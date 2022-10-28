Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Local officials reassure rainbow fentanyl candy "not a threat" for Halloween in Michiana
With fentanyl concerns on the rise and Halloween festivities underway, drug agencies across the nation have been warning that versatile drug could sneak into your kids trick-or-treat basket. Images of fentanyl that's been curated into different colors and shapes, even in candy boxes, have been circling social media. Some are...
22 WSBT
GALLERY: Halloween in Michiana 2022
Lots of people across Michiana had a "Scary" good time this year for Halloween! Check out this gallery of some of the costumes people sent us.
22 WSBT
Department of Correction: Search for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A resident walked away from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center on Tuesday morning, and officials are searching for him. The South Bend Community Re-Entry Center, located at 4650 Old Cleveland Road, in St. Joseph County, is a low-level, minimum-security facility where residents are allowed to leave for work. Residents typically have less than two years remaining on their sentence and are actively preparing for release.
22 WSBT
Benton Harbor pipes are 99% lead free, residents invited review and comment on report
Benton Harbor, Mich. — It’s been just over a year since the city of Benton Harbor declared a state of emergency over contaminated water. Now... Nearly all the pipes are lead-free. The city of Benton Harbor had a deadline: replace all the lead-contaminated water lines by March of...
22 WSBT
Electric school buses on the way to two local Michigan schools
Electric vehicles of all types are becoming more popular and school buses are no different. Hartford and Cassopolis schools superintendents says it was simple, they needed new buses and the EPA is offering grants for free electric buses. Both systems were awarded more than a million dollars each to purchase...
22 WSBT
Saint Joseph Health System holds free flu shot clinic
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WSBT) — The Saint Joseph Health System is hosting the first of two flu shot clinics Tuesday evening. The clinic will be at the Plymouth Medical Center lobby from 5 to 7 p.m. The shots are free, but you are asked to bring a canned good to...
22 WSBT
Potawatomi Zoo says howler monkey passed away
Sad news to share, in a Facebook post, The Potawatomi Zoo said that their howler monkey, Eva died last week. She was 16 years old.
22 WSBT
South Bend leaf collection kicks off
South Bend started its leaf collection program on Monday. Leaves need to be raked to the tree lawn area, not into the street, by 6 a.m. on the pickup date. Make sure there are no sticks, trash, or other debris, or it may not be picked up. Cars should not...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Mishawaka shares how it's improving student achievement
A local school district says it is tracking every student to learn more about how to better educate them. Test scores show it's working. Now other school districts want to know more about what School City of Mishawaka is doing. Last week, The National Center for Education Statistics released the...
22 WSBT
Nationwide RSV vaccine testing takes place in Michiana
Cases of RSV are filling hospital rooms across the nation, but there is a small glimpse of hope tonight. Right now, a vaccine is in its last stage of testing before heading over to the FDA for approval. This clinical study is being conducted right here in Michiana. The South...
22 WSBT
Countryside Academy in Benton Harbor breaks ground on expansion
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Growing for the last 26 years, Countryside Academy in Benton Harbor is about to expand once again. Staffing, space, and expanding education are the three biggest desires behind this decision. One that school officials believe will maximize what they can offer. Breaking ground on...
22 WSBT
Convicted murderer back behind bars after allegedly raping a woman while on parole
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A convicted killer, accused of raping a woman in downtown South Bend while out on parole, has been arrested. The victim was working as a Downtown Ambassador when she says she was attacked in August. Police say DNA evidence led them to Dennis Jones.
22 WSBT
One person dead after Elkhart County crash
A man has died after a head on crash in Elkhart County last week. It happened on State Road 120 east of County Road 131 last Tuesday. Police say 80-year-old Peter Hersey of Middlebury crossed the center line, hitting two vehicles that were driving in the opposite direction. This caused...
22 WSBT
Former Berrien County golf club property given green light for redevelopment
The final approval has been given for a new development in Berrien County. According to our reporting partners at WSJM Radio, the St. Joseph Charter Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a plan for the former Berrien Hills Golf Club property. Plans for the land include houses and...
22 WSBT
Early voter turnout high ahead of upcoming Midterm elections
We are down to the wire now with just 7 days till the Midterm elections. Absentee by mail and early in-person voting are well underway with our local counties saying it's been a good turnout so far. In Indiana and Michigan voters are required to present a government issued photo...
22 WSBT
Business Owners Graduate From "HustleSBE"
November is National Entrepreneurship Month. A group of local business owners got a chance to celebrate their efforts today. The South Bend Elkhart Regional Partnership held its "Hustle SBE" graduation this afternoon, highlighting women- and minority-owned businesses. Organizers say the 8-week 'business bootcamp' program helps the entrepreneurs invest in the...
22 WSBT
Five in double figures as #9 Notre Dame rolls to 92-47 victory in exhibition
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Notre Dame women's basketball hit the court for the first time Monday night. The Irish hosted a Division II, Truman State, for an exhibition, as Head Coach Niele Ivey begins year three, leading the program. Ivey rolled out a starting lineup of Olivia Miles,...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame finds its identity in Syracuse win
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Saturday's 17-point win over a ranked Syracuse team solidified one thing for Notre Dame:. Running the ball is their identity. Plus, the Irish showed what they can do in all three phases of the game. While QB Drew Pyne completed only nine of 19...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame Football: Irish getting ready for Clemson
It's a game Notre Dame fans have had circled on the calendar for years. And now, it's finally here. Undefeated, 5th ranked Clemson comes to Notre Dame Stadium this weekend, where the Irish have a chance to pull off not just the biggest win of Marcus Freeman's tenure so far, but arguably one of the biggest wins for the program in the last 3 decades!
22 WSBT
Freeman on Clemson HC Dabo Swinney: 'I have the utmost respect for that guy'
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Notre Dame and Clemson will meet for the seventh time on Saturday night, four of which have come in the last five seasons. But this will be the first time Marcus Freeman squares off against a similar head coach, in Clemson's Dabo Swinney. Shortly...
Comments / 0