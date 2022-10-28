Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Appeals court upholds murder conviction of Benton Harbor woman in deadly love triangle
A Benton Harbor woman is going to remain in prison after losing her appeal in the murder of her solider husband as part of a lovers triangle. Kemia Hassel was originally found guilty of helping her lover, Jeremy Cuellar, murder her husband Tyrone in 2018 on New Year's Eve in Benton Harbor.
22 WSBT
Website launched to help Michigan students apply for Achievement Scholarship
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched a website aiming to help students apply for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and save thousands of dollars. A vast majority of graduating seniors are eligible for an annual scholarship up to $2,750 at community college, $4,000 at private college or university,...
22 WSBT
Department of Correction: Search for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A resident walked away from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center on Tuesday morning, and officials are searching for him. The South Bend Community Re-Entry Center, located at 4650 Old Cleveland Road, in St. Joseph County, is a low-level, minimum-security facility where residents are allowed to leave for work. Residents typically have less than two years remaining on their sentence and are actively preparing for release.
22 WSBT
Convicted murderer back behind bars after allegedly raping a woman while on parole
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A convicted killer, accused of raping a woman in downtown South Bend while out on parole, has been arrested. The victim was working as a Downtown Ambassador when she says she was attacked in August. Police say DNA evidence led them to Dennis Jones.
22 WSBT
6 arrested on drug charges after search warrant executed at Florida home, police say
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WEAR) — Police said six people were arrested after a search warrant was executed on a Florida home on Friday. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said deputies found 121 grams of methamphetamine, 34 grams of fentanyl, 31 grams of cocaine, eight suboxone strips, a digital scale with Fentanyl residue, a suspected ecstasy pill, and miscellaneous paraphernalia during the search.
22 WSBT
Operation Education: How Indiana and Michigan students are doing in Reading and Math
We are learning more about how the pandemic impacted learning around the country and in our area. The latest data shows alarming declines nationally in reading and math scores among 4th and 8th graders in the U.S. Indiana and Michigan reading and math scores also fell this year compared to...
22 WSBT
Local officials reassure rainbow fentanyl candy "not a threat" for Halloween in Michiana
With fentanyl concerns on the rise and Halloween festivities underway, drug agencies across the nation have been warning that versatile drug could sneak into your kids trick-or-treat basket. Images of fentanyl that's been curated into different colors and shapes, even in candy boxes, have been circling social media. Some are...
22 WSBT
Electric school buses on the way to two local Michigan schools
Electric vehicles of all types are becoming more popular and school buses are no different. Hartford and Cassopolis schools superintendents says it was simple, they needed new buses and the EPA is offering grants for free electric buses. Both systems were awarded more than a million dollars each to purchase...
22 WSBT
Early voter turnout high ahead of upcoming Midterm elections
We are down to the wire now with just 7 days till the Midterm elections. Absentee by mail and early in-person voting are well underway with our local counties saying it's been a good turnout so far. In Indiana and Michigan voters are required to present a government issued photo...
22 WSBT
Police chase ends in crash, arrest
A wanted suspect is now in jail, after leading police on a chase on Monday. It ended with the man crashing into multiple utility poles, winding up in a yard on Lincoln Way East. Believe it or not, this wild start to Halloween didn't take homeowners on this street by...
22 WSBT
Former Berrien County golf club property given green light for redevelopment
The final approval has been given for a new development in Berrien County. According to our reporting partners at WSJM Radio, the St. Joseph Charter Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a plan for the former Berrien Hills Golf Club property. Plans for the land include houses and...
22 WSBT
Election integrity rally held in South Bend ahead of midterm election
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A nonprofit held an election integrity rally Sunday afternoon in South Bend. The group, Liberty Offense, held the rally at the St. Joseph County Courthouse. This rally was held amid the recent state police investigation into security camera footage of a county clerk entering...
22 WSBT
St. Joseph's Pumpkins on Parade sees record number of participants
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — Downtown St. Joseph is hosting a pumpkin decorating contest, and you still have time to cast your vote for your favorite pumpkin. Businesses and restaurants have submitted their decorated pumpkins for the third annual Pumpkins on Parade. Daniele Crevier said, "We're so excited this...
22 WSBT
Nationwide RSV vaccine testing takes place in Michiana
Cases of RSV are filling hospital rooms across the nation, but there is a small glimpse of hope tonight. Right now, a vaccine is in its last stage of testing before heading over to the FDA for approval. This clinical study is being conducted right here in Michiana. The South...
22 WSBT
Countryside Academy in Benton Harbor breaks ground on expansion
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Growing for the last 26 years, Countryside Academy in Benton Harbor is about to expand once again. Staffing, space, and expanding education are the three biggest desires behind this decision. One that school officials believe will maximize what they can offer. Breaking ground on...
22 WSBT
GALLERY: Halloween in Michiana 2022
Lots of people across Michiana had a "Scary" good time this year for Halloween! Check out this gallery of some of the costumes people sent us.
22 WSBT
Potawatomi Zoo says howler monkey passed away
Sad news to share, in a Facebook post, The Potawatomi Zoo said that their howler monkey, Eva died last week. She was 16 years old.
22 WSBT
One person dead after Elkhart County crash
A man has died after a head on crash in Elkhart County last week. It happened on State Road 120 east of County Road 131 last Tuesday. Police say 80-year-old Peter Hersey of Middlebury crossed the center line, hitting two vehicles that were driving in the opposite direction. This caused...
22 WSBT
Newest Barnaby's location opens
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — It took a little extra time, but the new Barnaby's location in Mishawaka is now open. This is on Lincoln Way E near Bittersweet, it's the old Mancino's location. The pizza shop was open Monday from noon to 8 p.m. for carryout only. It will...
22 WSBT
South Bend leaf collection kicks off
South Bend started its leaf collection program on Monday. Leaves need to be raked to the tree lawn area, not into the street, by 6 a.m. on the pickup date. Make sure there are no sticks, trash, or other debris, or it may not be picked up. Cars should not...
Comments / 0