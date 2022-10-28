who cares....you committed a crime in a foreign country that hates the USA...suck it up buttercup YOU are not entitled contrary to your belief
Yes, by all means, let's free more potheads to be a hindrance on our American society! You people need to get your heads out of the Marijuana clouds and try some clear, sober thinking for a change!!If some Russian had come to America trying to smuggle drugs, I imagine you all would be screaming for a life sentence!Brittany Griner may be a "political pawn", HOWEVER she gave Russia that opportunity, if she hadn't thought she was smarter than ANYONE, she wouldn't be in prison, and NO, she did not have a prescription, UNTIL, after she was arrested and the l.g.b.t.q. and whatever other letters they're trying to incorporate into their sexual perverted agenda, paid a doctor to claim that she did, you see if she had a legal prescription all she had to do was declare it to the international medical team that was overseeing the athletes!!So, once again this is NOBODY'S fault, but Brittany Griner's so STOP trying to place blame on ANYONE ELSE!!
Only criminals want criminals to be let out of jail. Marijuana is still a federal crime. How many of these people did you arrest? I do not authorize my government to negotiate with Russia for the release of a common criminal. A druggie. Someone who knew they were breaking the law and did it anyways. Someone who knew Russia was invading Ukraine, and did it anyways.
