Florence Co. Sheriff: 12-year-old shot in head Thursday night

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – A 12-year-old is in serious condition after being shot in the head Thursday night, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye.

Joye told News13 the boy was shot by his 17-year-old brother. The 12-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital.

Deputies were called out to Hector Road in Effingham around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Joye said deputies continue to investigate what happened.

Joye asks the community to pray for the family.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

News13 is working to learn more. Count on us for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.