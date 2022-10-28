ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosendale, NY

101.5 WPDH

Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner

Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
KINGSTON, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Popular Kingston Hair Salon Finally Opens New Location

After months of planning and a few delays, the salon has opened its doors!. Earlier this year we told you that another popular business has decided to pick up shop and move out of the Hudson Valley Mall. The folks at C&C Unisex Hair Design announced in June that they were leaving the once-thriving mall for a brand-new building close by.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Mahopac Restaurant To Appear On 'Man V. Food'

A Hudson Valley restaurant is set to be featured on the Cooking Channel's 'Man v. Food,' where host Casey Webb will try popular menu items. The show, featuring Putnam County's Countryside Kitchen in Mahopac at 493 Route 6, will air on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 9 p.m., according to the Cooking Channel.
MAHOPAC, NY
Times Herald-Record

Golden Krust has come to Newburgh, bringing Caribbean cooking to Target Plaza

The new location is in the Target Plaza, 50 Route 17K. As a franchise, each Golden Krust restaurant is independently owned. The Caribbean bakery and grill chain is well-known for its Jamaican beef patties and coco bread. Also on the menu are Caribbean favorites like jerk chicken, oxtail, fried plantains, escovitch fish and curried chicken or goat with an assortment of sides including spinach rice, white rice, fried dumplings and more. For vegetarians, there's a "Beyond Meat Patty." Golden Krust also offers soups and breakfast.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Alarming Rabid Skunk Warning Issued in One Hudson Valley Town

Be extra careful and take precautions if you're in the area. It seems like the Hudson Valley has become a traveling zoo with all the recent animal sightings we've had. If you're out walking your dog, going for a run or just enjoying some time outside you have to be cautious of the wildlife around you. This is crazy, one Hudson Valley town has been forced to issue a rabid skunk warning and they are alerting residents of a major problem that's going on.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge Record Show at The Wherehouse in Newburgh

Even in this digital age, I’m happy to see a renewed interest in vinyl record albums. For some of us, the interest was always there, but I was afraid that the music lovers of the 21st century wouldn’t even know what a vinyl album was. And now you can buy not only albums but state-of-the-art turntables, too. There’s just something about vinyl…
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Coming to Orange County

One of the most iconic moments of rock and roll is definitely the Woodstock Arts and Music Festival in 1969. It was a one of a kind weekend in Bethel, NY where way more people than expected showed up at Max Yasgur’s farm for what turned out to be the concert of the century. There was barely enough food, Rain, lightning, bad drugs, mud. But through it all, the hundreds of thousands banded together, became a community that helped one another, and really felt peace and love. And incredible music.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

