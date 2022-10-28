Saline County Assessor Jessica Goodman has filed a law suit against the Saline County Commission and the Saline County Collector in regards to the assessors fund. The Saline County Assessor states its mandated by statute to have exclusive control of the Assessor’s Fund, which consists of one percent of the certain taxes collected. According to the law suit, the County Commission and the Collector have refused to act and adjust the budget of the Assessor to include the mandatory amounts provided by statute. Without the appropriate change in the budget, the Assessor is unable to hire the employees necessary under the 2022-2023 budget maintenance plan which was duly adopted by the County Commission.

12 HOURS AGO