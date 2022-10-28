Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION CLOSING RAILROAD CROSSING ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
The Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing the railroad crossing on Missouri Route 41 in Cooper County on Thursday morning November 3, 2022. The crossing is north of the Lamine River. Repairs on the crossing are scheduled from November 3-5. Travelers are advised to use alternate routes while work...
kmmo.com
THREE INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY
Three Pettis County residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 22-year-old Tylor Washington, of Sedalia was passing another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lane. His vehicle was overtaken and struck by 23-year-old Sofia Oleynic of Green Ridge.
Scene cleared after Columbia police ask drivers to avoid part of Stadium Boulevard
Columbia police were asking drivers to avoid part of a busy road during the evening rush Monday because of a crash. The post Scene cleared after Columbia police ask drivers to avoid part of Stadium Boulevard appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI ROUTE 240 CLOSED SOUTH OF FAYETTE DUE TO BRIDGE STRUCTURAL ISSUES
Missouri Route 240 is currently closed in Howard County approximately five miles south of Fayette due to a structural issue on the bridge over Salt Creek. At this time it is unknown how long the closure will be in place. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.
kmmo.com
SMOKE SEEN FROM UTILITY POLE IN MARSHALL
A brief power outage was reported in the north part of Marshall after smoke was seen coming off a utility pole. According to Marshall Municipal Utilities General Manager Jeff Bergstrom, a capacitor rack was seen smoking on a utility pole near Conagra. The cause of the damage has not been identified, but it is believed to have been caused by a bird.
kjluradio.com
Bond is set for Ozark man involved in fatal head-on crash on Jefferson City's west end
Bond is set for a southwest Missouri man charged with a fatal alcohol-related car accident in Jefferson City. On Monday, Cole County Judge Brian Stumpe set a $75,000 bond for Robert Harris, 58, of Ozark. He’d previously been held with no bond. Harris was arrested October 22 for causing...
kmmo.com
MODOT ROADWORK PLANNED IN AREA COUNTIES
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of October 31 – November 6. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -The ramp...
Debris from Wooldridge fire still sits on road one week later
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The empty shell of cars and the rubble from homes still lay along the roads in the Village of Wooldridge one week after the major brush fire damaged the town. "The financial toll that we just took was at least $80,000," said Jessica McComb. McComb was just one of many people The post Debris from Wooldridge fire still sits on road one week later appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Concordia woman died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Route D near Sparrow Lane around 3:30 p.m. Troopers said 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot was thrown from an SUV after the vehicle traveled off the road and The post Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Beuth Park Lake in Moberly stocked with trout for first time; 1,000 trout added to lake
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Conservation plans to add about 35,000 trout to the lakes and waterways in the state this season. For the first time, anglers will get to fish for trout at Beuth Park Lake in Moberly. About 1,000 rainbow trout were added to the lake this week.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man killed in Friday afternoon crash in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in Macon County. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 63, three miles south of Macon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a northbound van driven by Gregory L. Porter,...
California Couple Killed in Moniteau County Crash
A California couple was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1988 Kenworth grain truck, driven by 26-year-old Benjamin A. Knipp of Tipton, was on US 50, west of Cross Lane Road (east of Tipton) just before 7 p.m., when Knipp started to make a left turn, when the Kenworth was struck in the rear by an eastbound 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 79-year-old Richard E. Manning of California. Richard and his passenger, 74-year-old Mary L. Manning of California, were pronounced dead at the scene by Moniteau County Coroner Brad Friedmeyer at 7:35 p.m.
939theeagle.com
kjluradio.com
Audrain County home heavily damaged by fire
An Audrain County home is heavily damaged in a weekend fire. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to the 1200 block of Concordia for a residential structure fire around 6:00 Sunday night. When crews arrived, they found heaving smoke and fire coming through the roof. Investigators...
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY ASSESSOR FILES LAW SUIT AGAINST SALINE COUNTY COMMISSION AND COUNTY COLLECTOR
Saline County Assessor Jessica Goodman has filed a law suit against the Saline County Commission and the Saline County Collector in regards to the assessors fund. The Saline County Assessor states its mandated by statute to have exclusive control of the Assessor’s Fund, which consists of one percent of the certain taxes collected. According to the law suit, the County Commission and the Collector have refused to act and adjust the budget of the Assessor to include the mandatory amounts provided by statute. Without the appropriate change in the budget, the Assessor is unable to hire the employees necessary under the 2022-2023 budget maintenance plan which was duly adopted by the County Commission.
KRMS Radio
Lake Regional Expands Outreach in Eldon & Laurie
Lake Regional Health System announces an expansion of its specialty care in Eldon and Laurie. Patients in these areas now have greater access to heart care and pulmonology. “Specialist outreach brings our services to more patients, making it easier for them to receive the care they need,” said Lindsay Bentley, MSN, RNC-MNN, director of Clinical Operations.
abc17news.com
Shots fired reported north of Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported shots fired Monday night at an apartment building north of Columbia in the Prathersville area, in between Northeast Circle Drive and Wildwood Street. There were no reported injuries. A spokesman from the sheriff’s office said an apartment building was hit...
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
