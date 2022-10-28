Read full article on original website
sierranewsonline.com
Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library to Hold Book Sale
OAKHURST — Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library (FOBL) will have a five dollar a bag book sale on Saturday, November 5, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., in the Candace Flammang Community Room at the Oakhurst Branch Library. Come fill up a bag! Bags will be provided...
sierranewsonline.com
The Golden Chain Theatre Presents ‘The Sound of Music’
OAKHURST — The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number.
Hope Coffee to hold grand opening in Atwater
"Hope Coffee" is run by a local non-profit ministry, The Hope Church and it will hold its grand opening on Saturday.
sierranewsonline.com
UCCE and Mariposa County to Offer Pest Management Workshop
MARIPOSA COUNTY — The Mariposa County Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) will be presenting its annual 2022 Winter Integrated Pest Management workshop on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Mariposa Fairgrounds in Building A. See map below. Renewal Requirements. Pesticide Handlers...
KMPH.com
Fresno woman searches for the rightful owner of a home video discovered at a thrift store
When was the last time you used a VHS tape? Or VCR?. Dawna Kerney recently has and while cleaning out her house a few months ago, stumbled upon a few blank VHS tapes she purchased years ago at a local thrift store. Since she got rid of her VHS machine...
Can't miss concert, even for babies; woman gives birth at Fresno Karol G concert
Colombian pop star Karol G visited a woman who gave birth to a baby girl at her concert at The Save Mart Center Tuesday night.
Haunted car wash giving customers a scare in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A carwash in Fresno is leaving cars clean and customers scared this Halloween season. The third annual haunted carwash has kicked off at Crews Magic Hand Car Wash at Ingram and Herndon avenues, behind the Walmart Supercenter. “There’s haunted houses, there’s trails and stuff like that, but I think for everybody […]
$38M to help convert former Fresno hotel to homeless shelter
FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness. According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner […]
3 abandoned babies to be laid to rest in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A burial ceremony will be held for three abandoned babies in Fresno County on Saturday morning. The Garden of Innocence will be holding the ceremony for three babies named Jaxson, Race, and Sean at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, located at 1411 W. Belmont Avenue. The ceremonies are held twice […]
Charter school relocates to new location in downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local charter school has a new home in downtown Fresno. After the City of Fresno used Measure P funds to expand the Ted C Wills Community Center, Big Picture Educational Academy had to move from its old location to a new one a historical building on Mariposa street. “We’re not […]
KMJ
Madera Man Wins $614,000 Off Slot Machine
COARSEGOLD, Calif. — A Madera resident is celebrating his big win after a $7 slot machine game gave him more than $600,000. Jonathan A. paid a visit to Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week and decided to play the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine. Jonathan’s total winnings came...
Fresno County Firefighters battling brush fire near Lost Lake Park
Fresno County firefighters are currently battling a two-acre fire near Lost Lake park.
sierranewsonline.com
Letter To The Editor In Support of Marc Gilchrist
This is a pivotal time for k-12 education in California, our kids have suffered tremendous learning loss, so we need every vote for candidates that will focus academics not social agendas. I served on the Coarsegold Union School district Board for 6 years. I ran for the board because I...
New burger restaurant opens in northwest Fresno
There's a new place to grab a juicy burger in northwest Fresno. Hammy's Smash Burgers is located on Shaw and Blythe, right next to Party City.
38-Year-Old Justin Rockholt Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Fresno. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 180 west of Silver Lane near Squaw Valley.
Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
IDENTIFIED: Man on motorized unit hit by train in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who died after he was struck by a train on his motorized unit in Selma last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say George Prendiz Gonzales, 66, was the man who was hit on the railroad crossing at Floral Avenue, near Front Street, on October […]
25-year-old man dead after driving off Bear Creek bridge in Merced
A man has died after driving his truck off the Bear Creek bridge near G Street and Bear Creek Drive on Tuesday night, according to the Merced Police Department.
Police searching for driver involved in Central Fresno hit and run
Officers were called to Olive and Millbrook avenues after 11 p.m. Monday. When police arrived, they found a person who had been hit by a car.
