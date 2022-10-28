ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

themainewire.com

Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag

Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Guilford Lobster Pound has 'one of the best' lobster rolls on the East Coast, Forbes says

Guilford Lobster Pound has one of the East Coast's best lobster rolls, a Forbes writer declared in a recent roundup. Author Elizabeth Brownfield chose the shoreline spot as home to one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Northeast. Guilford Lobster Pound was the only pick from Connecticut, with the other honorees hailing from Maine, Cape Cod, Narrangansett, R.I.; Long Island and New York City.
GUILFORD, CT
WTNH

Glastonbury jeweler creates bracelet to honor fallen Bristol officers

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In the two weeks since two Bristol officers were killed while responding to a 911 call, local communities have covered a police cruiser in flowers, donated almost $1 million the families and closed down schools so that students could attend the joint funeral. And, now, Baribault Jewelers in Glastonbury has joined […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
FOX 61

Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island

MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Middletown neighborhood welcomes trick-or-treaters this Halloween

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Halloween night Monday brought kids across the state out in their best costumes to do some trick-or-treating in their neighborhoods. One Middletown street attracted toddlers dressed as fairies, kids as their favorite characters, and even some adults in costume alongside their children. Vanessa Young and her...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Shootout on the East Side

2022-11-01@9:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers messaged me of a shootout on the East Side. I found police trying to locate shell casing on East Main at Arctic Street. A witness said it was two individuals shooting each other. Viewers then told me one of the shooters was shot and crashed his car on William Street near Shelton and Jane Street. It is not known if the person shot was located. I’ve reached out to the police for more information.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Journal Inquirer

Nursing home residents moved after flooding

WINDSOR LOCKS — All residents of Bickford Health Care Center have been temporarily moved to other area facilities following a flood from a damaged sprinkler system at the nursing home. But the home’s manager said residents should be able to return in about a month after repairs and upgrades...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eyewitness News

Fallen Bristol officer remembered by close friend

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A close friend of one of two fallen Bristol police officers is recalling fond memories. Jon Faass said he new Lt Dustin DeMonte well. Faass spoke with Channel 3 about who DeMonte was and how he has been mourning his loss. About 30 years ago, he...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Brother and Sister Arrested in Connection to Middletown Armed Robbery

A brother and sister duo have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Middletown in August, police said. Authorities said the siblings were meeting up with a person for a Facebook Marketplace car sale at McDonalds on South Main Street. The siblings from New Britain, 22-year-old Valerie Meneses and 24-year-old John Villegas, allegedly conspired to steal the car at gunpoint.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Actor, former New Haven mayor sit down with News 8

(WTNH) — A milestone is coming up for a valued member of the New Haven community. She’s celebrating 50 years of service to the Greater New Haven community in the Elm City, where you’ll find a rich history in education, the arts, and health and human services. News 8 sat down with former New Haven […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Breaks Out in West Haven Home Where University Students Lived

Several people were forced out of a Gilbert Street home by a fire in West Haven Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the home around 6 a.m. and found fire coming from the third floor. There are eight total residents who live in the home and some of those residents are...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Merritt Parkway In Stamford

State Police are searching for witnesses to a fiery crash that killed a 29-year-old Fairfield County man in a three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway. The crash took place in Stamford around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on the northbound side, Connecticut State Police said. An investigation found that Peter...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury fire officials respond to North Walnut Street blaze

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Fire Department responded to a fire on North Walnut Street Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. at a single-family home on 207 North Walnut St. The house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, officials said. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the […]
WATERBURY, CT

