EXCLUSIVE: Brightline on track to bring passengers to Orlando 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline President Patrick Goddard met exclusively with Channel 9 traffic anchor Alexa Lorenzo to preview what’s ahead for the rapidly growing rail line. Goddard oversees the new high-speed rail system that will connect central and south Florida. Our journey started in West Palm Beach. The...
Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando
We may call it Turkey Day, but we all know the Thanksgiving pie is the most important part of a Thanksgiving meal. What’s a turkey dinner without pie? The kitchen is always bustling on Thanksgiving day, so you might not... The post Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Popular Southern breakfast franchise to open first of 20 Orlando-area locations
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular Southern breakfast franchise is set to open 20 locations in the Orlando area in the next five years. Representatives from Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken said the first of those locations is set to open in Winter Park in early 2023. >>>...
fox35orlando.com
Man sneaks himself, child into Magic Kingdom, shoves employees trying to stop him, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man allegedly snuck himself and a child inside Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park without paying and shoved two employees who tried to stop him, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit. Authorities said a Disney security manager tried to stop the suspect – 37-year-old...
click orlando
Midwest sandwich chain Potbelly plans to open Central Florida locations. Here’s what we know
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Illinois-based chain known for toasted sandwiches is looking to open several locations around the Orlando area. Potbelly is planning to open six shops around Orlando over the next seven years, according to a news release. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. According to...
WESH
Tropical Storm Martin strengthens into hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Martin strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday. As of Wednesday morning, the hurricane was 790 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland and had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The system was moving east-northeast at 26 mph. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
click orlando
Florida couple loses life savings in email real estate scheme
ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple who recently moved from Connecticut to Central Florida has become the latest victim of a national multi-billion-dollar real estate scheme dubbed Business Email Compromise. Aimee and Michael Ferla admit they were fooled by email messages last month that appeared to be from the title...
WESH
Hotel in Florida's psychic capital of the world spooks visitors with Haunted House
CASSADAGA, Fla. — Looking for something to do Halloween night?. Cassadaga is a tiny community in Volusia County that carries a big reputation after being dubbed the psychic capital of the world. The area is mostly run and owned by the Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp. The camp’s website describes the community as 55 homes on 57 acres. And it’s said that they have just about as many psychics and mediums to match.
click orlando
🏡Simmering down: These Florida cities among hot housing markets starting to cool
If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor. The real estate market has had a tumultuous few years since 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, sales plunged sharply, as COVID-19-related uncertainty scared people away. But in June 2020, people jumped back into the market, looking for yards and larger homes in the suburbs, which were better suited for riding out the pandemic. Existing inventory plummeted, and constructing new homes was limited as supply chain issues and labor shortages meant that builders couldn’t keep up with demand. Prices have soared nationwide since autumn 2020— breaking historic records along the way—but now previously hot markets are finally showing signs of a slowdown.
fox35orlando.com
Florida parents frustrated over reported health concerns at elementary school
OVIEDO, Fla. - Parent Jessica Creegan is fed up with reported health concerns at Evans Elementary School in Oviedo, Florida. She has a second-grader at the school, where air quality issues have been raised by parents and teachers in recent weeks. Creegan said she was first made aware of air...
Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer
Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
fox35orlando.com
How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights
Time to plan early. The Christmas and Holiday Events season in Orlando, is coming up quickly. This means breaking out the eggnog, Christmas movies and festive tunes. It's also a great time of year to be outside enjoying the area's... The post Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WESH
Orlando nurse saves man having medical emergency during Broadway show
NEW YORK — An Orlando nurse was seeing Funny Girl on Broadway when she noticed another crowd member collapse. Her instincts kicked in and she stepped up to save the ailing patron.Get the full story in the video above.
2 Central Florida counties report increase in domestic violence calls this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — New statistics show that more people are reaching out for domestic violence help in two Central Florida counties. Calls for service are up 10% in Volusia County over this same time last year, and the number is even higher in Orange County where domestic violence calls are up 13%.
Orlando music venue Uncle Lou's hit with lawsuit over nuisance noise ordinance complaints
Longtime Mills Avenue music venue and music Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall has been hit with a nuisance lawsuit brought by a nearby resident. Orlando musicians and fans are rallying to help the venue with legal fees via an online fundraiser and some planned benefit shows in December. Earlier in October, the venue, manager Lou Brown, and the building’s owner were served with a lawsuit alleging nuisance noise ordinance violations. It’s a lawsuit that could potentially have farther-reaching implications for live music on North Mills Avenue.
wogx.com
Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run
A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. A stranger appeared out of nowhere and helped them.
WESH
Al Roker and Eric Burris kick off Start Today Walking Challenge at Universal
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Al joins Eric for Start Today Walking Challenge. Tuesday is the start of a new month, which means the "Today" show is starting another 30-day walking challenge with its Start Today Walking Challenge. And to kick it all off, Al Roker is coming to Orlando!
Orange County to give away 9,000 traps to help zap growing mosquito numbers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Standing water from Hurricane Ian is causing a big jump in the number of mosquitoes buzzing around Central Florida. But Orange County has a plan to curb the pesky insects by giving away 9,000 mosquito traps to the public. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
WESH
Man accused of ramming car into ex-wife’s Orange County home
SOUTH APOPKA, Fla. — A man is charged with seven counts of attempted murder after deputies say he rammed his car into an Orange County home. The seven people inside the small south Apopka home, including small children, made it out safely but now the family is left dealing with the trauma of what happened and where they go from here.
Comments / 2