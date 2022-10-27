Read full article on original website
CNN, NBC, MSNBC panels question Obama's last-minute campaign efforts: 'Joe Biden can't be out there'
Panelists and media figures weighed in on former President Barack Obama hitting the campaign trail for Democrats ahead of the midterms on Sunday.
Even as drought forces water cutbacks, climate gets short shrift in midterm election
LAKE MEAD, Nev. —The streaks of white on the rock ringing the nation’s largest reservoir show how far its water levels have dropped since it was last full. Lake Mead and nearby Lake Powell, which send water to 40 million people in the Southwest, are at their lowest levels since they were filled in the […] The post Even as drought forces water cutbacks, climate gets short shrift in midterm election appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
