Bakersfield, CA

‘Tripledemic’ hits Kern County as RSV cases increase in hospitals

By Mikhala Armstrong
KGET
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV — short for respiratory syncytial virus — are surging across the nation. Kern County hospitals are now bracing for a “tripledemic” threat of severe respiratory illnesses.

Each virus a part of the “tripledemic” is rising, but health officials are worried about the early surge of RSV cases after the CDC reported that nearly 5,000 tests came back positive last week. Children typically contract the virus by age 3 but were shielded from it and other viruses during the pandemic lockdown. But, according to Dr. Anila Chadha of Dignity, RSV cases are surging.

Why Australia’s flu season has the US on high alert

“This is different in the sense that usually, in most people or healthy children in cases it causes symptoms like common cold and fever, not really a bad cough, it usually resolves in one week, unlike in COVID when we saw high fevers and flu also, we can see very high fevers,” Chadha said.

Kern County Public Health Epidemiologist Kimberly Hernandez shares that the pandemic could change how quickly cases are identified.

“We are much more attuned to our respiratory symptoms, we’re much more likely to go to the doctor to get checked out and go to the doctor than we were five years ago, so part of that helps us identify what is going on instead of saying, oh I’ve got a cold, everyone had got a cold, we’re actually able to put names to these things,” Hernandez said.

CDC map shows where flu activity is already spiking

Both Doctors share it is important to protect yourself and your children as cases increase. To do so, Dr. Chadha suggests “watch for symptoms that are showing as if their condition is worsening like the cough is not resolving, the fever is not going away, they are not eating as well, activity level is low, that means the child or baby is not recovering as well, so you have to take them to the ER especially if they are short of breath.”

All three viruses share similar symptoms, such as cough, sore throat and runny nose but each health professional urges that while you can test for COVID-19 at home, to still go to your nearest health professional who can test for the flu and RSV.

KGET

KGET

