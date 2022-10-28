ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fish Camp, CA

Comments / 0

Related
sierranewsonline.com

Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library to Hold Book Sale

OAKHURST — Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library (FOBL) will have a five dollar a bag book sale on Saturday, November 5, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., in the Candace Flammang Community Room at the Oakhurst Branch Library. Come fill up a bag! Bags will be provided...
OAKHURST, CA
sierranewsonline.com

The Golden Chain Theatre Presents ‘The Sound of Music’

OAKHURST — The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number.
OAKHURST, CA
sierranewsonline.com

UCCE and Mariposa County to Offer Pest Management Workshop

MARIPOSA COUNTY — The Mariposa County Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) will be presenting its annual 2022 Winter Integrated Pest Management workshop on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Mariposa Fairgrounds in Building A. See map below. Renewal Requirements. Pesticide Handlers...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Haunted car wash giving customers a scare in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A carwash in Fresno is leaving cars clean and customers scared this Halloween season. The third annual haunted carwash has kicked off at Crews Magic Hand Car Wash at Ingram and Herndon avenues, behind the Walmart Supercenter. “There’s haunted houses, there’s trails and stuff like that, but I think for everybody […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$38M to help convert former Fresno hotel to homeless shelter

FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness. According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 abandoned babies to be laid to rest in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A burial ceremony will be held for three abandoned babies in Fresno County on Saturday morning. The Garden of Innocence will be holding the ceremony for three babies named Jaxson, Race, and Sean at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, located at 1411 W. Belmont Avenue. The ceremonies are held twice […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Madera Man Wins $614,000 Off Slot Machine

COARSEGOLD, Calif. — A Madera resident is celebrating his big win after a $7 slot machine game gave him more than $600,000. Jonathan A. paid a visit to Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week and decided to play the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine. Jonathan’s total winnings came...
MADERA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Letter To The Editor In Support of Marc Gilchrist

This is a pivotal time for k-12 education in California, our kids have suffered tremendous learning loss, so we need every vote for candidates that will focus academics not social agendas. I served on the Coarsegold Union School district Board for 6 years. I ran for the board because I...
COARSEGOLD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
SELMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy