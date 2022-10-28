ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

UMD Men’s Hoops Tops UW-Superior 102-64 in Exhibition Game

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s basketball team opened up their exhibition slate on Tuesday, defeating UW-Superior 102 to 64. Drew Blair led the Bulldogs with 27 points in the contest. UMD will next play at Drake on Thursday in another exhibition contest.
Proctor/Hermantown’s Hannah Graves Commits to Bemidji State

BEMIDJI, Minn.- A current Proctor/Hermantown Mirage standout announced the next step in her hockey career. Hannah Graves is committing to Bemidji State. She made the announcement via her own personal twitter account. Just last season, Graves tallied a total of 28 points. 16 goals and 12 assists to help the...
Cloquet Football Makes First Section Championship Appearance Since 2018

CLOQUET, Minn.- Saturday the Cloquet football team defeated one seeded Grand Rapids in the Section 7AAAA semi-finals, earning a spot in the championship game for the first time since 2018. The Lumberjacks have just three losses on the season (7-3). One of those came just three weeks ago against the...
C-E-C Boys Soccer Finishes 3rd at Class AA State Tournament

ST. PAUL, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team ended their season on Wednesday with a win, defeating Richfield 3-0 in the Class AA 3rd place game. Elijah Aultman would score all three goals to lead the Lumberjacks offensively. C-E-C finishes the season with an 18-3 overall record.
C-E-C Boys Soccer Falls to DeLaSalle in Class AA Semifinals 4-0

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team would see their state title dreams come to a close on Tuesday, falling to DeLaSalle 4-0 in the Class AA semifinals. The Lumberjacks will get one more game to play this season. As they will face Richfield in the 3rd place game on...
Mayor’s Task Force Recommendations In Duluth: Funding Could Be A Challenge

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth now has a potential roadmap for improving the experience downtown. Finding the funding to make it happen could be the next challenge. Members of a Mayor’s task force unveiled 27 recommendations at a downtown business Tuesday. Half of the recommendations focused on safety, and others on everything from tearing down blighted properties to encouraging investment.
Coffee Conversation: Singer/Songwriter Austin Castle Performs Live

DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota native and country artist, Austin Castle, performed live on the FOX21 morning show. You’ll have a chance to hear him play at Ursa Minor Brewing in Duluth on November 12. His latest album, “Northwoods,” is available for streaming on Spotify, SoundCloud, and Apple Music....
Duluth Downtown Task Force Holds News Conference To Reveal Recommendations

DULUTH, Minn. — Many people who care about Downtown Duluth have been worried about its future, but Tuesday there were 27 recommendations on how to make it better. The backdrop was the Minnesota Surplus Store on Superior Street. A 15-member task force has been meeting since April, after Mayor Emily Larson made downtown a priority in her State of the City Address. Almost half the recommendations deal with safety.
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Junk Hunt Returns for 10th Year Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Junk Hunt is a three-day indoor market filled with vintage goodness. This year, it’s celebrating 10 years of success. Event organizer, Emily Broman, joined FOX21 in studio to preview the event. There will be over 100 booths and vendors from across the state.
Lucas Dudden, 38, Missing From Carlton

CARLTON, Minn. — The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to keep an eye out for a missing man. He’s 38-year-old Lucas Dudden. Authorities say he left Carlton on October 25th but hasn’t been seen since. His vehicle and personal items have been found...
Essentia Holding Flu Shot Clinic at Superior YMCA

SUPERIOR, WI – Flu season is here and if you are still interested in getting your flu shot this year, there is still time. Essentia Health is providing flu shots for everyone six years old and up during a two-day clinic at the Superior Douglas County YMCA. This morning they had about 20 people show up, but they will be back on Thursday from 5 pm until 8 pm for those who want to receive the flu shot.
Haunted Ship Wrecks Past Attendance Records

DULUTH, Minn. — How many people can the Haunted Ship scare? Well, apparently a record-breaking amount. Thousands trekked through the tank of terror this October, 29,525 to be exact, and that’s not counting ghosts. A new single day record was also set at more than 4,000 people. This...
Group Hosts Trick-Or-Treating Event With Shipwreck Stories

DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior has its number of ghostly stories, and one group is bringing that experience to trick-or-treaters. Over at the Harrison Community Center, people could hear some ghostly-inspired stories of the shipwrecks of Lake Superior with seven different scenes, including one about the SS Edmund Fitzgerald.
The DECC Kicks Off New Weekly Vinyl Happy Hour Event

DULUTH, Minn.–The DECC kicked off their Vinyl Happy Hour series with some old tunes and refreshments. Executive Director Dan Hartman wanted to hold an event showcasing the newly remodeled Symphony Hall Mezzanine, as well as the harbor views their Turf Deck has to offer. This part of the DECC was built in 1966. In order to embrace the history of the structure, Hartman brought in some mid-century modern furniture along with a vintage record player.
Coffee Conversation: Duluth East Presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth East presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid performance. Greyson Holste (Prince Eric) and Mia Patronas (Skuttle) joined FOX21 in-studio to preview their upcoming show. The show is taking place at Duluth East High School; November 3-5 at 7pm and Nov 6 Sunday at 1 pm.
