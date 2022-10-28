Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Darius Rucker Drops Preview of ‘Big Sky’ Appearance Alongside Lyle Lovett, Reba McEntire
Darius Rucker shared a scene on his Twitter from his acting role opposite Lyle Lovett and Reba McEntire on ABC’s Big Sky. This evening, both Rucker and Lyle Lovett will be appearing on Big Sky: Deadly Trails. The singers will be joining McEntire, who is currently starring as matriarch Sunny Barnes on the ABC drama.
Terry Bradshaw’s Wife Breaks Silence on His Cancer Battle
Less than a year after her husband Terry Bradshaw was diagnosed with two types of cancer, Tammy Bradshaw is now speaking out about the NFL legend’s health battles. Bradshaw was diagnosed with bladder cancer and neck cancer between 2021 and 2022. During an interview with NBC News correspondent Harry...
LOOK: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Pulls Off Awesome ‘League of Their Own’ Halloween Costume
Dale Earnhardt Jr. might’ve won this year’s best Halloween costume contest. The popular NASCAR figure used a classic baseball film to inspire this year’s outfit. Earnhardt broke out a Jimmy Dugan costume, the manager in the hit movie A League of Their Own. The character was played by Hollywood star Tom Hanks in 1992, but if there’s a remake, Earnhardt might be able to fill the role.
Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter and Willie Nelson’s Son Earn Standing Ovation at Lynn’s Memorial Service
The granddaughter of Loretta Lynn joined the son of Willie Nelson to pay a perfect tribute to the queen of country music at a memorial service held for Lynn this weekend. The official musical celebration of life had a name — it was CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. And Emmy Russell, the daughter of Lynn’s daughter, Patsy, told the audience of her grandmother:
Jason & Brittany Aldean Win Halloween With Perfect ‘Anchorman’ Recreation
Kicking off 2022 Halloween with some laughs, Jason and Brittany Aldean showed off this year’s costumes. The duo went as Ron Burgundy and Veronica Corningstone from Anchorman. “Breaking News,” Jason Aldean captioned the video. “Happy Halloween from Ron, Veronica, and the Channel 4 News Team. #Fakenews.”. During...
Loretta Lynn Pre-Recorded Special Message That Aired at Her Memorial Service
Country music icon Loretta Lynn gave a heartfelt message at her memorial service via a touching pre-recorded message. The meaningful words were delivered to those who were mourning the star by Loretta Lynn herself at the Grand Ole Opry during a Sunday (October 30) service. A crowd of mourners gathered...
Terry Bradshaw’s Daughter Rachel Reveals She’s Engaged to Boyfriend
The oldest daughter of Terry Bradshaw is engaged! Rachel Bradshaw announced her relationship development Monday afternoon on Instagram. However, Rachel has yet to publicly put a name to her fiancé. But she has posted plenty of photos, including on Monday, when she shared the news to her 171,000 social media followers. Nope, this wasn’t a trick or a spooky story, even though it was a Halloween announcement. Rachel first began posting about her man in the spring. By then, the two had dated for 10 months.
WATCH: Lauren Alaina Catches Bouquet at HARDY’s Wedding
Lauren Alaina had a big weekend it seems, beginning with attending Hardy and Caleigh Ryan’s wedding and ending with catching the bouquet at said wedding. She posted a fun video of the wedding guests gathering behind Caleigh as she prepares to throw the bouquet. Lauren Alaina actually started out front, but rushed to the back to catch the bundle of flowers before anyone else could.
WATCH: Alan Jackson Honors Loretta Lynn With Heartfelt Song He Wrote for His Late Mother
Alan Jackson was among the bevy of A-list artists who took the stage on Oct. 30 to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, the tribute aired live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. Additional performers included George Strait, Tanya Tucker, Darius Rucker, Jack White, Wynonna, and more.
Luke Bryan’s Mom Has the Best Reaction to His Halloween Costume
Unable to hold back her true thoughts, Luke Bryan’s mom shared the best reaction to him and his wife’s Halloween costumes. Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline took to her Instagram to share a picture of her and the country music hitmaker posing in their Finding Nemo Halloween costumes. “Happy Halloween from Nemo and Darla,” she captioned the post.
Faith Hill Gets Choked Up Honoring Loretta Lynn During Tribute Special
Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House to celebrate the incredible life of Loretta Lynn. CMT’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn” aired tonight, Oct. 30. The memorial featured performances and memories from Loretta Lynn’s friends, contemporaries, and those she influenced in the music industry.
Ashley Judd Sings With Wynonna for the First Time Ever as Judds Tour Ends: VIDEO
Ashley Judd took the stage with her country music-singing sister Wynonna over the weekend. And for the first time ever, they shared a public duet. Wynonna concluded her Judds the Final Tour on Friday and Saturday with stops in Nashville, TN, and Lexington, KY. And her younger sister showed went along for the shows.
‘The Brady Bunch’s Maureen McCormick Wishes ‘Happy Days’ Henry Winkler Happy Birthday in Epic Throwback
It’s always cool to have a classic TV throwback and we have one right here that involves Henry Winkler, who is celebrating a birthday. We get a little kick out of seeing Maureen McCormick share quite a throwback photo with everyone. She posted a photo of her in a Happy Days episode. No, it definitely is not something from The Brady Bunch. You can see McCormick among four of the main stars on Happy Days.
Loretta Lynn’s Family Issues Statement Following ‘Beautiful’ Opry Tribute
Following the Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music of Loretta Lynn special, the family of Lynn issued a statement about the Grand Ole Opry tribute. Through the late country music icon’s Twitter account, Loretta Lynn’s family stated, “Our hearts are so deeply touched by the beautiful tribute held Sunday night at the Opry to honor Loretta’s life and legacy. The night perfectly captured her career and the performances were phenomenal.”
WATCH: George Strait Honors Loretta Lynn at CMT Tribute With Powerful Performance of Her First No. 1 Single
George Strait was among the A-list lineup of artists who took the stage on Oct. 30 to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, the tribute aired live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, with additional performances by Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Jack White, Wynonna, Brandi Carlile, and more. on Oct. 30.
Miranda Lambert Reveals ‘Addams Family’ Halloween Costumes in New Video
Joining in on the spooky festivities, country music songstress Miranda Lambert showed off hilarious Addams Family Halloween costumes in an adorable social media video. “They’re creepy and they’re kookie…” Miranda Lambert captioned the social media post featuring the video. She and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are dressed as Morticia and Gomez Addams while their pups are dressed in other Addams Family character attire.
WATCH: Thousands of Loretta Lynn Fans Form Line Around the Block for Grand Ole Opry Memorial
Loretta Lynn‘s memorial service takes place today, Oct. 30. Fans lined up around the block for a chance to say goodbye. But, this is also a celebration of the country music star’s incredible life. The Grand Ole Opry House offered 1,500 free tickets to fans on a first-come, first-served basis. It definitely doesn’t look like there were any tickets left.
Carrie Underwood Releases Electrifying ‘Hate My Heart’ Music Video
Carrie Underwood is undoubtedly one of our favorite country music queens of break-up songs. And… The post Carrie Underwood Releases Electrifying ‘Hate My Heart’ Music Video appeared first on Outsider.
‘American Idol’ Stars Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Second Child
Singer Gabby Barrett and fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner are the latest couple in… The post ‘American Idol’ Stars Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Second Child appeared first on Outsider.
Blake Shelton Declares He’s ‘Quitting’ After This Battle on ‘The Voice’
Considering an early retirement from The Voice, Blake Shelton jokingly declared he was quitting after singers deliver an unreal performance. As the Knockout Rounds kicked off on Monday (October 31st), the first three contestants to take to the stage were Blake Shelton’s Bodie, R&B showman Kevin Hawkins, and country duo the Dryes. Shelton stated that he pitted them against each other because there were “big” vocalists. Bodie performed Better Now by Post Malone, The Dryers covered Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris’ Chasing After You, and Hawkins took to the stage with This Woman’s Work by Maxwell.
Outsider.com
578K+
Followers
65K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0