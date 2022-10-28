Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Man Killed in Fiery Crash on Merritt Parkway in Stamford
A 29-year-old Stamford man has died after the vehicle he was driving caught fire in a three-vehicle crash on Route 15 in Stamford on Monday night, according to state police. State police said the crash happened on Route 15 North, near exit 34, at 10:20 p.m. Peter Feliks Matusiewicz, 29,...
Waterbury fire officials respond to North Walnut Street blaze
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Fire Department responded to a fire on North Walnut Street Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. at a single-family home on 207 North Walnut St. The house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, officials said. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the […]
Eyewitness News
Suspect in custody after man drives into police scene in Waterbury
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. All this month we’re offering ideas on how to save money and make money in these challenging economic times. Final debate in race for governor. Updated: 6 hours ago. Final debate in race for governor. Waterbury Police...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: No Contract In Sight For Fire/Police
Bridgeport News: No Contract In Sight For Fire/Police The Bridgeport Fire Department has been working for two years without a contract. The police one year. After a press conference yesterday I pressed Mayor Ganim and City Councilperson Ernie Newton for comment. Ganim said it’s a “delicate process” that he doesn’t like to talk about in the media as it does not respect the process but says he is supportive of the first responders. A couple of months ago I asked Newton about the contract when he said if presented with a contract he would vote on it but he said it is still a process going on. I asked Mayor Ganim if the first responders are being unrealistic in their negotiations and he said the city wants to get settled as quickly as they can. When I asked when a realistic timeframe is Ganim said he didn’t know but it’s closer now than it’s ever been but it’s not something that can be resolved in a week or two.
Multiple car crash deaths in New Haven over weekend
In Connecticut, three car accidents involving two deaths occurred in the City of New Haven In less than 24 hours.
Man transported for burns from vehicle fire in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn (WTNH) — A man was sent to the hospital on Sunday following a car fire at 1:30 pm. Sunday. City officials say units responded to the vehicle fire and a report of a male on fire as well at 659 William Street. The man received approximately 50-75 percent burns to his upper torso. […]
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-10-31@8:30pm–#Fairfield CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck in the 200 block of Wakeman Road. The person is alert and conscious according to radio reports.
Man arrested for striking police cruiser on I-95S
STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police cruiser was struck on I-95 South in Stratford on Halloween morning, according to state police. Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, police said that the cruiser was traveling southbound near exit 32. A gray Nissan SUV was reversing on the highway, traveling north on the southbound right shoulder […]
23-year-old fatally shot on Halloween in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal shooting took place on Willow Street in Waterbury on Monday, which was Halloween, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., Waterbury officers said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. on reports of shots being fired. Shortly after, police were notified that a gunshot victim was dropped […]
Eyewitness News
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect in custody after he drove into deadly crash investigation
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A deadly crash investigation in Waterbury erupted into chaos when another vehicle plowed into the crash scene. Police provided an update around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said it started in the area of 62 Chase Ave around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday. A 42-year-old man...
DoingItLocal
Easton News: Someone Going Through Mailboxes
2022-11-1@10:38am–#Easton CT– Police were called to Tersana Drive, which is off Sport Hill Road for a silver SUV going through mailboxes.
NBC Connecticut
Brother and Sister Arrested in Connection to Middletown Armed Robbery
A brother and sister duo have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Middletown in August, police said. Authorities said the siblings were meeting up with a person for a Facebook Marketplace car sale at McDonalds on South Main Street. The siblings from New Britain, 22-year-old Valerie Meneses and 24-year-old John Villegas, allegedly conspired to steal the car at gunpoint.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:20 am Bridgeport Police responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation (7 rounds). ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the exact location of the gunfire. Upon arrival officers located a 26-year-old Bridgeport man in the 100 block of Highland Avenue suffering from an injury to the left side of his face and to his back. Medics were called to the scene and the victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was treated for cuts to his face and a gunshot wound (graze) to the back. All non-life-threatening injuries.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Man Killed in Shooting on Halloween
A 23-year-old man has died after a shooting in Waterbury Monday evening and police are investigating his death as a homicide. Officers responded to Willow Street just after 4 p.m. on Halloween to investigate reports of gunshots, then learned that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at Waterbury Hospital.
Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-10-29@9:27pm–#Fairfield CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck at Fairfield and Elllsworth Street.
New Britain Herald
New London man, Hartford resident set to be arraigned in New Britain killing
NEW BRITAIN – A New London man and a Hartford resident are set to be arraigned this month in a 2017 homicide in New Britain. Police allege Raheem Wallace, 27, of New London, and Rodney Ford, 26, of Hartford, killed a man on Sept. 2, 2017, in a residence at 93 Tremont St., according to a recently released arrest warrant.
Car crash shuts down Route 8 South in Harwinton
HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A one-vehicle crash forced Route 8 South to close down between exits 42 and 43 on Sunday morning, according to CT Travel Smart. LifeStar has been called in to respond to the crash and serious injuries are reported, according to Connecticut State Police. Two people were transported by LifeStar to local […]
Eyewitness News
Police pursuit ends in arrest in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, East Hartford Police located a stolen vehicle in the area of Park Avenue. State Police say they were notified of the pursuit but their assistance was not necessary. East Hartford Police say Mekhi Thompson was the suspected driver of the vehicle, who...
Eyewitness News
Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out. Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street. Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.
