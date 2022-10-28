ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 1

 

Gatesville Messenger

Time running out for Fennimore Street house

A lack of progress in repair work at 308 Fennimore St. has prompted the Gatesville City Council to move one step closer to ordering the demolition of the house. The house was identified as being a substandard structure in 2021. A Waco man, Dennis Berry, who was making repairs to the home was required to present a renovation plan to the Council in December 2021.
GATESVILLE, TX
KCEN

Early voting numbers looking low in some Central Texas counties

TEXAS, USA — The end of early voting for the mid-term elections is near but the number of participating voters is looking a bit low in Bell and McClennan County. According to the Texas Secretary of State's website, on the eighth day of early voting, 25% of eligible voters cast their ballot early in McLennan County in 2018. But this year, that number is just over 18%.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Killeen ISD hosts virtual special-needs fair

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are on segments dealing with Killeen ISD. Killeen ISD is hosting a virtual special needs fair Nov. 3 for all ages of students preparing to transition into the workforce. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4:45...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Criminal case hangs over Precinct 5 JP race, candidates focus on backgrounds

Neither candidate in the race to replace retiring Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal is making much of the pending misdemeanor charge against one of them. The matchup between the two Latinas with roots in South Waco is the first contested election for the seat in decades. Villarreal, a Democrat who has maintained a law practice during his 30 years on the bench, never drew a challenger.
WACO, TX
KCEN

TxDOT announces new lane closures in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Beginning the night of Nov. 1, TxDOT will close various lanes along BUS 190 in Copperas Cove. The closures will allow for crews to begin a milling operation along the ongoing road project. Various lanes will be closed throughout the night to allow the operation to be conducted safely.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Temple Police respond to major accident

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department was working a major accident on the 3200 block of East Avenue H. The department said on Wednesday that it closed down the road, and traffic was diverted. Travelers were urged to seek alternate routes. The department posted on social...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Record turnout at Central Texas polls during early voting

CENTRAL, Texas — As the race for governor continues, Central Texans have made their way out to the polls in record numbers. Early voting only began four days ago and with 12 days left until the Nov. eighth election, thousands of people have already voted in both Bell and McLennan County.

