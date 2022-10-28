Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastvillagetimes.com
Aztecs dominate with 10 players receiving double-digit minutes
The long-awaited start to San Diego State’s 2022-2023 season tipped off tonight in an exhibition game against San Diego Christian. The roster is one of the deepest ever, and the expectations are high. With a loaded forward position, there were question marks about the starting lineup, but Lamont Butler,...
eastvillagetimes.com
Mr. Garrison’s SDSU Aztecs grades vs Fresno State
Saturday’s debacle joins a notorious list of fourth-quarter collapses Aztec Nation has endured over the years. 52-52, 31-31, UNLV, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Missouri, and Illegal Stemming. The list goes on and on. Fresno State in 2022 joins the ranks. Younger fans have been initiated. Welcome to Aztec Nation.
eastvillagetimes.com
Can the Aztecs still win the West Division?
Despite winning 12 games in a season for the first time in school history in 2021, a blowout loss at home to Utah State in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game kept SDSU from reaching its main goal. When a large group of players decided to utilize their COVID exemptions...
eastvillagetimes.com
SDSU’s Elijah Saunders is ready to make an impact as a true freshman
For most freshmen, their first year of college feels massive and intimidating. They are usually immature with underdeveloped minds, bodies, and souls leading to an arrogance that they have life all figured out. For athletes, it is even more difficult because they must also acclimate to their sport. Gelling with...
Comments / 0