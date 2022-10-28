ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

22 WSBT

Website launched to help Michigan students apply for Achievement Scholarship

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched a website aiming to help students apply for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and save thousands of dollars. A vast majority of graduating seniors are eligible for an annual scholarship up to $2,750 at community college, $4,000 at private college or university,...
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

Department of Correction: Search for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A resident walked away from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center on Tuesday morning, and officials are searching for him. The South Bend Community Re-Entry Center, located at 4650 Old Cleveland Road, in St. Joseph County, is a low-level, minimum-security facility where residents are allowed to leave for work. Residents typically have less than two years remaining on their sentence and are actively preparing for release.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

6 arrested on drug charges after search warrant executed at Florida home, police say

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WEAR) — Police said six people were arrested after a search warrant was executed on a Florida home on Friday. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said deputies found 121 grams of methamphetamine, 34 grams of fentanyl, 31 grams of cocaine, eight suboxone strips, a digital scale with Fentanyl residue, a suspected ecstasy pill, and miscellaneous paraphernalia during the search.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
22 WSBT

Electric school buses on the way to two local Michigan schools

Electric vehicles of all types are becoming more popular and school buses are no different. Hartford and Cassopolis schools superintendents says it was simple, they needed new buses and the EPA is offering grants for free electric buses. Both systems were awarded more than a million dollars each to purchase...
CASSOPOLIS, MI
22 WSBT

Early voter turnout high ahead of upcoming Midterm elections

We are down to the wire now with just 7 days till the Midterm elections. Absentee by mail and early in-person voting are well underway with our local counties saying it's been a good turnout so far. In Indiana and Michigan voters are required to present a government issued photo...
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

Police chase ends in crash, arrest

A wanted suspect is now in jail, after leading police on a chase on Monday. It ended with the man crashing into multiple utility poles, winding up in a yard on Lincoln Way East. Believe it or not, this wild start to Halloween didn't take homeowners on this street by...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Election integrity rally held in South Bend ahead of midterm election

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A nonprofit held an election integrity rally Sunday afternoon in South Bend. The group, Liberty Offense, held the rally at the St. Joseph County Courthouse. This rally was held amid the recent state police investigation into security camera footage of a county clerk entering...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

St. Joseph's Pumpkins on Parade sees record number of participants

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — Downtown St. Joseph is hosting a pumpkin decorating contest, and you still have time to cast your vote for your favorite pumpkin. Businesses and restaurants have submitted their decorated pumpkins for the third annual Pumpkins on Parade. Daniele Crevier said, "We're so excited this...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
22 WSBT

Nationwide RSV vaccine testing takes place in Michiana

Cases of RSV are filling hospital rooms across the nation, but there is a small glimpse of hope tonight. Right now, a vaccine is in its last stage of testing before heading over to the FDA for approval. This clinical study is being conducted right here in Michiana. The South...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Countryside Academy in Benton Harbor breaks ground on expansion

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Growing for the last 26 years, Countryside Academy in Benton Harbor is about to expand once again. Staffing, space, and expanding education are the three biggest desires behind this decision. One that school officials believe will maximize what they can offer. Breaking ground on...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
22 WSBT

One person dead after Elkhart County crash

A man has died after a head on crash in Elkhart County last week. It happened on State Road 120 east of County Road 131 last Tuesday. Police say 80-year-old Peter Hersey of Middlebury crossed the center line, hitting two vehicles that were driving in the opposite direction. This caused...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Newest Barnaby's location opens

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — It took a little extra time, but the new Barnaby's location in Mishawaka is now open. This is on Lincoln Way E near Bittersweet, it's the old Mancino's location. The pizza shop was open Monday from noon to 8 p.m. for carryout only. It will...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend leaf collection kicks off

South Bend started its leaf collection program on Monday. Leaves need to be raked to the tree lawn area, not into the street, by 6 a.m. on the pickup date. Make sure there are no sticks, trash, or other debris, or it may not be picked up. Cars should not...
SOUTH BEND, IN

