Wade J. Morrison
5d ago
the city board is not worried about what the coach did they are worried about their chances at winning the state championship.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
jacksoncountyfl.gov
JACKSON COUNTY BOCC REGULAR MEETING 11.11.22
Jackson County, FL. – On November 1, 2022, at 9:00 am, the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners held a Regular Meeting. This is a recap of some of the reports and requests included in that meeting. REQUEST: Advertise Phase 2B/Indian Springs Sewer. Deputy County Administrator, Rett Daniels, requested...
wdhn.com
DCS looking for community input at public forum
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Three public forums are being held in November by Dothan City Schools. The forums will allow the community to voice their opinions and give input on the needed capital projects throughout the school district. The forums are scheduled for:. November 1 at Heard Elementary School- 6:00...
wtvy.com
Must Dothan rehire woman at center of feeding scandal? Judge’s decision is coming
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge could decide by early next year whether the city of Dothan must rehire a woman who is at the center of its beleaguered after-school child nutrition program. Stephanie Wingfield, a 23-year employee, either falsified paperwork or has been made a scapegoat by her bosses,...
Local legal community mourning loss of retired Circuit Judge
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Family, friends, and the local legal community are mourning the loss of one of its colleagues. Judge Russell Cole Jr. passed away at the age of 79. Cole was raised in Orlando and served in the army in Vietnam in the mid-60s. After returning home he earned a Bachelor’s Degree from […]
wdhn.com
Geneva City Schools is seeing an increase in student and faculty flu cases
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Flu cases are up in the Geneva City School District. Superintendent Ron Snell says. he’s currently seeing a 7-to-10 percent increase in students and teachers. calling in sick. Snell says custodians are being instructed to disinfect everything from door knobs to classroom furniture, similar precautions were...
wdhn.com
Trash collection canceled for Veterans Day
WIREGRASS (WDHN) — Since Veterans Day is just around the corner, here are the current schedules for garbage pick-up in the Wiregrass. On Friday, November 11, The City of Enterprise will be closed and no garbage will be collected that day. Garbage collection scheduled for Thursday, November 10, will...
Dothan, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Dothan. The Northside Methodist Academy basketball team will have a game with Providence Christian School on November 01, 2022, 15:30:00. The Northside Methodist Academy basketball team will have a game with Providence Christian School on November 01, 2022, 16:30:00.
wdhn.com
Dale County Warrior signs with Weevils
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — Dale County softball’s Elly Castle will advance her athletic and academic careers at Enterprise State Community College. The Boll Weevil’s program stuck out to the Warriors’ shortstop because she believes Head Coach Clair Goodson is building something strong at ESCC. Castle...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass softball players sign with ESCC
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two Wiregrass athletes will join the Enterprise State softball team. Longtime teammates Olivia Hobson and Hannah Phillips signed along side each other at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Dothan. They both say Enterprise State feels like home and they’re excited to play for Weevils’ Head Coach...
wdhn.com
City expects to begin construction on green space by summer 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan is making great strides toward the ambitious City Center project. Tuesday, The city accepted $1 million dollars in federal funding from the county for the construction of the Green Space. The Green Space will be next to the opera house where...
wdhn.com
Thousands of federal funding going toward infrastructure for Napier Field Industrial project
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan will appropriate $900,000 towards the Napier Field Industrial Project. The county has purchased 86 acres of land behind the Coca-Cola and Gresco facilities. Just a few weeks ago, the Houston County Commission appropriated the same amount. Mayor Mark Saliba said all of this money...
wtvy.com
Could fired child feeding supervisor get her job back?
wdhn.com
Geneva Florist and Gift Shop is part of a makeover taking place in the city’s downtown district
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Geneva’s Mayor”David Hayes says the construction of a new city park there has caused real estate to “soar in the downtown district. “Geneva Florist and Gift Shop” along Commerce Street underwent a complete. “makeover” recently. The business first opened in the mid-1940s and...
wdhn.com
Dothan Library hosts ‘Best Short Story’ contest
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Calling all writers in the area! Do you have a talent for crafting words? If you do, the DHCL has the ‘write’ contest for you!. The Dothan Houston County Library is hosting the ‘Best Short Story’ writing contest through the month of November, which is National Novel Writing Month.
wtvy.com
Dothan man seeks insurrection sentence delay
WJHG-TV
State funds help bring new business to Holmes County
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Building a strong economy starts with sturdy infrastructure. It’s not an easy or cheap task, especially for some of our more rural communities, but it’s one Governor Ron DeSantis is working to support. Last week, he announced $5 million in funding will be going towards infrastructure improvement projects in the panhandle.
wdhn.com
New business interest in Downtown Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Since land is being cleared for a family park and gazebo, Geneva Mayor. David Hayes says there’s a “surge of interest” in opening retail businesses. Just last week, WDHN reported on a new restaurant opening on East Town Street. A planned splash pad at the park, it’s expected to bring in young families from.
One in custody following online threat to Elba City Schools, system on lockdown
Elba City Schools in Coffee County are currently on lockdown following an online threat this morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said agents were made aware of an online threat toward the school system at about 8 a.m.
wdhn.com
Stabbing arrest of high school student at a Geneva Co. field party
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Slocomb high school student has been accused of stabbing at a Halloween party that hundreds of young people attended. A witness tells WDHN that a KKK costume triggered the violence at a field party in the Fadette community of Southeastern Geneva County. Around...
wdhn.com
Dothan hosts Southern Fall on Foster
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— Yesterday afternoon, Downtown Dothan hosted Southern Fall on Foster. The event featured inflatables, games, face painting for kids, and costume contests for kids and even pets. The porter park section featured a makers market, where vendors set up stalls and sold hand-crafted goods. With nearly 20...
