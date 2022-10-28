Read full article on original website
Live Next Door To A Haunted House? You Can In Preston, Connecticut
Some people would love to live in a house that is said to be "haunted" and of course, some people would want nothing to do with that sort of thing. There are also people that may be very curious about the subject but want to keep it at an "arm's length" so to speak.
themainewire.com
Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag
Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
'It has to stop' | Wallingford police, neighbors upset by issues at Doolittle Park
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A play set at Doolittle Park in Wallingford was set on fire Saturday night and is now closed off as the town works to replace the equipment. The slides have been melted and the wooden frame is burnt. Richelle Stainton said it’s sad to see. She...
fox61.com
Connecticut residents putting on their best Halloween displays
It's Halloween! Residents across the state, including Robert Miller in Hartford, are cranking out cobwebs, skeletons, and pumpkins to celebrate!
milfordmirror.com
Guilford Lobster Pound has 'one of the best' lobster rolls on the East Coast, Forbes says
Guilford Lobster Pound has one of the East Coast's best lobster rolls, a Forbes writer declared in a recent roundup. Author Elizabeth Brownfield chose the shoreline spot as home to one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Northeast. Guilford Lobster Pound was the only pick from Connecticut, with the other honorees hailing from Maine, Cape Cod, Narrangansett, R.I.; Long Island and New York City.
Glastonbury jeweler creates bracelet to honor fallen Bristol officers
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In the two weeks since two Bristol officers were killed while responding to a 911 call, local communities have covered a police cruiser in flowers, donated almost $1 million the families and closed down schools so that students could attend the joint funeral. And, now, Baribault Jewelers in Glastonbury has joined […]
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island
MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
Middletown neighborhood welcomes trick-or-treaters this Halloween
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Halloween night Monday brought kids across the state out in their best costumes to do some trick-or-treating in their neighborhoods. One Middletown street attracted toddlers dressed as fairies, kids as their favorite characters, and even some adults in costume alongside their children. Vanessa Young and her...
Meet Samoa, the 2-Year-old Guinea Pig!
Samoa would like to be the only Guinea pig in the home.
AirDrop! Connecticut Woman Gives Birth To Baby Boy Aboard Flight 6 Weeks Before Due Date
A Hartford, Connecticut woman gave birth mid-air during a flight to the Dominican Republic. Kendria Rhoden was only 7 months pregnant, but that didn’t stop her baby boy from making his debut 36,000 feet in the air. In September, the 21-year-old was traveling with her family six weeks ahead...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Shootout on the East Side
2022-11-01@9:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers messaged me of a shootout on the East Side. I found police trying to locate shell casing on East Main at Arctic Street. A witness said it was two individuals shooting each other. Viewers then told me one of the shooters was shot and crashed his car on William Street near Shelton and Jane Street. It is not known if the person shot was located. I’ve reached out to the police for more information.
Journal Inquirer
Nursing home residents moved after flooding
WINDSOR LOCKS — All residents of Bickford Health Care Center have been temporarily moved to other area facilities following a flood from a damaged sprinkler system at the nursing home. But the home’s manager said residents should be able to return in about a month after repairs and upgrades...
Eyewitness News
Fallen Bristol officer remembered by close friend
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A close friend of one of two fallen Bristol police officers is recalling fond memories. Jon Faass said he new Lt Dustin DeMonte well. Faass spoke with Channel 3 about who DeMonte was and how he has been mourning his loss. About 30 years ago, he...
NBC Connecticut
Brother and Sister Arrested in Connection to Middletown Armed Robbery
A brother and sister duo have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Middletown in August, police said. Authorities said the siblings were meeting up with a person for a Facebook Marketplace car sale at McDonalds on South Main Street. The siblings from New Britain, 22-year-old Valerie Meneses and 24-year-old John Villegas, allegedly conspired to steal the car at gunpoint.
Actor, former New Haven mayor sit down with News 8
(WTNH) — A milestone is coming up for a valued member of the New Haven community. She’s celebrating 50 years of service to the Greater New Haven community in the Elm City, where you’ll find a rich history in education, the arts, and health and human services. News 8 sat down with former New Haven […]
Family of cold case victim seeks answers, closure nearly 30 years after her death
HARTFORD, Conn. — On October 29, 1995, 25-year-old Leah Ulbrich was last seen arguing with the driver of a car she was in before she tried to climb out the vehicle’s window. The driver took off – dragging the young mother of two from Hartford to Wethersfield and...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Breaks Out in West Haven Home Where University Students Lived
Several people were forced out of a Gilbert Street home by a fire in West Haven Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the home around 6 a.m. and found fire coming from the third floor. There are eight total residents who live in the home and some of those residents are...
29-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Merritt Parkway In Stamford
State Police are searching for witnesses to a fiery crash that killed a 29-year-old Fairfield County man in a three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway. The crash took place in Stamford around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on the northbound side, Connecticut State Police said. An investigation found that Peter...
Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
Waterbury fire officials respond to North Walnut Street blaze
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Fire Department responded to a fire on North Walnut Street Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. at a single-family home on 207 North Walnut St. The house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, officials said. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the […]
