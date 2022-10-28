Read full article on original website
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Gertrude!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Gertrude. Gertrude is 3-years-old and enjoys cuddling. She is housetrained and interested in kids and cats. Gertrude is gentle, loyal, and sweet but may not be good with other dogs.
More Than 100 Kids Celebrate “Trunk N Treat” At Sugaw Creek Rec Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It didn’t matter if it was a little wet outside this Halloween. More than 100 kids decided to do their trick-or-treating indoors at the “Trunk N Treat” party at Sugaw Creek Rec Center in Northeast Charlotte. Kids dressed up in costume for candy...
Charlotte Knights Update Logo & Brand Design
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights are going with a new look. On Tuesday, the minor league baseball team unveiled what it calls an exciting brand refresh at its annual postseason party for season members and corporate sponsors. The new logos and jerseys now include the color blue. The...
Charlotte Knights Reveal New Logos & Uniform
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Knights will have a new look for their 10 year anniversary in CLT in 2023. The team announced a logo update and new uniforms on Tuesday and the new merch is available for fans today in the team store or online. Charlotte Knights VP of Communications, Tommy Viola and Homer the Dragon stopped by Rising today to fill the fans in on all the details.
Arrrrgh! It’s Pirates’ Christmas Weekend At The Carolina Renaissance Festival, November 5th & 6th
CONCORD, NC (News Release) — ARRRRGH! It’s foolish pleasures and pirate’s treasures! Special Pirate Entertainment is scheduled all weekend long (November 5th – 6th) at the Carolina Renaissance Festival! Plunder the Village with early Holiday shopping and save at the Fairhaven Village Marketplace!. Special Pirate entertainment...
Neighbors Gather For The Annual Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Elizabeth Neighborhood is officially glowing ahead of Halloween. Organizers lit up their annual Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall on Greenway Avenue on Saturday evening. For the last 18 years, neighbors have built this 60-foot wall of jack-o-lanterns that changes location every year. It’s a chance for...
After No Winner Saturday Night, Powerball Jackpot Now Stands At $1 Billion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One lucky lottery player could be in for a very big Halloween night. With no winner Saturday night, the Powerball jackpot now stands at a staggering $1 billion. It’s only the second time in Powerball’s 30 year history that the grand prize has hit a billion...
Charlotte NICU Babies Dressed Up For Halloween
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital NICU is a level 4 nursery, the highest certification attainable in North Carolina for treating premature and critically-ill newborns. Right now, the NICU unit cares for approximately 54 patients at a time and will be soon be opening its expansion...
$1 Billion Powerball Jackpot Has Charlotte Lottery Players Dreaming Big
CHARLOTTE, N. C. — On Monday night, the Powerball Jackpot had reached an estimated $1 Billion. If a player was lucky enough to have the winning digits, it would be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history. WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik spent the day talking to Powerball lottery players...
Serial Killer In Charlotte? CMPD Addresses Social Media Rumors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Social media posts are going around claiming there might be a serial killer targeting women in Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is dispelling those rumors. On Tuesday, CMPD tweeted there is “no evidence” linking any of the recent deaths referenced in the social media posts....
Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
Police: Pizza Delivery Driver Shot in Southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 8300 block of Lodge South Circle. Medic says one person was transported with life-threatening injuries to Atrium Health. Police say the victim is a pizza delivery driver...
Mooresville Football Looking To Make A Statement
MOORESVILLE, NC – One of the most overlooked teams in our area has quietly put together a nine and one season. Mooresville Head Coach, Joe Nixon, says “We got a really gritty group of players that come to work everyday and they love being around each other and so we love our team here and we are just trying to get better every week.”
Cleveland County Man Buys Second Lottery Ticket Ever, Wins $250,000
SHELBY, NC (News Release) – For only the second time, Billy Pruett of Shelby decided to try his luck playing the lottery, bought a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize. “My heart went into my feet,” Pruett said. “I couldn’t sleep all night.”. Pruett, 56,...
One Person Injured After Shooting In NoDa
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is seriously injured after gunshots were fired along a busy intersection in NoDa. It happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of The Plaza and East 34th Street. Witnesses say someone in a car fired multiple shots at a second car before speeding away.
UCPS Announces Principal Of The Year
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools has named Piedmont Middle School Principal Dr. Cassie Eley Principal of the year for the 2022 – 2023 school year. Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan surprised Dr. Eley with the announcement in a gymnasium packed full of staff and students. “Friday,...
Campaign 2022: One Week To Go In North Carolina U.S. Senate Race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Just one week left as candidates battle for your vote in the midterm elections. The race between Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley is being closely watched as Democrats try to keep control of the U.S. Senate. Right now, UNC Charlotte Political Science Professor Eric Heberlig gives...
Vaccinated People Concerned About Donating Blood
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Red Cross says some people worry about giving blood after being vaccinated. The American Red Cross says that the blood supply is impacted when we see a rise in illnesses like RSV. They say there is always a need for blood because it cannot be stockpiled. Recently, there has been a rise in concerns from people who want to donate blood but don’t think they can because they have been vaccinated. That is not the case.
Don’t Waste Your Money: Office Return
CHARLOTTE N.C. – Many companies will want remote workers to come back to the office next year. In this morning’s ‘Don’t Waste Your Money’, consumer reporter John Matarese shows how to negotiate staying at home.
Police Search For Bank Robber Wearing Blue Fanny Pack
BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department is searching for a man who robbed the State Employee’s Credit Union. The robbery happened around 1:23pm Monday, October 31 at 7225 Wilkinson Blvd. Police describe the suspect as a black male, wearing a black hoodie and black face mask, black...
