to the leaked emails, which were first obtained by the Sun on Tuesday, both Putin and the Kremlin have actively denied and covered up the leader’s diagnosis.“I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson's disease, but it's already progressing,” the alleged Kremlin insider spilled. “This fact will be denied in every possible way...

10 HOURS AGO