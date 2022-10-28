ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

22 WSBT

Department of Correction: Search for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A resident walked away from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center on Tuesday morning, and officials are searching for him. The South Bend Community Re-Entry Center, located at 4650 Old Cleveland Road, in St. Joseph County, is a low-level, minimum-security facility where residents are allowed to leave for work. Residents typically have less than two years remaining on their sentence and are actively preparing for release.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Electric school buses on the way to two local Michigan schools

Electric vehicles of all types are becoming more popular and school buses are no different. Hartford and Cassopolis schools superintendents says it was simple, they needed new buses and the EPA is offering grants for free electric buses. Both systems were awarded more than a million dollars each to purchase...
CASSOPOLIS, MI
22 WSBT

Saint Joseph Health System holds free flu shot clinic

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WSBT) — The Saint Joseph Health System is hosting the first of two flu shot clinics Tuesday evening. The clinic will be at the Plymouth Medical Center lobby from 5 to 7 p.m. The shots are free, but you are asked to bring a canned good to...
PLYMOUTH, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend leaf collection kicks off

South Bend started its leaf collection program on Monday. Leaves need to be raked to the tree lawn area, not into the street, by 6 a.m. on the pickup date. Make sure there are no sticks, trash, or other debris, or it may not be picked up. Cars should not...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Nationwide RSV vaccine testing takes place in Michiana

Cases of RSV are filling hospital rooms across the nation, but there is a small glimpse of hope tonight. Right now, a vaccine is in its last stage of testing before heading over to the FDA for approval. This clinical study is being conducted right here in Michiana. The South...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Countryside Academy in Benton Harbor breaks ground on expansion

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Growing for the last 26 years, Countryside Academy in Benton Harbor is about to expand once again. Staffing, space, and expanding education are the three biggest desires behind this decision. One that school officials believe will maximize what they can offer. Breaking ground on...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
22 WSBT

One person dead after Elkhart County crash

A man has died after a head on crash in Elkhart County last week. It happened on State Road 120 east of County Road 131 last Tuesday. Police say 80-year-old Peter Hersey of Middlebury crossed the center line, hitting two vehicles that were driving in the opposite direction. This caused...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Early voter turnout high ahead of upcoming Midterm elections

We are down to the wire now with just 7 days till the Midterm elections. Absentee by mail and early in-person voting are well underway with our local counties saying it's been a good turnout so far. In Indiana and Michigan voters are required to present a government issued photo...
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

Business Owners Graduate From "HustleSBE"

November is National Entrepreneurship Month. A group of local business owners got a chance to celebrate their efforts today. The South Bend Elkhart Regional Partnership held its "Hustle SBE" graduation this afternoon, highlighting women- and minority-owned businesses. Organizers say the 8-week 'business bootcamp' program helps the entrepreneurs invest in the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Notre Dame finds its identity in Syracuse win

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Saturday's 17-point win over a ranked Syracuse team solidified one thing for Notre Dame:. Running the ball is their identity. Plus, the Irish showed what they can do in all three phases of the game. While QB Drew Pyne completed only nine of 19...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Notre Dame Football: Irish getting ready for Clemson

It's a game Notre Dame fans have had circled on the calendar for years. And now, it's finally here. Undefeated, 5th ranked Clemson comes to Notre Dame Stadium this weekend, where the Irish have a chance to pull off not just the biggest win of Marcus Freeman's tenure so far, but arguably one of the biggest wins for the program in the last 3 decades!
CLEMSON, SC

